Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced that Matthew Rubin has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Petsense, effective February 1, 2021. Rubin will report directly to Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply, and will join the Company’s Executive Committee. Rubin will succeed Steve Neibergall, Vice President of Petsense, who has announced his intent to retire from the Company after a successful transition of leadership.

Tractor Supply Company names Matthew Rubin Senior Vice President and General Manager of Petsense, effective February 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Matthew to Petsense. Matthew is a seasoned retail executive with a strong history of accomplishments. His skill set and extensive experience will be an immediate asset to Petsense as we look to enhance our merchandising, productivity and customer experience,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply Company’s President and CEO.

Lawton continued, “We would like to thank Steve for all he has done for Petsense over the last six years, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

About Matthew Rubin

Matthew Rubin brings over 20 years of experience in retail strategy, operations and merchandising to his role at Petsense. Rubin previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Growth at The Michaels Companies, where he was responsible for developing and leading MichaelsPro, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and managing key strategic growth initiatives across the company.

Prior to joining Michaels in October 2018, Rubin was an executive in Accenture Strategy's North America Retail Practice, specializing in transformational corporate strategy, M&A, restructuring, multi-channel operations and retail real estate. Before joining Accenture in April 2015, he was a Partner at Consolidated Venture Partners & Consolidated Marketing, a consumer goods advisory, marketing and investment firm, and a Co-Founder & Finance Partner at OnTrend Products, a privately held consumer goods design and manufacturing firm. He also previously served as Vice President of Specialty Business Operations, at BJ’s Wholesale Club where he managed product demonstration, member services, store-within-store partnerships and food services. Rubin began his career at Office Depot where he had multiple merchandising and strategic project leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Rubin graduated with honors from Babson College with a Bachelor of Science degree concentrating in Entrepreneurship and Law and earned an MBA from the University of Florida.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

