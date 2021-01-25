WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS

Geneva, January 25, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a recognized leader in cybersecurity and IoT, announced today the signing of a strategic partnership between arago GmbH (“arago”), a leading business process automation software company based in Frankfurt, and NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator based in Miami to bring to market NEORIS’ Smart AMS solution.

Of note, in November 2020, WISeKey reached a binding agreement to acquire a 51% majority interest stake in arago. The acquisition of a controlling interest in arago is the initial step in an overall transaction which would lead to a combination of the businesses of WISeKey and arago during calendar year 2021.

Smart AMS is a NEORIS next-generation managed applications and infrastructure service powered by Knowledge Automation, arago’s industry-leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) business process automation software. Customers can leverage the Smart AMS offering to break through the existing scale limitations of RPA and other existing process automation software, achieving up to three times higher automation rates and up to twice the cost savings.

Businesses need to do more with fewer resources and existing automation approaches are no longer delivering the required operational efficiencies to remain competitive. Confronted with long delays in problem resolution due to manual processes and the need to supervise automations such as RPA, customers are looking for true digital transformation that delivers on the urgent need for operational efficiency. The NEORIS Smart AMS solution leverages Knowledge Automation, replacing RPA, to accelerate customer digital transformations through end-to-end AI powered automation.

Knowledge Automation, developed by arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. Fully auditable and only using steps defined and approved by the customer, Knowledge Automation delivers significantly higher automation rates at a much lower operational cost.