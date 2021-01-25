 

BALYO Announces Its Financial Agenda For 2021

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2021.

Events

Date of release*

2020 Annual Sales

January 27, 2021

2020 Annual Results

March 18, 2021

2021 Q1 Sales

April 22, 2021

2021 H1 Sales

July 22, 2021

2021 Half Year Results

September 27, 2021

2021 Q3 Sales

October 28, 2021

*The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT BALYO
 Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and 3/3 Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €20.4 million in 2019.
For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

