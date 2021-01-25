FOX News Digital Network Delivers Record Year

Monthly multiplatform unique visitors across FOX News Digital averaged more than 115 million unique visitors this year, a 13 percent increase versus 2019, while the digital network earned 24 billion multiplatform views for the year, up 23 percent from 2019. In time spent, FOX News Digital saw 54 billion total multiplatform minutes, up 15 percent versus the prior year. FOX News Digital toppled nearly every news organization in the competitive set, outpacing NYTimes.com and WashingtonPost.com in all categories.*

The FOX News Mobile App finished the year with its highest ever average monthly unique visitors and completed 2020 with a 15 percent increase versus the past year. The month of December also saw the FOX News Mobile App continue to surpass the CNN Mobile App for the 25th month in a row in unique visitors (8.1 million versus 7.9 million).**

2020 also marked a record in social engagement, delivering new highs across both social interactions and social video views as well as closing out the year as the most-engaged news brand in the world for all of 2020 (Jan-Dec). FOX News reached over 811 million total social interactions (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), with more than 536 million Facebook interactions and 267 million on Instagram. FOX News also earned the title of the most-viewed news brand on video (YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook), more than any other news organization in the news competitive set, with nearly 6 billion views across the platforms combined, according to Shareablee and CrowdTangle. For the 76th consecutive month, FOX News remained the number one most engaged news brand on social media in December (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), while FOX Business ended the year as the most-engaged business news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com also marked its highest year since launch in every key performance indicator, driving 1.5 billion total multiplatform views for the year, up 67 percent versus the prior year and solidifying the first time in history finishing with over 1 billion multiplatform views. In multiplatform minutes, FOXBusiness.com saw over 2.6 billion for the year, up 73 percent versus prior year as well as its first year with over 2 billion multiplatform minutes. Finally, FOXBusiness.com averaged over 27 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors for the year, up 74 percent versus prior year.***