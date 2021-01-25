VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of VICI Properties’ dividends. The following table summarizes the Company’s common stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:
2020 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
|2020 Dividends
|Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|
Total Cash
Dividend Per
Share
|Adjustment
|
Total Dividend
Allocable to
2020
|
Ordinary
Dividend
Box 1a
|
Section 199A
Dividends (1)(2)
Box 5
|12/27/2019
|1/9/2020
|
$0.2975
|
$0.0000
|
(3)
|
$0.2975
|
(3)
|
$0.2975
|
$0.2975
|3/31/2020
|4/9/2020
|
$0.2975
|
$0.0000
|
$0.2975
|
$0.2975
|
$0.2975
|6/30/2020
|7/10/2020
|
$0.2975
|
$0.0000
|
$0.2975
|
$0.2975
|
$0.2975
|9/30/2020
|10/8/2020
|
$0.3300
|
$0.0000
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3300
|
$0.3300
|12/23/2020
|1/7/2021
|
$0.3300
|
($0.3300)
|
(4)
|
$0.0000
|
(4)
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$1.5525
|
($0.3300)
|
