 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 18:00  |  70   |   |   

Paris, 25th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
Total 18/01/2021 26,655 8.6385 € 230,260 XPAR Cancellation  
5,612 8.6341 € 48,455 CEUX  
3,405 8.6414 € 29,424 AQEU  
35,672 8.6381 € 308,139 €    
Total 19/01/2021 27,395 8.7891 € 240,778 XPAR Cancellation  
1,745 8.7400 € 15,251 TQEX  
6,360 8.8059 € 56,005 CEUX  
3,900 8.8146 € 34,377 AQEU  
39,400 8.7922 € 346,412 €    
Total 20/01/2021 27,143 9.0269 € 245,018 XPAR Cancellation  
1,600 9.0300 € 14,448 TQEX  
5,849 9.0332 € 52,835 CEUX  
3,503 9.0458 € 31,688 AQEU  
38,095 9.0298 € 343,988 €    
Total 21/01/2021 28,666 8.9600 € 256,847 XPAR Cancellation  
1,700 8.9300 € 15,181 TQEX  
5,001 8.9863 € 44,941 CEUX  
4,000 8.9531 € 35,812 AQEU  
39,367 8.9613 € 352,781 €    
Total 22/01/2021 30,900 8.7315 € 269,803 XPAR Cancellation  
6,600 8.7223 € 57,567 CEUX  
4,100 8.7324 € 35,803 AQEU  
41,600 8.7301 € 363,172 €    
Total 18/01/2021 - 22/01/2021 194,134 8.8315 € 1,714,493 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
 shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
18/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.6500 € 4,325.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 950 8.6500 € 8,217.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 751 8.6500 € 6,496.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.6000 € 1,032.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 90 8.6000 € 774.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 519 8.6000 € 4,463.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.5500 € 2,565.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 63 8.5500 € 538.65 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.5900 € 1,958.52 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.6500 € 6,487.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 23 8.6500 € 198.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.6200 € 3,051.48 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 618 8.6300 € 5,333.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 473 8.6300 € 4,081.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.6200 € 3,034.24 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 326 8.6300 € 2,813.38 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.6300 € 241.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 512 8.6300 € 4,418.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.6300 € 595.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 283 8.6300 € 2,442.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 180 8.6300 € 1,553.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 176 8.6300 € 1,518.88 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 861 8.6400 € 7,439.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 442 8.6200 € 3,810.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.6200 € 1,724.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 231 8.6200 € 1,991.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 748 8.6100 € 6,440.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 417 8.6400 € 3,602.88 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.6300 € 1,587.92 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 1,022 8.6300 € 8,819.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 699 8.6400 € 6,039.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 38 8.6400 € 328.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 486 8.6500 € 4,203.90 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 726 8.6400 € 6,272.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 886 8.6400 € 7,655.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 950 8.6200 € 8,189.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.6700 € 5,037.27 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 287 8.6700 € 2,488.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 355 8.6700 € 3,077.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 467 8.6700 € 4,048.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 393 8.6700 € 3,407.31 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 201 8.6500 € 1,738.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 567 8.6500 € 4,904.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 225 8.6500 € 1,946.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 455 8.6500 € 3,935.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 222 8.6200 € 1,913.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 248 8.6200 € 2,137.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.6200 € 844.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 24 8.6200 € 206.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 290 8.6200 € 2,499.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 689 8.6500 € 5,959.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 77 8.6300 € 664.51 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.6300 € 3,037.76 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 224 8.6300 € 1,933.12 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.6300 € 1,458.47 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.6300 € 4,202.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 106 8.6300 € 914.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 227 8.6300 € 1,959.01 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 783 8.6400 € 6,765.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.6400 € 1,650.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 217 8.6200 € 1,870.54 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 165 8.6200 € 1,422.30 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.6100 € 1,274.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 475 8.6100 € 4,089.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.6100 € 2,462.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6400 € 1,175.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.6300 € 2,114.35 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 568 8.6300 € 4,901.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.6300 € 241.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 347 8.6300 € 2,994.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 143 8.6300 € 1,234.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 843 8.6600 € 7,300.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 470 8.6600 € 4,070.20 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 948 8.6600 € 8,209.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 73 8.6500 € 631.45 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 650 8.6500 € 5,622.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 135 8.6300 € 1,165.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 594 8.6300 € 5,126.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 627 8.6400 € 5,417.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 131 8.6400 € 1,131.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 356 8.6400 € 3,075.84 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.6400 € 466.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 1,138 8.6400 € 9,832.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 219 8.6500 € 1,894.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 194 8.6500 € 1,678.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 419 8.6600 € 3,628.54 € CEUX Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 385 8.6500 € 3,330.25 € AQEU Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 464 8.6500 € 4,013.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.6500 € 1,280.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 115 8.6500 € 994.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/01/2021 Purchase 1,284 8.6500 € 11,106.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 85 8.7000 € 739.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 2,021 8.7000 € 17,582.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,761 8.7200 € 15,355.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 722 8.8000 € 6,353.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 39 8.8100 € 343.59 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 556 8.8500 € 4,920.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,839 8.8500 € 16,275.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 53 8.8600 € 469.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,321 8.8400 € 11,677.64 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,154 8.8400 € 10,201.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 198 8.8500 € 1,752.30 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.8000 € 88.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 443 8.8000 € 3,898.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.8000 € 3,256.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,215 8.8000 € 10,692.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 10 8.8000 € 88.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.8100 € 246.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 188 8.8100 € 1,656.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 683 8.8100 € 6,017.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 358 8.7800 € 3,143.24 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 430 8.8000 € 3,784.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 388 8.7700 € 3,402.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.7700 € 5,191.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 141 8.7700 € 1,236.57 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,205 8.7400 € 10,531.70 € TQEX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 540 8.7400 € 4,719.60 € TQEX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 801 8.8000 € 7,048.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 2 8.8000 € 17.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8000 € 8.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 341 8.8000 € 3,000.80 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 28 8.8000 € 246.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 530 8.8100 € 4,669.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 20 8.8200 € 176.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 6 8.8200 € 52.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 764 8.7900 € 6,715.56 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 332 8.7900 € 2,918.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 323 8.7900 € 2,839.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 76 8.7900 € 668.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.7900 € 8.79 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 734 8.7900 € 6,451.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 223 8.7800 € 1,957.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 377 8.7900 € 3,313.83 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 510 8.7900 € 4,482.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.7900 € 2,786.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 342 8.7900 € 3,006.18 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 36 8.7900 € 316.44 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 756 8.7600 € 6,622.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 924 8.7800 € 8,112.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.7500 € 875.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 736 8.8200 € 6,491.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 717 8.8200 € 6,323.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 653 8.8200 € 5,759.46 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 437 8.8300 € 3,858.71 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 517 8.8300 € 4,565.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 238 8.8400 € 2,103.92 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.8300 € 3,099.33 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 580 8.8100 € 5,109.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 640 8.8100 € 5,638.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 354 8.8000 € 3,115.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.7900 € 4,395.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 223 8.7900 € 1,960.17 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 52 8.7900 € 457.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,058 8.7600 € 9,268.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 181 8.7800 € 1,589.18 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 169 8.7800 € 1,483.82 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 496 8.7600 € 4,344.96 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 621 8.7600 € 5,439.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1,000 8.7900 € 8,790.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 114 8.8100 € 1,004.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 540 8.8100 € 4,757.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 502 8.8100 € 4,422.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.8100 € 1,198.16 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 262 8.8100 € 2,308.22 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8100 € 361.21 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 650 8.8100 € 5,726.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 133 8.8100 € 1,171.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 254 8.8100 € 2,237.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 591 8.8000 € 5,200.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 111 8.8100 € 977.91 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 670 8.8100 € 5,902.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 1 8.8100 € 8.81 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 220 8.8100 € 1,938.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 492 8.8100 € 4,334.52 € CEUX Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 486 8.8100 € 4,281.66 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 22 8.8100 € 193.82 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 60 8.8100 € 528.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 187 8.8000 € 1,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 498 8.8000 € 4,382.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
19/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.8100 € 96.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 94 8.8700 € 833.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 248 8.8700 € 2,199.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 679 8.8700 € 6,022.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 1,458 8.8500 € 12,903.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.8500 € 2,035.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 13 8.8500 € 115.05 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 352 8.8700 € 3,122.24 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 1,446 8.8700 € 12,826.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 652 8.9100 € 5,809.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.9100 € 2,307.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 551 8.9300 € 4,920.43 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.9700 € 4,485.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 657 8.9500 € 5,880.15 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 871 8.9500 € 7,795.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 1,417 9.0200 € 12,781.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 357 9.0200 € 3,220.14 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 750 9.0600 € 6,795.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 22 9.0600 € 199.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 465 9.0400 € 4,203.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0400 € 36.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 835 9.0400 € 7,548.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 191 9.0300 € 1,724.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 401 9.0300 € 3,621.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.0300 € 72.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.0400 € 153.68 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 285 9.0400 € 2,576.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 270 9.1600 € 2,473.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 73 9.1600 € 668.68 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 715 9.1300 € 6,527.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 638 9.1300 € 5,824.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 375 9.1200 € 3,420.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 362 9.1200 € 3,301.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 329 9.1300 € 3,003.77 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.1300 € 155.21 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 394 9.1000 € 3,585.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 174 9.1200 € 1,586.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 219 9.1200 € 1,997.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 311 9.1200 € 2,836.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 6 9.1200 € 54.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 258 9.1200 € 2,352.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 671 9.1100 € 6,112.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 6 9.1100 € 54.66 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 210 9.1000 € 1,911.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.1000 € 72.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 343 9.1000 € 3,121.30 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 583 9.0800 € 5,293.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 14 9.0600 € 126.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 8 9.1000 € 72.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 140 9.0800 € 1,271.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 19 9.0800 € 172.52 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 569 9.0600 € 5,155.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 670 9.0200 € 6,043.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 19 9.0200 € 171.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 7 9.0100 € 63.07 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 353 8.9900 € 3,173.47 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 909 9.0100 € 8,190.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 9 9.0100 € 81.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 377 9.0300 € 3,404.31 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 362 9.0300 € 3,268.86 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 731 9.0400 € 6,608.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 60 9.0400 € 542.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 37 9.0600 € 335.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 171 9.0600 € 1,549.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 97 9.0600 € 878.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 318 9.0600 € 2,881.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 612 9.0600 € 5,544.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 471 9.0600 € 4,267.26 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 348 9.0500 € 3,149.40 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 427 9.0500 € 3,864.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 348 9.0500 € 3,149.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 14 9.0500 € 126.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 315 9.0800 € 2,860.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 372 9.0800 € 3,377.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 708 9.0700 € 6,421.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 267 9.1000 € 2,429.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 69 9.1100 € 628.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 178 9.1100 € 1,621.58 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 110 9.0900 € 999.90 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 306 9.0900 € 2,781.54 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 774 9.0900 € 7,035.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 924 9.0900 € 8,399.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 346 9.1000 € 3,148.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 53 9.0800 € 481.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 679 9.0800 € 6,165.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0800 € 3,005.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 819 9.0800 € 7,436.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0700 € 36.28 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 29 9.0600 € 262.74 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 500 9.0800 € 4,540.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 160 9.0800 € 1,452.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 120 9.0800 € 1,089.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 391 9.0600 € 3,542.46 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 795 9.0500 € 7,194.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 677 9.0600 € 6,133.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 355 9.0500 € 3,212.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 250 9.0500 € 2,262.50 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 104 9.0500 € 941.20 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 320 9.0300 € 2,889.60 € TQEX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 278 9.0300 € 2,510.34 € TQEX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 149 9.0300 € 1,345.47 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0300 € 1,634.43 € TQEX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 4 9.0300 € 36.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 821 9.0300 € 7,413.63 € TQEX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 426 9.0300 € 3,846.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 187 9.0500 € 1,692.35 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 159 9.0500 € 1,438.95 € CEUX Cancellation  
20/01/2021 Purchase 120 9.0400 € 1,084.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 419 9.0600 € 3,796.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 238 9.0600 € 2,156.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 134 9.0500 € 1,212.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 1,318 9.0500 € 11,927.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 180 9.0700 € 1,632.60 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 496 9.0600 € 4,493.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 109 9.0600 € 987.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 480 9.0600 € 4,348.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 572 9.0300 € 5,165.16 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 716 9.0300 € 6,465.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 17 9.0300 € 153.51 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 782 9.0300 € 7,061.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 339 9.0600 € 3,071.34 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 135 9.0500 € 1,221.75 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 525 9.0500 € 4,751.25 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 860 9.0500 € 7,783.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 805 9.0400 € 7,277.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 337 9.0500 € 3,049.85 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 836 9.0300 € 7,549.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 257 9.0500 € 2,325.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 805 9.0500 € 7,285.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0600 € 1,639.86 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 181 9.0600 € 1,639.86 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0600 € 2,998.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 102 9.0600 € 924.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 331 9.0700 € 3,002.17 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 82 9.0700 € 743.74 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 226 9.0600 € 2,047.56 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 328 9.0600 € 2,971.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 118 9.0600 € 1,069.08 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 70 9.0300 € 632.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 335 9.0200 € 3,021.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 1,035 9.0300 € 9,346.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 588 8.9900 € 5,286.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 333 9.0300 € 3,006.99 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 203 9.0200 € 1,831.06 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 923 9.0100 € 8,316.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 638 9.0000 € 5,742.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 116 9.0000 € 1,044.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 98 9.0000 € 882.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 127 9.0000 € 1,143.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 317 8.9800 € 2,846.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 231 8.9800 € 2,074.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 17 8.9800 € 152.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 229 8.9900 € 2,058.71 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 110 8.9900 € 988.90 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 150 8.9900 € 1,348.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 290 8.9900 € 2,607.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 245 8.9900 € 2,202.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 438 8.9900 € 3,937.62 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 923 8.9800 € 8,288.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 222 8.9700 € 1,991.34 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 135 8.9700 € 1,210.95 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 531 8.9500 € 4,752.45 € TQEX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 319 8.9500 € 2,855.05 € TQEX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 610 8.9600 € 5,465.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 181 8.9500 € 1,619.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 614 8.9500 € 5,495.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.9100 € 5,346.00 € TQEX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 250 8.9100 € 2,227.50 € TQEX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 529 8.8700 € 4,692.23 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.8700 € 6,652.50 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 750 8.8700 € 6,652.50 € AQEU Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 606 8.8900 € 5,387.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.8900 € 2,667.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 31 8.8900 € 275.59 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 563 8.8500 € 4,982.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 80 8.8400 € 707.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 512 8.8400 € 4,526.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 9 8.8400 € 79.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.9000 € 3,595.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 520 8.9000 € 4,628.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 397 8.9000 € 3,533.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 70 8.9000 € 623.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 286 8.9100 € 2,548.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 59 8.9100 € 525.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 501 8.9100 € 4,463.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.8900 € 133.35 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 184 8.8900 € 1,635.76 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 143 8.8900 € 1,271.27 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.8800 € 381.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 685 8.8800 € 6,082.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 154 8.8600 € 1,364.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 404 8.8600 € 3,579.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 624 8.8600 € 5,528.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 277 8.8500 € 2,451.45 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 11 8.8500 € 97.35 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.8500 € 477.90 € CEUX Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.8700 € 4,435.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.8700 € 2,661.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 500 8.8700 € 4,435.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 242 8.8700 € 2,146.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 258 8.8700 € 2,288.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 99 8.8700 € 878.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 521 8.8900 € 4,631.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 903 8.8900 € 8,027.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 1,319 8.9200 € 11,765.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.8800 € 2,042.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 368 8.8800 € 3,267.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 474 8.8700 € 4,204.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 156 8.8700 € 1,383.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8700 € 363.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 101 8.8700 € 895.87 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 238 8.8800 € 2,113.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 15 8.8800 € 133.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 458 8.8800 € 4,067.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 41 8.8800 € 364.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 117 8.8900 € 1,040.13 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 305 8.8900 € 2,711.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.8900 € 871.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/01/2021 Purchase 4 8.8900 € 35.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 311 8.8100 € 2,739.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 602 8.8100 € 5,303.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 218 8.8100 € 1,920.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,135 8.8400 € 10,033.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.7800 € 878.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 259 8.7800 € 2,274.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 232 8.7800 € 2,036.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 370 8.7900 € 3,252.30 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.7900 € 3,085.29 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 158 8.7600 € 1,384.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.7800 € 5,268.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 98 8.7800 € 860.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 994 8.7800 € 8,727.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.7700 € 219.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 553 8.7700 € 4,849.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 44 8.7800 € 386.32 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 604 8.7600 € 5,291.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 342 8.7600 € 2,995.92 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.7900 € 307.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 648 8.7900 € 5,695.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 863 8.7600 € 7,559.88 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.7600 € 5,089.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 487 8.8300 € 4,300.21 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,077 8.8300 € 9,509.91 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 100 8.8200 € 882.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 864 8.8200 € 7,620.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 600 8.8100 € 5,286.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 289 8.8100 € 2,546.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 594 8.8100 € 5,233.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 566 8.8000 € 4,980.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 346 8.8200 € 3,051.72 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 924 8.7900 € 8,121.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 251 8.7800 € 2,203.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.7800 € 184.38 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.7800 € 1,756.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 107 8.7800 € 939.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 43 8.8000 € 378.40 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 343 8.7600 € 3,004.68 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 581 8.7700 € 5,095.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 120 8.7700 € 1,052.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 337 8.7500 € 2,948.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 35 8.7600 € 306.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 696 8.7800 € 6,110.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 599 8.7800 € 5,259.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 300 8.7400 € 2,622.00 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 77 8.7400 € 672.98 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 612 8.7400 € 5,348.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 234 8.6600 € 2,026.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 405 8.6600 € 3,507.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 13 8.7400 € 113.62 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 81 8.7200 € 706.32 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 69 8.7200 € 601.68 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 263 8.7200 € 2,293.36 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 7 8.7200 € 61.04 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 545 8.7300 € 4,757.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 351 8.7300 € 3,064.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 350 8.7200 € 3,052.00 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 54 8.7100 € 470.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,646 8.7100 € 14,336.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 716 8.7100 € 6,236.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 974 8.6600 € 8,434.84 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 52 8.6800 € 451.36 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 57 8.6800 € 494.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 25 8.6800 € 217.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 230 8.6800 € 1,996.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 212 8.6900 € 1,842.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 726 8.6900 € 6,308.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 198 8.7000 € 1,722.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 277 8.7000 € 2,409.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 229 8.7000 € 1,992.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 148 8.7100 € 1,289.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 592 8.7100 € 5,156.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 110 8.7100 € 958.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 241 8.6900 € 2,094.29 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 449 8.6900 € 3,901.81 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 738 8.6900 € 6,413.22 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 175 8.6900 € 1,520.75 € AQEU Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,062 8.6900 € 9,228.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 345 8.6700 € 2,991.15 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 74 8.6900 € 643.06 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 341 8.6800 € 2,959.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 573 8.6800 € 4,973.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 40 8.6900 € 347.60 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 269 8.6900 € 2,337.61 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 36 8.6800 € 312.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 730 8.6600 € 6,321.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 5 8.6800 € 43.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 191 8.6800 € 1,657.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 21 8.6800 € 182.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 771 8.6800 € 6,692.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,218 8.6500 € 10,535.70 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 392 8.6500 € 3,390.80 € CEUX Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 200 8.6600 € 1,732.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6600 € 1,177.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 136 8.6600 € 1,177.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 509 8.6600 € 4,407.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,080 8.6500 € 9,342.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 293 8.6100 € 2,522.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 615 8.6100 € 5,295.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 228 8.6300 € 1,967.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 588 8.6300 € 5,074.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 212 8.6500 € 1,833.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 1,056 8.6500 € 9,134.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/01/2021 Purchase 674 8.6500 € 5,830.10 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


Coface Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021 Paris, 25th January 2021 – 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 January 2021 and 22 January 2021 Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 11 January 2021 and 15 January 2021
11.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 4 January 2021 and 8 January 2021
05.01.21
COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
04.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 December 2020
04.01.21
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
28.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 21 December 2020 and 24 December 2020