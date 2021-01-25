 

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual Investor Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 22:00  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 18 February 2021 at 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST).

The event will be held virtually. Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.



