2021 financial communication calendar

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME, i.e. personal equity plans investing in SMEs) announces its financial calendar for 2021:

January 28th, 2021: FY Gross Margin 2020 and FY EBITDAr range 2020

April 22nd, 2021: FY Results 2020 and Q1 Gross Margin 2021

July 22nd, 2021: H1 Gross Margin 2021

October 28th, 2021: H1 Results 2021 and Q3 Gross Margin 2021

All publication dates announced will take place after market closed.





About Artefact I artefact.com

Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a broad presence in the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai), Artefact serves a large portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders, such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).





