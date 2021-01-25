 

KORU Medical Systems Reports Preliminary Full Year 2020 Results; Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today reported preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company also announced that seasoned home infusion executive and KORU Medical Board member, Jim Beck, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Don Pettigrew has resigned as President and CEO, and the Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in the search process to identify a replacement CEO.

Preliminary revenue for full year 2020 is expected to be approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with $23.2 million in 2019.

Preliminary cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to be approximately $27.3 million as of December 31, 2020, up from $5.9 million on December 31, 2019.

Factors that impacted 2020 preliminary results included:

  • Significant fluctuations in demand resulting from inventory purchasing by several large customers throughout the year;
  • Slower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers;
  • Less than expected international sales and clinical trial partnerships in the second half of 2020; and
  • A slowdown in new patient starts due to the effect of state and local guidelines that prevented many individuals from visiting their healthcare professionals in 2020.

“While we recorded revenue growth for the full year 2020, inventory fluctuations and slowdowns in international business, clinical trial activity, and new patient starts impeded our growth,” said Jim Beck, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Although COVID-19 related uncertainties remain, we are confident that the underlying fundamentals of our core business are stable and that we are well-positioned to take advantage of the continued shift from intravenous to subcutaneous infusions for life-saving therapies.”

Jim Beck has more than 30 years of healthcare services and distribution general management experience. Jim most recently served as Executive Chairman of Medical Specialties Distributors (acquired by McKesson), a leading service solution provider serving the home infusion, home medical equipment, and oncology markets, and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer for over nine years. During Jim’s tenure, MSD was KORU’s largest distributor. Prior to joining MSD, Jim held various executive and management positions with leading healthcare companies such as American Hospital Supply/Baxter Healthcare, AMSCO International, Spectrum Healthcare, and SHPS Health Management Solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Repro-Med Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KORU Medical Systems Reports Preliminary Full Year 2020 Results; Announces CEO Transition Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
CALQUENCE Met Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Head-to-Head Trial Against ibrutinib in Chronic ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
KORU Medical Systems to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
11
REPRO-MED Systems Inc - Tragbare medizinische Geräte für ambulanten Infusionsmarkt