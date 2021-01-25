 

Rogers Ranked Most Reliable 5G Network in the Greater Toronto Area

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 19:00  |  67   |   |   

umlaut, international leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, tested 5G networks across the GTA, ranking Rogers number one

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers most reliable 5G network and best tested for 5G data performance in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). As 5G paves the way for a world of possibilities and new applications, from smart city solutions, multi-player lag-free gaming on the go, to smart manufacturing using robotic machines, customers now have access to the largest and most reliable 5G network in the GTA.

“As a major business centre and with Canada’s most populated city, the GTA is a hotbed for technology and innovation and we’re proud to provide the best 5G network to the region’s residents and businesses” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “As we continue to invest in a 5G future for Canadians, reliability will remain the cornerstone of our world-class networks so we can keep customers connected when they need it most.”

Rogers scored a total of 917 points out of a maximum of 1,000 points in umlaut’s Mobile Data Performance audit for the GTA. umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of data services using the latest 5G capable smartphones based on drive tests throughout the GTA. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content.  

umlaut conducted drive tests across the GTA and took over 14,000 data samples. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, and video streaming stability and quality.  For more information visit here.

Consumers and businesses on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices can access Rogers 5G, powered exclusively by Ericsson. Rogers 5G now reaches a total of 47 communities in Ontario and is Canada’s largest 5G network, available in over 160 markets across the country3. In December 2020, Rogers announced it has started rolling out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving the Rogers 5G network.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. The company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row in 2020 by umlaut. Rogers is also ranked number one in the West and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.  Recent Ookla Speedtest reports found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit for the Greater Toronto Area in December, 2020. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada
2 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers
3 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks
4 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G- ...


Seite 1 von 2
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Ranked Most Reliable 5G Network in the Greater Toronto Area umlaut, international leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, tested 5G networks across the GTA, ranking Rogers number one TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Rogers Ranked Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless Network and Broadband Provider by Ookla
28.12.20
Rogers Communications 4Q20 Investment Community Teleconference January 28, 2021 at 8: 00 a.m. ET