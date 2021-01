Q4 2020

Consolidated Revenue: €45.3m

Organic Growth: + 13.0%

EBITDA margin: 16.8%







ANALYSIS

The revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounts to €45.3m and does not include the French business activities that were sold at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The EBITDA margin is 16.8% and organic growth stands at +13.0%.

For 2020, the revenue amounts to €212.5m, with an EBITDA margin of 13.9%.

This revenue only includes the first three quarters of the French business activities that were sold at the end of September.

Organic growth for 2020, without the French business activities, amounts to 9.2%.

The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS 16 adjustments, amounts to €105.8m, after the advance on dividends paid during the second semester.

2021 BUDGET

The 2021 budget provides for organic growth at 13% and an EBITDA margin of 13% using as a starting point the 2020 revenue restated for the French activities sold, in other words €169.2 m.