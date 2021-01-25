 

CI Financial Kickstarts 2021 with Acquisition of Chicago-based Segall Bryant & Hamill, a Leading High-Net-Worth RIA and Institutional Asset Manager with US$23 Billion in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, and Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC (“SBH”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire SBH, a leading high-net-worth-focused registered investment advisor and multi-office institutional investment management firm headquartered in Chicago.

The addition of SBH, once completed, is expected to double CI’s total U.S.-based assets to US$46.1 billion1 and demonstrates the firm's commitment to continued cross-border growth and unwavering belief in the importance of financial advice, planning and investment management.

SBH is both a registered investment advisor (“RIA”) and an institutional asset manager. On a stand-alone basis, SBH’s US$6.0 billion2 wealth management platform is CI’s largest U.S. acquisition to date by asset size. CI is also excited to build on the strong momentum of SBH’s institutional platform, which offers a broad array of both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

“Acquiring Segall Bryant & Hamill is a major step forward as we continue our U.S. expansion,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “SBH has built an incredible business and formed a committed team that embodies the characteristics we look for in our acquisitions. SBH has also displayed a proven ability to adapt to changing market dynamics to deliver a consistently superior level of client service and investment performance through deep fundamental research. I am pleased to announce that the SBH team will remain intact and be a key driver of CI’s growth in the U.S.”

With US$23.1 billion2,3 in assets on its platform and 122 employees, SBH serves a broad array of wealth management, intermediary and institutional clients from offices in Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Naples, Florida. Since its founding in 1994, SBH has specialized in providing strong risk-adjusted returns across multiple asset classes to deliver clients customized portfolio solutions and an exceptional client experience.

“The interests of our clients have been at the center of every strategic decision we have made since the firm’s founding over 25 years ago,” said Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer of SBH. “Our clients will benefit from the synergies that result when like-minded organizations leverage their talents and resources to enhance the client experience. CI is a strong strategic partner for SBH, providing the capital resources of a large, global investment firm while allowing us to retain our client-centric approach. We are excited to become part of the growing CI family of companies.”

