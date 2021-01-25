 

Ameriprise Financial Launches New Ad Campaign When It Comes to Financial Advice "Even Professionals Need a Professional"

25.01.2021, 20:22  |  27   |   |   

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today launched a new ad campaign spotlighting how the company’s financial advisors help clients manage their money, achieve their financial goals and enable them to stay focused on their families, careers and other priorities. Titled “Even Professionals Need a Professional,” the new campaign features two TV spots that depict Ameriprise financial advisors’ passion for understanding their clients – many of whom are just as passionate about their own professions – and giving them tailored advice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005771/en/

The spots, “Advisor” and “Architect,” feature voiceover dialog that conveys the personal relationships and deep level of care that Ameriprise financial advisors cultivate with their clients. The corresponding visuals showcase clients speaking with their financial advisors over live video as they review their accounts and financial goals through the company’s suite of collaborative online tools.

  • “Advisor” portrays an Ameriprise financial advisor who reflects on the most important aspect of her job – helping people and giving them personalized advice to make it through today’s challenges while staying focused on tomorrow’s goals.
  • “Architect” depicts an Ameriprise client who is an expert at helping people build their dream homes, but when it comes to building his financial future, he turns to his trusted Ameriprise financial advisor for advice.

“The world has shifted dramatically over the last year, but the need for advice has not. In fact, according to our research, more professionals today recognize they need help managing the complexities of their financial lives than at the outset of the pandemic,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise. “With this new campaign, we sought to capture the meaningful way in which our financial advisors make their clients’ financial lives easier, less stressful and oriented toward the values and priorities that mean the most to them. It’s what sets us apart in the industry and why millions of clients turn to Ameriprise for help achieving their financial goals.”

“Even Professionals Need a Professional” will run across broadcast news programming, including CBS Evening News, ABC World News Tonight, CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation. Additionally, it will air on cable news, sports and entertainment programming on CNBC, Fox Business, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, BBC America and Food Network. The campaign also includes online advertising on CNBC.com, Marketwatch, Barron’s, New York Times, YouTube, Weather.com and CBS Sports, as well as social media creative, and customizable content available for Ameriprise financial advisors to use in their local markets.

Invisible Man developed the creative for the campaign and MayoSeitz served as the media buying agency for Ameriprise.

The new spots can be viewed on the Ameriprise YouTube channel.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Working with a financial advisor does not guarantee investment success.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

