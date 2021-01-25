Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « The strong positioning of ID Logistics in high-growth sectors (e-commerce, food), its balanced geographical footprint and its ability to adapt have proved to be decisive assets in achieving another growth in sales despite an unprecedented context. I would like to thank all of our teams for their unfailing commitment and our customers for their trust and loyalty. »