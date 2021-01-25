Freddie Mac Multifamily 2021 Outlook Projects Rebound in Origination Volume Boosted by Smaller Markets

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) projects that overall multifamily origination volume will rebound in 2021, growing to $340 billion by year-end as the economy is boosted by another federal stimulus package. The recovery is supported in part by growth in smaller metropolitan markets, like Phoenix and Tampa, with larger cities expected to recovery more gradually. The overall market is bolstered by sustained demand for multifamily properties as investors take the long-view of rents and vacancies, which although temporarily impacted by the pandemic are expected to rebound in a move toward reestablishing the trends of the past decade, according to the report.



“We believe the market is set up for a solid year in 2021 after facing many challenges in 2020 brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Guggenmos, Freddie Mac’s vice president for multifamily research and modeling. “The impact of the pandemic is more severe in larger gateway markets, such as New York and San Francisco, but many smaller cities and secondary markets continued to see rent growth through 2020 and will perform well in the year ahead. Multifamily entered the pandemic on a very strong footing, so although the impact of the crisis was felt, the industry as a whole performed well given the circumstance.”