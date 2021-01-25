 

GreenBox POS To Acquire ChargeSavvy, A Specialty Retail Payment Processing Company - Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 21:52  |  23   |   |   

An All-Stock $31.2 Million Transaction Agreed to at Significant Premium of $2.00 Per Share of GreenBox POS Common Stock

 Transaction is Immediately Accretive Adding Approximately $14 Million in EBITDA and $500 Million Annually in Processing Volume

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, has entered into a non-binding MOU to acquire ChargeSavvy LLC, a financial technology company specializing in payment processing and POS systems, for total consideration of $31.2 million in restricted GreenBox POS common stock.

The transaction, reflecting $2.00 per share of GreenBox stock is expected to be immediately accretive. The all-stock transaction is subject to the completion of an audit of ChargeSavvy’s financial statements and customary closing conditions.

The Company believes that ChargeSavvy’s high-margin, state-of-the-art point of sale system and back-end technology perfectly complements GreenBox's payment solutions, while also bringing a complete agent management portal for streamlined underwriting, onboarding and monitoring of retail and ecommerce merchants. ChargeSavvy’s primary focus is on retail, in-person transactions, but it is also ideally suited for the ecommerce market. In 2020, ChargeSavvy processed payments of over $500 million, generating revenues of over $30 million and an EBITDA of almost $14.0 million.

“ChargeSavvy’s large footprint across multiple verticals, most specifically retail, makes for an ideal opportunity to grow together,” said Jeff Nickel, Chief Operating Officer of ChargeSavvy. “Combining GreenBox’s Gen-3 proprietary block-chain technology with our expansive processing portfolio presents significant opportunities for cross-selling our solutions, as well as the ability to further penetrate the massive retail and e-commerce industries.”

Based on pre-determined profitability performance metrics over the next 12 months, the total maximum consideration for the transaction could reach $52.0 million.

“If completed, this accretive acquisition would mark a pivotal moment in GreenBox’s history by adding over $500 million in processing volume to our Gen-3 platform and propelling us into the massive retail industry, as well as several other industries that we believe are ideally suited for our solutions,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “By leveraging our stock, which was priced at a significant premium of $2.00 per share, we expect to deliver a significant amount of shareholder value in the immediate term while cross-selling services and moving into other high-value, high-margin markets. We look forward to working together with the entire ChargeSavvy team as our technologies work together to disrupt the entire payment solutions market as we know it.”

Seite 1 von 2
GreenBox POS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenBox POS To Acquire ChargeSavvy, A Specialty Retail Payment Processing Company - Update An All-Stock $31.2 Million Transaction Agreed to at Significant Premium of $2.00 Per Share of GreenBox POS Common Stock  Transaction is Immediately Accretive Adding Approximately $14 Million in EBITDA and $500 Million Annually in Processing Volume …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 