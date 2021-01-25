Sallie Mae and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Launch $3 Million Scholarship Program to Support Disadvantaged Communities

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to launch a new scholarship program to meet the needs of minority students and those from marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+, low-income, and first-generation college students. The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program will provide $1 million a year over the next three years to help students not only access but also complete college, and help pay for graduate school. Nearly 900 students will receive scholarships through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program.

Opening the doors to higher education for more students remains a priority, but according to the National Center for Education Statistics, access is uneven. Roughly 78% of high school students from the highest economic class enrolled in college, compared to 28% of their peers in the lowest quintile. Additionally, minority students finish their degree programs at significantly lower rates than white students.

“Higher education transforms lives, and we’re committed to removing the financial barriers that so often prevent students from persisting to degree completion,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which represents the 47 publicly-funded Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions. “A college degree positions students for greater career success and spurs the kind of economic mobility that can change the life trajectory for a student. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Sallie Mae on this scholarship program.”

The Sallie Mae Fund’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program offers three specific scholarships:

- The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors: The Sallie Mae Fund will award (25) $10,000 scholarships to high school seniors who plan to enroll in a two- or four-year degree, professional certificate, or vocational training program. Seniors who excel inside and outside of the classroom and demonstrate financial need can apply now through March 8 at salliemae.com/landing/bridging-the-dream.

- The Completing the Dream Scholarship: The Sallie Mae Fund will award (260) gap scholarships worth up to $2,500 to minority students and those from underserved communities who are on track to graduate, but are at-risk of not completing due to financial emergencies or unpaid school bills. Students can apply now through March 8, at salliemae.com/landing/completing-the-dream.