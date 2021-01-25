ID Logistics Another Year of Sustained Growth. 2020 Sales of €1,642.8 Million, Up 7.1%
ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « The strong positioning of ID Logistics in high-growth sectors (e-commerce, food), its balanced geographical footprint and its ability to adapt have proved to be decisive assets in achieving another growth in sales despite an unprecedented context. I would like to thank all of our teams for their unfailing commitment and our customers for their trust and loyalty. »
|
Revenues (€ million)
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
Like-for-like %
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
193.1
|
185.7
|
+4.0%
|
+4.0%
|
International
|
261.0
|
219.8
|
+18.7%
|
+13.7%
|
Total
|
454.1
|
405.5
|
+12.0%
|
+9.1%
|
Full-Year
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
721.0
|
714.7
|
+0.9%
|
+0.9%
|
International
|
921.8
|
819.5
|
+12.5%
|
+8.7%
|
Total
|
1,642.8
|
1,534.2
|
+7.1%
|
+4.9%
STRONG GROWTH IN Q4 2020
ID Logistics confirmed the good commercial performance that began in the third quarter, with accelerated growth in the fourth quarter and sales of €454.1 million, up 12.0% compared to 2019 (+9.1% like-for-like).
|
Wertpapier
