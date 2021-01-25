 

CGTN Hand in Hand: China calls for multilateralism to tackle global crises

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of a pandemic that has taken tolls on global public health and put the world economy in deep recession, the world in 2020 left many living with fear and uncertainty with the situation further worsening due to other emerging challenges.

The chaotic situation the world currently faces is similar to that of four years ago when Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his first landmark speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), offering Chinese solutions to the global community.

"We must carry on the fight," said Xi to global leaders on curbing the COVID-19 outbreak at the WEF virtual event of the Davos Agenda on Monday. "Yet we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn."

Themed "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust," the event this year, taking place on January 25-29, aims at rebuilding trust and shaping the policies and partnerships needed in 2021. More than 1,500 business, government and civil society leaders from over 70 countries and regions will set the agenda for 2021.

China has said that it hopes Xi's speech this year will help reach global consensus, rebuild global trust, and boost global cooperation, and together find solutions for urgent global problems the international community is facing.

Xi said that global cooperation is the best way to defeat the pandemic as well as other global crises. The world should champion multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for mankind, the Chinese president said, noting that no global problem can be solved by any one country alone.

"There should be global action, global response and global cooperation," he said.

Facilitate global cooperation and consultation mechanism

China has always been a firm defender and active practitioner of multilateralism, joining or building multilateral platforms.

It has initiated the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and China International Import Expo and signed the world's largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), in November last year.

As the world faces the urgent task of economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, Xi said that countries should first step up their macroeconomic policy coordination to promote stronger and more inclusive growth of the world economy, using the G20 as the premier forum for global economic governance.

