Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31 st , 2020:

In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 112,607 shares

- €18,238,210.81

In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 01/07/2020 4 000 7 268 800 9 000 32 612 090 02/07/2020 - - - 15 003 45 1 032 206 03/07/2020 7 000 15 484 050 18 997 63 1 317 442 06/07/2020 2 000 7 139 900 16 001 66 1 126 310 07/07/2020 16 000 64 1 123 840 16 999 53 1 197 070 08/07/2020 22 000 76 1 531 860 12 653 46 883 306 09/07/2020 9 000 27 619 200 - - - 10/07/2020 5 000 14 342 000 8 000 26 549 760 13/07/2020 5 000 27 344 250 21 000 103 1 455 300 14/07/2020 19 000 94 1 307 580 - - - 15/07/2020 9 000 35 622 800 25 000 88 1 734 500 16/07/2020 5 000 24 345 700 18 347 60 1 284 290 17/07/2020 12 000 52 842 040 6 000 31 423 420 20/07/2020 8 000 24 559 440 19 000 86 1 335 130 21/07/2020 16 000 68 1 133 440 14 000 68 996 660 22/07/2020 15 026 58 1 062 338 20 450 65 1 449 905 23/07/2020 15 000 62 1 067 100 16 550 78 1 180 346 24/07/2020 11 974 61 843 808 1 000 3 70 500 27/07/2020 11 239 29 788 416 12 000 57 846 360 28/07/2020 19 761 72 1 382 084 19 000 67 1 332 090 29/07/2020 7 000 36 494 340 14 000 39 991 060 30/07/2020 20 000 67 1 401 800 3 261 15 230 651 31/07/2020 25 000 109 1 695 250 - - - 03/08/2020 20 000 143 1 308 392 22 500 171 1 474 710 04/08/2020 18 400 118 1 222 496 18 400 134 1 224 626 05/08/2020 7 500 89 506 066 12 500 70 847 634 06/08/2020 14 000 103 962 344 16 000 116 1 101 750 07/08/2020 11 000 110 762 793 15 000 133 1 041 472 10/08/2020 12 500 92 868 578 12 500 119 869 905 11/08/2020 6 000 73 420 283 11 500 80 808 273 12/08/2020 10 390 75 732 115 11 695 104 826 917 13/08/2020 8 790 62 625 339 11 790 107 840 467 14/08/2020 5 500 48 387 250 17/08/2020 8 000 63 557 460 8 000 54 559 480 18/08/2020 11 000 80 768 960 11 000 77 771 260 19/08/2020 8 000 56 557 870 8 000 54 560 070 20/08/2020 6 870 53 476 404 6 870 69 477 853 21/08/2020 13 237 97 919 559 13 237 72 922 577 24/08/2020 8 500 47 602 200 25/08/2020 12 000 73 855 150 12 000 78 858 140 26/08/2020 5 500 40 390 550 11 500 79 822 850 27/08/2020 8 500 48 607 350 28/08/2020 8 500 70 599 870 1 497 9 105 989 31/08/2020 7 793 57 547 473 7 793 49 550 517 01/09/2020 3 916 33 273 671 5 500 52 386 320 02/09/2020 8 500 44 603 500 8 500 50 605 600 03/09/2020 8 500 44 602 750 5 500 41 393 300 04/09/2020 14 022 83 978 020 14 000 108 979 900 07/09/2020 5 000 34 347 087 8 500 60 593 700 08/09/2020 13 000 82 910 500 4 500 28 315 448 09/09/2020 2 500 30 173 900 14 500 110 1 017 910 10/09/2020 13 182 100 933 822 3 182 24 225 667 11/09/2020 17 606 114 1 233 288 17 606 178 1 235 080 14/09/2020 7 000 57 494 922 6 500 45 460 350 15/09/2020 17 250 176 1 208 621 16 800 173 1 178 646 16/09/2020 11 044 89 774 109 11 044 72 775 214 17/09/2020 9 000 93 629 849 12 000 85 841 080 18/09/2020 16 500 121 1 157 939 16 500 145 1 159 300 21/09/2020 15 500 121 1 063 460 22/09/2020 10 000 81 662 312 10 000 79 664 320 23/09/2020 16 250 102 1 070 500 16 250 147 1 072 092 24/09/2020 19 500 120 1 264 180 19 500 131 1 265 552 25/09/2020 12 500 90 801 730 12 500 108 802 700 28/09/2020 2 325 28 152 055 8 575 53 564 604 29/09/2020 2 465 25 164 555 6 678 58 449 230 30/09/2020 5 500 38 372 450 9 000 54 611 510 01/10/2020 3 750 39 257 648 6 250 31 430 700 02/10/2020 13 500 78 931 290 17 000 155 1 175 962 05/10/2020 5 500 52 388 930 6 605 49 467 795 06/10/2020 10 000 87 708 416 8 000 80 568 540 07/10/2020 7 000 60 494 822 3 110 32 220 310 08/10/2020 6 500 58 458 800 4 000 28 283 600 09/10/2020 15 000 79 1 046 725 15 000 105 1 048 176 12/10/2020 13 757 84 959 225 13 835 93 967 841 13/10/2020 8 025 62 565 706 14/10/2020 5 000 33 355 900 5 000 37 356 900 15/10/2020 15 000 80 1 045 308 1 090 10 76 954 16/10/2020 10 000 49 696 200 19/10/2020 10 975 86 765 538 5 975 48 418 638 20/10/2020 8 460 78 594 288 13 260 94 932 780 21/10/2020 13 750 86 950 100 5 150 15 363 652 22/10/2020 7 444 60 502 142 9 944 64 674 152 23/10/2020 5 000 51 342 693 11 100 71 762 240 26/10/2020 7 500 45 504 450 27/10/2020 10 000 60 659 721 7 705 57 509 221 28/10/2020 20 000 125 1 270 997 20 000 218 1 273 050 29/10/2020 7 550 56 479 779 7 550 48 482 674 30/10/2020 20 000 130 1 262 442 20 800 196 1 315 416 02/11/2020 5 000 31 319 500 10 000 43 641 000 03/11/2020 8 000 75 523 629 8 000 55 524 586 04/11/2020 12 500 114 815 942 15 000 114 983 004 05/11/2020 16 000 180 1 085 536 16 000 93 1 088 646 06/11/2020 9 300 93 638 541 11 500 86 791 886 09/11/2020 8 790 92 623 889 13 790 61 984 298 10/11/2020 12 500 129 901 444 12 500 97 903 804 11/11/2020 2 500 27 180 100 5 000 44 360 950 12/11/2020 13 500 132 972 189 10 000 97 722 214 13/11/2020 12 500 97 891 887 12 500 92 893 272 16/11/2020 12 501 83 896 197 12 501 144 898 440 17/11/2020 15 444 87 1 113 673 10 000 80 723 672 18/11/2020 7 500 61 542 550 10 000 80 725 100 19/11/2020 9 500 62 684 010 7 000 71 504 667 20/11/2020 5 000 16 360 236 5 000 41 361 250 23/11/2020 7 500 37 539 250 24/11/2020 10 228 89 730 980 6 203 57 446 738 25/11/2020 5 000 27 354 000 7 500 93 532 962 26/11/2020 2 759 36 195 392 2 759 36 195 637 27/11/2020 7 500 80 536 000 7 500 56 536 200 30/11/2020 15 000 112 1 071 450 7 500 54 538 682 01/12/2020 11 440 76 812 168 1 440 13 102 600 02/12/2020 14 500 86 1 016 320 12 000 67 841 924 03/12/2020 9 000 98 622 848 9 000 76 625 262 04/12/2020 12 166 114 841 768 17 166 146 1 190 085 07/12/2020 23 572 133 1 640 342 26 572 202 1 850 805 08/12/2020 15 100 124 1 053 005 17 500 176 1 221 630 09/12/2020 15 000 184 1 060 369 15 000 119 1 061 431 10/12/2020 9 343 46 660 227 9 895 84 701 102 11/12/2020 11 646 75 820 429 15 890 63 1 125 723 14/12/2020 18 078 156 1 285 272 15 078 119 1 073 230 15/12/2020 11 500 120 816 923 11 500 85 817 720 16/12/2020 10 000 85 713 700 17/12/2020 10 000 53 718 500 18/12/2020 11 500 99 829 131 14 000 129 1 010 964 21/12/2020 15 000 99 1 067 250 15 000 103 1 072 500 22/12/2020 7 500 51 543 200 23/12/2020 5 000 45 366 257 5 000 35 367 650 24/12/2020 7 354 60 533 694 28/12/2020 7 034 46 513 795 9 000 79 659 037 29/12/2020 7 500 60 555 550 30/12/2020 3 835 34 282 598 3 825 39 282 543 31/12/2020 10 000 57 732 900 7 500 74 550 051

Key financial dates:

2020 annual results: February 11, 2021

“ Quiet period 1 ” starts January 12, 2021

Quiet period ” starts January 12, 2021 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021

“ Quiet period 1 ” starts April 6, 2021

Quiet period ” starts April 6, 2021 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021

