 

Artefact 2021 financial communication calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 18:09  |  46   |   |   

Paris, January 25th, 2021
6:00 pm CET


 

2021 financial communication calendar


 

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2021:

  • January 28th, 2021: FY Gross Margin 2020 and FY EBITDAr range 2020
  • April 22nd, 2021: FY Results 2020 and Q1 Gross Margin 2021
  • July 22nd, 2021: H1 Gross Margin 2021
  • October 28th, 2021: H1 Results 2021 and Q3 Gross Margin 2021

All publication dates announced will take place after market closed.


 

About Artefact I artefact.com

Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a broad presence in the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai), Artefact serves a large portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders, such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).


 

Artefact 19, rue Richer - 75009 - Paris | Phone + 33 1 79 72 45 45 | E-mail hello-france@artefact.com


 

Contacts


 

Artefact

Hayette Soltani

 

CFO
Tel : +33 1 40 40 27 00

investor-relations@artefact.com 		NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Quentin Massé
Investor relations
Tel. : +33 1 44 71 98 53

artefact@newcap.eu

  		NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

 

Media relations
Tel. : +33 1 44 71 94 98
artefact@newcap.eu

 

 

 

Attachment


Artefact Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artefact 2021 financial communication calendar Paris, January 25th, 2021 6:00 pm CET   2021 financial communication calendar   Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2021: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 