 

Eurobio Scientific EXCEPTIONAL 2020 TURNOVER OF € 189 MILLION (+ 220%)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 17:45  |  62   |   |   

EXCEPTIONAL 2020 TURNOVER OF € 189 MILLION (+ 220%)

•    A leading player in diagnostics able to adapt and meet the needs generated by the health crisis
•    Strong momentum in traditional activities (+ 22% to € 71.9 million)
•    Acceleration of the growth strategy thanks to improved visibility and greatly increased financial resources

Paris, January 25, 2021 - 5:45 p.m.

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, today presents its consolidated annual turnover as of December 31, 2020.

Exceptional growth of + 220% to € 189m

Eurobio Scientific recorded exceptional sales of € 188.9 million for the 2020 financial year, an increase of 220% compared to the previous financial year. More than 60% of these sales (€ 117m) are related to COVID-19 diagnostic tests and instruments.

Eurobio Scientific was able to quickly deploy on its market of specialized private and hospital laboratories for medical biology, a whole range of in vitro diagnostic tests for the detection of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, and thus support efforts to manage the health crisis by public and private actors. This performance was made possible thanks to long-term partnerships with its suppliers, as well as the experience and responsiveness of its R&D department and its sales teams, all integrated within an organization already adapted and ready to manage a strong growth.

During the financial year, Eurobio Scientific continuously delivered various reagents necessary for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and supplemented the equipment of health actors with new machines. The company has been able to build up a catalog of products among the most complete on the market in record time, including:

  • high-throughput automated PCR tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, with the first CE-marked test in France from its Korean partner Seegene and its proprietary tests from the EBX range, all of these tests making it possible to detect all variants of the coronavirus, both on nasopharingeal swab and saliva,
  • tests for the identification and typing of the main variants of SARS-CoV-2, complementary to existing PCR tests and which will be launched for research use in the coming days,
  • an antigenic test on instrument for hospital laboratories,
  • a rapid proprietary antigen test, launched very recently and intended for professional players in point of care medicine, in particular pharmacists. and
  • several serological tests, including neutralization tests available to accompany the vaccination campaign.

 

18.01.21
Eurobio Scientific expands its range of COVID-19 tests with an antigenic rapid test

25.02.20
5
Eurobio Scientific -- 2 neue Tests für das Coronavirus