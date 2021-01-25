Cumulative 9 month Sales 2020/21: 223.1 M€ (+ 5%)

Q3 Sales showing growth hallmarked by:

·the further momentum of Nacon Gaming

·The limited impact of the 2 nd lockdown in Audio/Telco



IFRS – M€



Sales



2020/2021



2019/2020



Change



1st Quarter (April, May, June)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco



55.2



38.0



17.2







58.6



30.5



28.1



- 5.8%



+ 24.5%



- 38.7% 2nd Quarter (July, Aug., Sept.)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco 80.6



48.6



32.0 68.5



33.2



35,3 + 17.7%



+ 46.4%



- 9.4% 3rd Quarter (October, Nov., Dec.) (1)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco 87.3



48.6



38.7 85.4



40.5



44.9 + 2.3%



+ 20.3%



- 13.9% Cumulative 9 month (Apr-Dec 2020)



Nacon Gaming



Bigben Audio / Telco 223.1



135.3



87.8 212.4



104.2



108.2 + 5.0%



+ 29.9%



- 18.9%



(1) Non audited data