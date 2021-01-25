Fabasoft AG - Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private placement of up to 800,000 shares of Fabasoft AG

Today the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung has informed Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) that it intends to sell up to 800,000 shares of Fabasoft AG in a private placement today. According to the information we received, the aim of the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung with this sale is as an unchanged clearly positioned anchor shareholder to increase the free float and thus also the liquidity of the Fabasoft share. The private placement is being accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO and Stifel Europe AG as joint bookrunner.

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

