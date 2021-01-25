According to the report , “IDC analysts rated Accenture and Avanade highly for its comprehensive digital workspace services offerings. Accenture and Avanade organizes its digital workspace services offerings around four key categories: workplace advisory, workplace value realization, workplace platform modernization, and workplace as a service (managed services), with each category containing a more granular set of offerings that are wrapped in a framework that focuses on physical experience (choices related to workplace environments), human experience (choices related to interactions with others), and digital experiences (choices related to how employees perform their jobs).”

“Consider Accenture and Avanade if you are a global organization that is looking to do a large-scale digital workspace transformation that needs C-level buy-in and wants the vendor that has the strongest overall offering and functionality view of the entire digital workspace services landscape," said Chad Huston, research manager of Worldwide Services at IDC.

“Our clients are now in an era of compressed transformation across multiple parts of their enterprises and their talent. The winners of each industry will be those who are earliest to replatform their businesses in the cloud and have the digital core and new ways of working that allow them to continuously improve their operations and find new sources of growth,” said Philippe Chauffard, global lead of Infrastructure Engineering at Accenture. “The IDC Marketscape report confirms that Accenture and Avanade are in a good position to help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”

Florin Rotar, Global Modern Workplace executive, at Avanade added, “The last 12 months has triggered the biggest change in how companies empower and support their employees, since the PC entered the workplace. IDC’s recognition reinforces our market-leading capabilities and vision for the workplace as a generator of sustainable business value. As we look ahead, we’re excited about the possibilities that new technologies, innovations and ways of working offer – and our holistic Workplace Experience (WX) framework will help our clients capture the full opportunity.”