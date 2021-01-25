 

HanesBrands Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its fourth-quarter 2020 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended Jan. 2, 2021.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, may be accessed via the investors section of the Hanes corporate website, www.Hanes.com/Investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. EST.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the Hanes corporate website. The telephone playback will be available from noon EST Feb. 9, 2021, through midnight EST Feb. 16, 2021. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056 or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay ID is 6783727.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HanesBrands Sets Date for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its fourth-quarter 2020 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
HanesBrands Names Joe Cavaliere Group President, Global Innerwear
05.01.21
HanesBrands Wins Infringement Case Against Six Defendants in China