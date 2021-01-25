Legrand Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2020:
- 97,727 shares
- €19,377,778
In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 112,607 shares
- €18,238,210.81
In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
01/07/2020
|
4 000
|
7
|
268 800
|
9 000
|
32
|
612 090
|
02/07/2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15 003
|
45
|
1 032 206
|
03/07/2020
|
7 000
|
15
|
484 050
|
18 997
|
63
|
1 317 442
|
06/07/2020
|
2 000
|
7
|
139 900
|
16 001
|
66
|
1 126 310
|
07/07/2020
|
16 000
|
64
|
1 123 840
|
16 999
|
53
|
1 197 070
|
08/07/2020
|
22 000
|
76
|
1 531 860
|
12 653
|
46
|
883 306
|
09/07/2020
|
9 000
|
27
|
619 200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/07/2020
|
5 000
|
14
|
342 000
|
8 000
|
26
|
549 760
|
13/07/2020
|
5 000
|
27
|
344 250
|
21 000
|
103
|
1 455 300
|
14/07/2020
|
19 000
|
94
|
1 307 580
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15/07/2020
|
9 000
|
35
|
622 800
|
25 000
|
88
|
1 734 500
|
16/07/2020
|
5 000
|
24
|
345 700
|
18 347
|
60
|
1 284 290
|
17/07/2020
|
12 000
|
52
|
842 040
|
6 000
|
31
|
423 420
|
20/07/2020
|
8 000
|
24
|
559 440
|
19 000
|
86
|
1 335 130
|
21/07/2020
|
16 000
|
68
|
1 133 440
|
14 000
|
68
|
996 660
|
22/07/2020
|
15 026
|
58
|
1 062 338
|
20 450
|
65
|
1 449 905
|
23/07/2020
|
15 000
|
62
|
1 067 100
|
16 550
|
78
|
1 180 346
|
24/07/2020
|
11 974
|
61
|
843 808
|
1 000
|
3
|
70 500
|
27/07/2020
|
11 239
|
29
|
788 416
|
12 000
|
57
|
846 360
|
28/07/2020
|
19 761
|
72
|
1 382 084
|
19 000
|
67
|
1 332 090
|
29/07/2020
|
7 000
|
36
|
494 340
|
14 000
|
39
|
991 060
|
30/07/2020
|
20 000
|
67
|
1 401 800
|
3 261
|
15
|
230 651
|
31/07/2020
|
25 000
|
109
|
1 695 250
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03/08/2020
|
20 000
|
143
|
1 308 392
|
22 500
|
171
|
1 474 710
|
04/08/2020
|
18 400
|
118
|
1 222 496
|
18 400
|
134
|
1 224 626
|
05/08/2020
|
7 500
|
89
|
506 066
|
12 500
|
70
|
847 634
|
06/08/2020
|
14 000
|
103
|
962 344
|
16 000
|
116
|
1 101 750
|
07/08/2020
|
11 000
|
110
|
762 793
|
15 000
|
133
|
1 041 472
|
10/08/2020
|
12 500
|
92
|
868 578
|
12 500
|
119
|
869 905
|
11/08/2020
|
6 000
|
73
|
420 283
|
11 500
|
80
|
808 273
|
12/08/2020
|
10 390
|
75
|
732 115
|
11 695
|
104
|
826 917
|
13/08/2020
|
8 790
|
62
|
625 339
|
11 790
|
107
|
840 467
|
14/08/2020
|
5 500
|
48
|
387 250
|
|
|
|
17/08/2020
|
8 000
|
63
|
557 460
|
8 000
|
54
|
559 480
|
18/08/2020
|
11 000
|
80
|
768 960
|
11 000
|
77
|
771 260
|
19/08/2020
|
8 000
|
56
|
557 870
|
8 000
|
54
|
560 070
|
20/08/2020
|
6 870
|
53
|
476 404
|
6 870
|
69
|
477 853
|
21/08/2020
|
13 237
|
97
|
919 559
|
13 237
|
72
|
922 577
|
24/08/2020
|
|
|
|
8 500
|
47
|
602 200
|
25/08/2020
|
12 000
|
73
|
855 150
|
12 000
|
78
|
858 140
|
26/08/2020
|
5 500
|
40
|
390 550
|
11 500
|
79
|
822 850
|
27/08/2020
|
8 500
|
48
|
607 350
|
|
|
|
28/08/2020
|
8 500
|
70
|
599 870
|
1 497
|
9
|
105 989
|
31/08/2020
|
7 793
|
57
|
547 473
|
7 793
|
49
|
550 517
|
01/09/2020
|
3 916
|
33
|
273 671
|
5 500
|
52
|
386 320
|
02/09/2020
|
8 500
|
44
|
603 500
|
8 500
|
50
|
605 600
|
03/09/2020
|
8 500
|
44
|
602 750
|
5 500
|
41
|
393 300
|
04/09/2020
|
14 022
|
83
|
978 020
|
14 000
|
108
|
979 900
|
07/09/2020
|
5 000
|
34
|
347 087
|
8 500
|
60
|
593 700
|
08/09/2020
|
13 000
|
82
|
910 500
|
4 500
|
28
|
315 448
|
09/09/2020
|
2 500
|
30
|
173 900
|
14 500
|
110
|
1 017 910
|
10/09/2020
|
13 182
|
100
|
933 822
|
3 182
|
24
|
225 667
|
11/09/2020
|
17 606
|
114
|
1 233 288
|
17 606
|
178
|
1 235 080
|
14/09/2020
|
7 000
|
57
|
494 922
|
6 500
|
45
|
460 350
|
15/09/2020
|
17 250
|
176
|
1 208 621
|
16 800
|
173
|
1 178 646
|
16/09/2020
|
11 044
|
89
|
774 109
|
11 044
|
72
|
775 214
|
17/09/2020
|
9 000
|
93
|
629 849
|
12 000
|
85
|
841 080
|
18/09/2020
|
16 500
|
121
|
1 157 939
|
16 500
|
145
|
1 159 300
|
21/09/2020
|
15 500
|
121
|
1 063 460
|
|
|
|
22/09/2020
|
10 000
|
81
|
662 312
|
10 000
|
79
|
664 320
|
23/09/2020
|
16 250
|
102
|
1 070 500
|
16 250
|
147
|
1 072 092
|
24/09/2020
|
19 500
|
120
|
1 264 180
|
19 500
|
131
|
1 265 552
|
25/09/2020
|
12 500
|
90
|
801 730
|
12 500
|
108
|
802 700
|
28/09/2020
|
2 325
|
28
|
152 055
|
8 575
|
53
|
564 604
|
29/09/2020
|
2 465
|
25
|
164 555
|
6 678
|
58
|
449 230
|
30/09/2020
|
5 500
|
38
|
372 450
|
9 000
|
54
|
611 510
|
01/10/2020
|
3 750
|
39
|
257 648
|
6 250
|
31
|
430 700
|
02/10/2020
|
13 500
|
78
|
931 290
|
17 000
|
155
|
1 175 962
|
05/10/2020
|
5 500
|
52
|
388 930
|
6 605
|
49
|
467 795
|
06/10/2020
|
10 000
|
87
|
708 416
|
8 000
|
80
|
568 540
|
07/10/2020
|
7 000
|
60
|
494 822
|
3 110
|
32
|
220 310
|
08/10/2020
|
6 500
|
58
|
458 800
|
4 000
|
28
|
283 600
|
09/10/2020
|
15 000
|
79
|
1 046 725
|
15 000
|
105
|
1 048 176
|
12/10/2020
|
13 757
|
84
|
959 225
|
13 835
|
93
|
967 841
|
13/10/2020
|
|
|
|
8 025
|
62
|
565 706
|
14/10/2020
|
5 000
|
33
|
355 900
|
5 000
|
37
|
356 900
|
15/10/2020
|
15 000
|
80
|
1 045 308
|
1 090
|
10
|
76 954
|
16/10/2020
|
|
|
|
10 000
|
49
|
696 200
|
19/10/2020
|
10 975
|
86
|
765 538
|
5 975
|
48
|
418 638
|
20/10/2020
|
8 460
|
78
|
594 288
|
13 260
|
94
|
932 780
|
21/10/2020
|
13 750
|
86
|
950 100
|
5 150
|
15
|
363 652
|
22/10/2020
|
7 444
|
60
|
502 142
|
9 944
|
64
|
674 152
|
23/10/2020
|
5 000
|
51
|
342 693
|
11 100
|
71
|
762 240
|
26/10/2020
|
7 500
|
45
|
504 450
|
|
|
|
27/10/2020
|
10 000
|
60
|
659 721
|
7 705
|
57
|
509 221
|
28/10/2020
|
20 000
|
125
|
1 270 997
|
20 000
|
218
|
1 273 050
|
29/10/2020
|
7 550
|
56
|
479 779
|
7 550
|
48
|
482 674
|
30/10/2020
|
20 000
|
130
|
1 262 442
|
20 800
|
196
|
1 315 416
|
02/11/2020
|
5 000
|
31
|
319 500
|
10 000
|
43
|
641 000
|
03/11/2020
|
8 000
|
75
|
523 629
|
8 000
|
55
|
524 586
|
04/11/2020
|
12 500
|
114
|
815 942
|
15 000
|
114
|
983 004
|
05/11/2020
|
16 000
|
180
|
1 085 536
|
16 000
|
93
|
1 088 646
|
06/11/2020
|
9 300
|
93
|
638 541
|
11 500
|
86
|
791 886
|
09/11/2020
|
8 790
|
92
|
623 889
|
13 790
|
61
|
984 298
|
10/11/2020
|
12 500
|
129
|
901 444
|
12 500
|
97
|
903 804
|
11/11/2020
|
2 500
|
27
|
180 100
|
5 000
|
44
|
360 950
|
12/11/2020
|
13 500
|
132
|
972 189
|
10 000
|
97
|
722 214
|
13/11/2020
|
12 500
|
97
|
891 887
|
12 500
|
92
|
893 272
|
16/11/2020
|
12 501
|
83
|
896 197
|
12 501
|
144
|
898 440
|
17/11/2020
|
15 444
|
87
|
1 113 673
|
10 000
|
80
|
723 672
|
18/11/2020
|
7 500
|
61
|
542 550
|
10 000
|
80
|
725 100
|
19/11/2020
|
9 500
|
62
|
684 010
|
7 000
|
71
|
504 667
|
20/11/2020
|
5 000
|
16
|
360 236
|
5 000
|
41
|
361 250
|
23/11/2020
|
7 500
|
37
|
539 250
|
|
|
|
24/11/2020
|
10 228
|
89
|
730 980
|
6 203
|
57
|
446 738
|
25/11/2020
|
5 000
|
27
|
354 000
|
7 500
|
93
|
532 962
|
26/11/2020
|
2 759
|
36
|
195 392
|
2 759
|
36
|
195 637
|
27/11/2020
|
7 500
|
80
|
536 000
|
7 500
|
56
|
536 200
|
30/11/2020
|
15 000
|
112
|
1 071 450
|
7 500
|
54
|
538 682
|
01/12/2020
|
11 440
|
76
|
812 168
|
1 440
|
13
|
102 600
|
02/12/2020
|
14 500
|
86
|
1 016 320
|
12 000
|
67
|
841 924
|
03/12/2020
|
9 000
|
98
|
622 848
|
9 000
|
76
|
625 262
|
04/12/2020
|
12 166
|
114
|
841 768
|
17 166
|
146
|
1 190 085
|
07/12/2020
|
23 572
|
133
|
1 640 342
|
26 572
|
202
|
1 850 805
|
08/12/2020
|
15 100
|
124
|
1 053 005
|
17 500
|
176
|
1 221 630
|
09/12/2020
|
15 000
|
184
|
1 060 369
|
15 000
|
119
|
1 061 431
|
10/12/2020
|
9 343
|
46
|
660 227
|
9 895
|
84
|
701 102
|
11/12/2020
|
11 646
|
75
|
820 429
|
15 890
|
63
|
1 125 723
|
14/12/2020
|
18 078
|
156
|
1 285 272
|
15 078
|
119
|
1 073 230
|
15/12/2020
|
11 500
|
120
|
816 923
|
11 500
|
85
|
817 720
|
16/12/2020
|
10 000
|
85
|
713 700
|
|
|
|
17/12/2020
|
|
|
|
10 000
|
53
|
718 500
|
18/12/2020
|
11 500
|
99
|
829 131
|
14 000
|
129
|
1 010 964
|
21/12/2020
|
15 000
|
99
|
1 067 250
|
15 000
|
103
|
1 072 500
|
22/12/2020
|
|
|
|
7 500
|
51
|
543 200
|
23/12/2020
|
5 000
|
45
|
366 257
|
5 000
|
35
|
367 650
|
24/12/2020
|
7 354
|
60
|
533 694
|
|
|
|
28/12/2020
|
7 034
|
46
|
513 795
|
9 000
|
79
|
659 037
|
29/12/2020
|
7 500
|
60
|
555 550
|
|
|
|
30/12/2020
|
3 835
|
34
|
282 598
|
3 825
|
39
|
282 543
|
31/12/2020
|
10 000
|
57
|
732 900
|
7 500
|
74
|
550 051
Key financial dates:
- 2020 annual results: February 11, 2021
“Quiet period1” starts January 12, 2021
- 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021
“Quiet period1” starts April 6, 2021
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and
interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com
