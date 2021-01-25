 

SweetSnacking.com Brings Entenmann’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’ Takis and More Right to Your Door

Snacking from your favorite brands is made more convenient thanks to the launch of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s direct delivery website

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) today announced the launch of a sweet, new, direct-to-consumer offering, SweetSnacking.com, that delivers favorite brands directly to consumers’ homes. The new option is available now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive demand for convenient and affordable food options, as many have had to shift to remote work, school and social environments. This demand, paired with BBU’s mission to always keep its consumers’ needs at the forefront, led the company to develop this new option.

“SweetSnacking.com presents no shortage of snacking options,” said Omar Haque, Vice President, e-Commerce at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Whether you prefer sweet, salty, or a combination of both, we offer carefully curated, delicious options for the entire family!” Consumers will be able to select from ten, pre-made boxes that offer a varied combination of BBU ’s iconic brands, including Entenmann’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’ and Takis. Deliveries, which are shipped for free, are made directly to consumers’ homes for ease and convenience.

“We know that our consumers can buy from multiple sources, but with everything that has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, we wanted to take the pressure off any way we could. This option ensures that everyone can enjoy the same snacks they’ve known and loved while remaining safe inside,” said Haque.

Whether looking for a snack combo to pair with coffee on a virtual meeting or a savory treat to enjoy with the kids during a family movie night, SweetSnacking.com brings snacking to consumers in a fun, compact and affordable package that takes no more than the click of a mouse.

Delivery is currently available to select zip codes. See SweetSnacking.com for more information.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold, Artesano, Ball Park, Bimbo, Boboli, Brownberry, Entenmann's, Little Bites, Marinela, Mrs Baird’s, Oroweat, Sara Lee, Stroehmann, and Thomas'. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

