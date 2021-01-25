 

Legrand Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2020:

- 97,727 shares
- €19,377,778

In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 112,607 shares
- €18,238,210.81

In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of
executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of
executions

Traded volume

01/07/2020

4 000

7

268 800

9 000

32

612 090

02/07/2020

-

-

-

15 003

45

1 032 206

03/07/2020

7 000

15

484 050

18 997

63

1 317 442

06/07/2020

2 000

7

139 900

16 001

66

1 126 310

07/07/2020

16 000

64

1 123 840

16 999

53

1 197 070

08/07/2020

22 000

76

1 531 860

12 653

46

883 306

09/07/2020

9 000

27

619 200

-

-

-

10/07/2020

5 000

14

342 000

8 000

26

549 760

13/07/2020

5 000

27

344 250

21 000

103

1 455 300

14/07/2020

19 000

94

1 307 580

-

-

-

15/07/2020

9 000

35

622 800

25 000

88

1 734 500

16/07/2020

5 000

24

345 700

18 347

60

1 284 290

17/07/2020

12 000

52

842 040

6 000

31

423 420

20/07/2020

8 000

24

559 440

19 000

86

1 335 130

21/07/2020

16 000

68

1 133 440

14 000

68

996 660

22/07/2020

15 026

58

1 062 338

20 450

65

1 449 905

23/07/2020

15 000

62

1 067 100

16 550

78

1 180 346

24/07/2020

11 974

61

843 808

1 000

3

70 500

27/07/2020

11 239

29

788 416

12 000

57

846 360

28/07/2020

19 761

72

1 382 084

19 000

67

1 332 090

29/07/2020

7 000

36

494 340

14 000

39

991 060

30/07/2020

20 000

67

1 401 800

3 261

15

230 651

31/07/2020

25 000

109

1 695 250

-

-

-

03/08/2020

20 000

143

1 308 392

22 500

171

1 474 710

04/08/2020

18 400

118

1 222 496

18 400

134

1 224 626

05/08/2020

7 500

89

506 066

12 500

70

847 634

06/08/2020

14 000

103

962 344

16 000

116

1 101 750

07/08/2020

11 000

110

762 793

15 000

133

1 041 472

10/08/2020

12 500

92

868 578

12 500

119

869 905

11/08/2020

6 000

73

420 283

11 500

80

808 273

12/08/2020

10 390

75

732 115

11 695

104

826 917

13/08/2020

8 790

62

625 339

11 790

107

840 467

14/08/2020

5 500

48

387 250

 

 

 

17/08/2020

8 000

63

557 460

8 000

54

559 480

18/08/2020

11 000

80

768 960

11 000

77

771 260

19/08/2020

8 000

56

557 870

8 000

54

560 070

20/08/2020

6 870

53

476 404

6 870

69

477 853

21/08/2020

13 237

97

919 559

13 237

72

922 577

24/08/2020

 

 

 

8 500

47

602 200

25/08/2020

12 000

73

855 150

12 000

78

858 140

26/08/2020

5 500

40

390 550

11 500

79

822 850

27/08/2020

8 500

48

607 350

 

 

 

28/08/2020

8 500

70

599 870

1 497

9

105 989

31/08/2020

7 793

57

547 473

7 793

49

550 517

01/09/2020

3 916

33

273 671

5 500

52

386 320

02/09/2020

8 500

44

603 500

8 500

50

605 600

03/09/2020

8 500

44

602 750

5 500

41

393 300

04/09/2020

14 022

83

978 020

14 000

108

979 900

07/09/2020

5 000

34

347 087

8 500

60

593 700

08/09/2020

13 000

82

910 500

4 500

28

315 448

09/09/2020

2 500

30

173 900

14 500

110

1 017 910

10/09/2020

13 182

100

933 822

3 182

24

225 667

11/09/2020

17 606

114

1 233 288

17 606

178

1 235 080

14/09/2020

7 000

57

494 922

6 500

45

460 350

15/09/2020

17 250

176

1 208 621

16 800

173

1 178 646

16/09/2020

11 044

89

774 109

11 044

72

775 214

17/09/2020

9 000

93

629 849

12 000

85

841 080

18/09/2020

16 500

121

1 157 939

16 500

145

1 159 300

21/09/2020

15 500

121

1 063 460

 

 

 

22/09/2020

10 000

81

662 312

10 000

79

664 320

23/09/2020

16 250

102

1 070 500

16 250

147

1 072 092

24/09/2020

19 500

120

1 264 180

19 500

131

1 265 552

25/09/2020

12 500

90

801 730

12 500

108

802 700

28/09/2020

2 325

28

152 055

8 575

53

564 604

29/09/2020

2 465

25

164 555

6 678

58

449 230

30/09/2020

5 500

38

372 450

9 000

54

611 510

01/10/2020

3 750

39

257 648

6 250

31

430 700

02/10/2020

13 500

78

931 290

17 000

155

1 175 962

05/10/2020

5 500

52

388 930

6 605

49

467 795

06/10/2020

10 000

87

708 416

8 000

80

568 540

07/10/2020

7 000

60

494 822

3 110

32

220 310

08/10/2020

6 500

58

458 800

4 000

28

283 600

09/10/2020

15 000

79

1 046 725

15 000

105

1 048 176

12/10/2020

13 757

84

959 225

13 835

93

967 841

13/10/2020

 

 

 

8 025

62

565 706

14/10/2020

5 000

33

355 900

5 000

37

356 900

15/10/2020

15 000

80

1 045 308

1 090

10

76 954

16/10/2020

 

 

 

10 000

49

696 200

19/10/2020

10 975

86

765 538

5 975

48

418 638

20/10/2020

8 460

78

594 288

13 260

94

932 780

21/10/2020

13 750

86

950 100

5 150

15

363 652

22/10/2020

7 444

60

502 142

9 944

64

674 152

23/10/2020

5 000

51

342 693

11 100

71

762 240

26/10/2020

7 500

45

504 450

 

 

 

27/10/2020

10 000

60

659 721

7 705

57

509 221

28/10/2020

20 000

125

1 270 997

20 000

218

1 273 050

29/10/2020

7 550

56

479 779

7 550

48

482 674

30/10/2020

20 000

130

1 262 442

20 800

196

1 315 416

02/11/2020

5 000

31

319 500

10 000

43

641 000

03/11/2020

8 000

75

523 629

8 000

55

524 586

04/11/2020

12 500

114

815 942

15 000

114

983 004

05/11/2020

16 000

180

1 085 536

16 000

93

1 088 646

06/11/2020

9 300

93

638 541

11 500

86

791 886

09/11/2020

8 790

92

623 889

13 790

61

984 298

10/11/2020

12 500

129

901 444

12 500

97

903 804

11/11/2020

2 500

27

180 100

5 000

44

360 950

12/11/2020

13 500

132

972 189

10 000

97

722 214

13/11/2020

12 500

97

891 887

12 500

92

893 272

16/11/2020

12 501

83

896 197

12 501

144

898 440

17/11/2020

15 444

87

1 113 673

10 000

80

723 672

18/11/2020

7 500

61

542 550

10 000

80

725 100

19/11/2020

9 500

62

684 010

7 000

71

504 667

20/11/2020

5 000

16

360 236

5 000

41

361 250

23/11/2020

7 500

37

539 250

 

 

 

24/11/2020

10 228

89

730 980

6 203

57

446 738

25/11/2020

5 000

27

354 000

7 500

93

532 962

26/11/2020

2 759

36

195 392

2 759

36

195 637

27/11/2020

7 500

80

536 000

7 500

56

536 200

30/11/2020

15 000

112

1 071 450

7 500

54

538 682

01/12/2020

11 440

76

812 168

1 440

13

102 600

02/12/2020

14 500

86

1 016 320

12 000

67

841 924

03/12/2020

9 000

98

622 848

9 000

76

625 262

04/12/2020

12 166

114

841 768

17 166

146

1 190 085

07/12/2020

23 572

133

1 640 342

26 572

202

1 850 805

08/12/2020

15 100

124

1 053 005

17 500

176

1 221 630

09/12/2020

15 000

184

1 060 369

15 000

119

1 061 431

10/12/2020

9 343

46

660 227

9 895

84

701 102

11/12/2020

11 646

75

820 429

15 890

63

1 125 723

14/12/2020

18 078

156

1 285 272

15 078

119

1 073 230

15/12/2020

11 500

120

816 923

11 500

85

817 720

16/12/2020

10 000

85

713 700

 

 

 

17/12/2020

 

 

 

10 000

53

718 500

18/12/2020

11 500

99

829 131

14 000

129

1 010 964

21/12/2020

15 000

99

1 067 250

15 000

103

1 072 500

22/12/2020

 

 

 

7 500

51

543 200

23/12/2020

5 000

45

366 257

5 000

35

367 650

24/12/2020

7 354

60

533 694

 

 

 

28/12/2020

7 034

46

513 795

9 000

79

659 037

29/12/2020

7 500

60

555 550

 

 

 

30/12/2020

3 835

34

282 598

3 825

39

282 543

31/12/2020

10 000

57

732 900

7 500

74

550 051

Key financial dates:

  • 2020 annual results: February 11, 2021
    Quiet period1” starts January 12, 2021
  • 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021
    Quiet period1” starts April 6, 2021
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021

About Legrand
 Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
 https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
 https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

