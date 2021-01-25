Rogers Ranked Most Reliable 5G Network in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers most reliable 5G network and best tested for 5G data performance in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). As 5G paves the way for a world of possibilities and new applications, from smart city solutions, multi-player lag-free gaming on the go, to smart manufacturing using robotic machines, customers now have access to the largest and most reliable 5G network in the GTA.

“As a major business centre and with Canada’s most populated city, the GTA is a hotbed for technology and innovation and we’re proud to provide the best 5G network to the region’s residents and businesses” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “As we continue to invest in a 5G future for Canadians, reliability will remain the cornerstone of our world-class networks so we can keep customers connected when they need it most.”

Rogers scored a total of 917 points out of a maximum of 1,000 points in umlaut’s Mobile Data Performance audit for the GTA. umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of data services using the latest 5G capable smartphones based on drive tests throughout the GTA. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content.

umlaut conducted drive tests across the GTA and took over 14,000 data samples. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information visit here.

Consumers and businesses on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices can access Rogers 5G, powered exclusively by Ericsson. Rogers 5G now reaches a total of 47 communities in Ontario and is Canada’s largest 5G network, available in over 160 markets across the country3. In December 2020, Rogers announced it has started rolling out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving the Rogers 5G network.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. The company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row in 2020 by umlaut. Rogers is also ranked number one in the West and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. Recent Ookla Speedtest reports found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit for the Greater Toronto Area in December, 2020. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada

2 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

3 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

