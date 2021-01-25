 

GENFIT Sweeping approval of OCEANEs buyback and amendments of terms

  • Approval by 98.5% of shareholders (quorum 23.36%) and by 100% of bondholders (quorum 70.88%) that voted
  • €85.7 million convertible debt will be cancelled by spending only €47.48 million following buyback settlement operations to take place this week
  • Maturity extended to 2025, allowing GENFIT to implement its new corporate strategy

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 25, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today announced the results of the shareholders’ vote at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting which took place on second convening this Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:30pm (Paris time) (the “Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting”) and the voting results of the holders of the convertible bonds issued by the Company on October 16, 2017 (the “OCEANEs”) at the Bondholders Meeting which took place this Monday, January 25 2021 at 5:30pm (the “Bondholders Meeting”.) All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at both Meetings were approved with more than 98.5% of votes at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting and 100% of votes at the Bondholders Meeting.

The Company can therefore move forward with the partial buyback of 2,895,260 OCEANEs that certain bondholders have agreed to sell to the Company, at a price of €16.40 (including accrued interest of €0.30) (of 6,081,081 OCEANEs initially issued and currently outstanding) amounting to a nominal amount of €85,699,696 euros, or 47.6% of outstanding OCEANEs (€179,999,997.60 nominal amount) for €47.48 million (the “Buyback”).

The buyback settlement operations are expected to occur by January 29, 2021. The repurchased OCEANEs will be canceled by the Company.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT commented:  “We would like to thank all of our shareholders and bondholders for their support throughout this process that today approves the amendment of the terms of the OCEANEs, and which will be completed this week with the buyback. As a result, GENFIT will cancel approximately 50% of its convertible bond debt, equalling approximately €85.7 million, by spending only €47.48 million for the buyback. We have also managed to extend the maturity of the remaining OCEANEs to end of 2025, which should give us more flexibility to maximize the opportunities to promote and value data from our ELATIVE Phase 3 clinial trial in PBC, should they be positive early 2023. Our teams are looking to the future and determined to make 2021 our come back  year: now that the financial constraint is lifted, we are back to our full ability to implement our new strategy”.

