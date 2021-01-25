 

Hemp, Inc. Rolls Out the Billy Hayes CBG Pre-Roll Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 18:40  |  42   |   |   

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today it rolled its “Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom” pre-roll brand in honor of Billy Hayes who made the name famous in the 1978 movie “Midnight Express” that chronicles his five years behind bars and eventual escape from a Turkish prison for trying to smuggle hashish out of Turkey. The Billy Hayes brand is now available on KingofHempUSA.com website for purchase and is currently being shipped out to stores across the country. Those interested in carrying our Billy Hayes CBG brand, contact sales@kingofhempusa.com. To date, the King of Hemp product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp, CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

Hemp, Inc. executives expressed how much of an honor it was to launch the Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom pre-roll line. There will be a total of 50 smugglers from yesteryear (The Marijuana OGs) which includes the Notorious Smith Brothers (the legendary and infamous smugglers from South Florida); the Dock Master; The Barron of Barges; The Duke of Dope; Carol the Courier; Al the Good Bad Guy; The Golden Dragon Lady; Randy the Racer; Boston Billy; Dopey Don the Genius; Glennard Skynard the Little Brother Smuggler; and, more. They are the smugglers of yesteryear and will each have their own special strains, blends and flavors.

Hayes, who is an American writer, actor, and film director, is best known for his autobiographical book Midnight Express, which chronicles his experiences in and escape from a Turkish prison, after being convicted of smuggling hashish. He was one of hundreds of US citizens in foreign jails serving drug charge sentences, following a drug-smuggling crackdown by foreign governments.

His book was later adapted into the 1978 film of the same name starring Brad Davis as Hayes. The film was directed by Alan Parker, with a screenplay by Oliver Stone. Hayes has since written the sequels Midnight Return (Escaping Midnight Express) and The Midnight Express Letters - from a Turkish Prison, 1970-1975, which is a collection of the original letters written home to family and friends during his imprisonment. Midnight Express Epilogue: The Train Keeps Rolling will be published in 2021.

Seite 1 von 2


Hemp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemp, Inc. Rolls Out the Billy Hayes CBG Pre-Roll Brand Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today it rolled its “Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Hemp, Inc. Reports South Carolina Now Accepting Hemp Farming Applications for the 2021 Growing Season
28.12.20
Hemp, Inc. Reports Global Industrial Hemp Market One of the Fastest Growing Industries of 2020