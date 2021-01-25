MARC SCHESSEL TRANSITIONING TO SCWORX CONSULTANT ROLE

Mr. Schessel Stepping Back From Role As CEO To Support Company In New Capacity

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx, Corp. announced today that Marc Schessel is stepping back from his role as Chief Executive Officer to focus his efforts on supporting the company’s data strategies in a new capacity as a consultant. As founder and CEO of SCWorx, Mr. Schessel has worked tirelessly for the advancement and growth of the company, customer base, and product offering, including during the unprecedented circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Schessel is an industry expert on healthcare supply chain and he will continue to assist SCWorx on a daily basis in his new role as consultant, using his unique expertise to further grow the company’s business.

SCWorx President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hannibal, will continue to lead the company during the transition. “I would like to thank our employees and subcontractors for their dedication to the success of SCWorx and in the support of our hospital customers during these trying times,” Mr. Schessel stated. “I have complete confidence in Tim’s vision and direction for the future of the company and I will still have a very active role in development and advancement of the company’s data management software and business strategy. My new role as consultant will allow me to focus on the advancement and further development of the company’s core product offering, while providing me more time to use my skills to further integrate the software solution into new verticals. I am focused on growing the business and excited for what’s to come.”