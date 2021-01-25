Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of the Group's efforts, particularly in terms of environmental responsibility

With a score of 70/100, the Group registers a 6 points improvement of its previous rating and for the very first time, the Group receives the Gold certificate.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce that the Group has been once again rewarded for its ESG performance in 2020 by the rating agency EcoVadis.

As part of this overall rating, the performance of the Group in terms of environmental responsibility reached an excellent level, with a 80/100 rating.

With this, the Group is thus joining the small group of companies achieving this score level (5% among the 75,000 rated companies worldwide by EcoVadis).

In the "renting and leasing of motor vehicles" sector (203 evaluated companies), Europcar Mobility Group is in the top 3% of the most performing companies.

EcoVadis has evaluated over 75,000 companies from 160 countries and 200 sectors. The rating focuses on 21 criteria, divided into four areas: environment, social affairs, ethics, and sustainable procurement. These criteria are based on international standards such as the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ISO 26000, and the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights.

“We are very delighted to have received this very positive rating from EcoVadis. It is all the more of great value in our eyes because we are clearly committed, with our “Connect” plan, to a transformation path which aims to make our Group a major player in sustainable, digital and connected mobility. The acknowledgment of our environmental efforts therefore echoes our commitments and obviously pushes us to continue to progress” – Valérie Sauteret, Communication, Brand and CSR Director, Europcar Mobility Group

"The pandemic and related business impacts have shown that sustainability has redoubled in importance as a key performance criteria in building business relationships, particularly in hard hit sectors such as transportation and mobility" offered David McClintock, Marketing Director, EcoVadis. "Companies that can achieve consistently high performance compared to their peers in global value chains - such as through our sustainability ratings and benchmarks - will be best prepared to thrive in the 'new normal' we face in 2021 and beyond".