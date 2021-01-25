 

Entercom Launches “BetQL Audio Network”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 20:56  |  56   |   |   

Entercom announced the launch of “BetQL Audio Network.” The network, which follows the Company’s recent acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group, will feature sports gambling programming heard across Entercom’s robust portfolio of sports stations, which combined reach over seven million listeners per week1, as well as the RADIO.COM app and digital platform.

The network will be headlined by two widely popular daily shows – “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which received an average of over 670,000 monthly downloads since the start of the 2020 NFL season,2 and “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker, which was launched in September 2020 and formerly known as “BetSweats.” Network programming will also initially include “BetQL Countdown to Kickoff,” which has run throughout the NFL playoffs, with future programming expansion announced at a later date. Available nationwide via RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S., “BetQL Audio Network” will also be accessible via the BetQL mobile application and desktop platform and on-demand where podcasts are found.

As part of the network launch, KEZW-AM in Denver will relaunch as The Bet 1430AM, serving as a broadcast distribution channel for “BetQL Audio Network” content. The network will subsequently launch on 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles. All programming will continue to be available in live and on-demand audio and video formats via RADIO.COM.

“With our acquisition of QL Gaming Group in November, we committed to leveraging our national scale to amplify the rapidly growing sports gambling landscape and deliver smart, data-supported sports-betting content to our listeners,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “By combining the BetQL brand and our deep collection of expert talent, this new network compliments our industry-leading local sports broadcast portfolio and will further enhance our position as a leader for sports betting programming.”

“BetQL Audio Network” will be cross-promoted across Entercom’s portfolio of 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. which includes WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York, SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia and 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago.

Entercom is the unrivaled leader in sports radio, reaching three times more people than the leading competitor. Entercom is the #1 sports radio ownership group, which owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. Its unparalleled broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nation’s leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage. Entercom also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages over 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

1 Nielsen Sp20/Fa19 National Regional Database, M-Su 12M-12M, Weekly Cume
2 Megaphone, past 90 days (Oct 21 2020 – Jan 20th 2021)

Entercom Communications (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entercom Launches “BetQL Audio Network” Entercom announced the launch of “BetQL Audio Network.” The network, which follows the Company’s recent acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group, will feature sports gambling programming heard across Entercom’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:54 Uhr
Entercom Launches “BetQL Audio Network”