PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN: Cumulative 9 month Sales 2020/21: 223.1 M€ (+ 5%)
Press release
Lesquin, 25 January 2021 17:45hrs
Cumulative 9 month Sales 2020/21: 223.1 M€ (+ 5%)
Q3 Sales showing growth hallmarked by:
·the further momentum of Nacon Gaming
·The limited impact of the 2 nd lockdown in Audio/Telco
|
IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter (April, May, June)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
55.2
38.0
17.2
|
58.6
30.5
28.1
|
- 5.8%
+ 24.5%
- 38.7%
|
2nd Quarter (July, Aug., Sept.)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
80.6
48.6
32.0
|
68.5
33.2
35,3
|
+ 17.7%
+ 46.4%
- 9.4%
|
3rd Quarter (October, Nov., Dec.) (1)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
87.3
48.6
38.7
|
85.4
40.5
44.9
|
+ 2.3%
+ 20.3%
- 13.9%
|
Cumulative 9 month (Apr-Dec 2020)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
223.1
135.3
87.8
|
212.4
104.2
108.2
|
+ 5.0%
+ 29.9%
- 18.9%
(1) Non audited data
