 

Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and Middle Income Countries

Saint-Herblain (France), Sao Paulo, (Brazil), January 25, 2021Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, and Instituto Butantan, producer of immunobiologic products, today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the development, manufacturing and marketing of Valneva’s single-shot chikungunya vaccine, VLA1553, in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs). This finalization follows the signing of a binding term sheet in May 20201.  The collaboration falls within the framework of the $23.4 million funding agreement Valneva signed with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in July 20192.

Under the collaboration, Valneva will transfer its chikungunya vaccine technology to Instituto Butantan, who will develop, manufacture and commercialize the vaccine in LMICs. In addition, Instituto Butantan will provide certain clinical and Phase 4 observational studies that Valneva will use to meet regulatory requirements. The agreement includes small upfront and technology transfer milestones.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, commented, “The dreadful impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world has underlined the importance of vaccines to combat public health crises. Chikungunya outbreaks have impacted over 120 countries and affected millions, yet no vaccine or treatment is currently available to prevent this debilitating disease. We look forward to working with Instituto Butantan to help address this urgent public health need and speed up the development of a chikungunya vaccine in LMICs, which are high outbreak risk areas."

Dr. Dimas Covas, Director of Instituto Butantan added, Within the concept of the relevance of qualified partnerships for complementary actions with an impact on society, the relationship established between the Butantan Institute and Valneva is extremely significant and auspicious. It is a partnership that allows the development and national production of an immunizer highly relevant to the Brazilian public health system and which will allow the prevention of thousands of annual cases of Chikungunya virus infections and their consequences.”

