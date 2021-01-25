DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021 25.01.2021 / 20:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

"As an integral part of Linde's capital allocation policy, the company is committed to increasing its dividends annually. As such, we are pleased to raise the dividend again by ten percent," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

25.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Linde plc The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road GU2 7XY Guildford United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com Internet: www.linde.com ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82 WKN: A2DSYC Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF) EQS News ID: 1163006

End of News DGAP News Service

1163006 25.01.2021