 

Consumers Find Expertise and Care Anywhere for Tax Filing with H&R Block’s New Ad Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 20:00  |  31   |   |   

Block offers easy in-person and virtual options to get expert help for all tax situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) released its 2021 tax season ad campaign showcasing how Block’s expert care is easily available to all customers from home, in offices, or anywhere.

“This year is vastly different than any other in recent history. Hardworking people have faced unemployment, reduced income, and countless financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, making taxes feel more uncertain than ever before,” said Julius Lai, chief product and experience officer at H&R Block. “Rather than focusing on the increased challenges this tax season holds, we opted to bring levity and awareness to our new ad campaign, showcasing the convenient, easy, customer-centric experience clients can expect from H&R Block. Whether you want to do it yourself, get some help, or have an expert do it for you, Block can make filing taxes easy and seamless, helping individuals get the best possible outcome.”

Providing expertise and care have always been at the heart of H&R Block’s experience; but now, with a full suite of virtual tax prep tools like video chat and the ability to upload and send documents electronically, clients can access that same experience anywhere. Human help and digital ease are not a tradeoff at H&R Block.

The campaign, created by Deutsch LA, was directed by Michael Gracey, best known for his work on films such as The Greatest Showman and Rocketman.

The campaign features original musical scores and lyrics that clearly and humorously communicate the brand’s innovative tax prep solutions.

The campaign, captured in :30, :15 and :06 spots, will run on TV and online video platforms through April.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c23fddd-39c4-46b9 ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f3b7209-72eb-47a4 ...


H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consumers Find Expertise and Care Anywhere for Tax Filing with H&R Block’s New Ad Campaign Block offers easy in-person and virtual options to get expert help for all tax situationsKANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) released its 2021 tax season ad campaign showcasing how Block’s expert care is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Americans’ Need for Tax Expertise and Help Grows with New Tax Changes and More Uncertainty Due to COVID-19
13.01.21
Block Advisors Small Business Certified Tax Pros Help Small Business Owners Navigate the Current Stimulus Bill
04.01.21
H&R Block Customers: Unsure Where Your Stimulus Money Is? We’re Here to Help
28.12.20
Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
10
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)