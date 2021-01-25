SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4th

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning February 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through February 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13715391.