KORU Medical Systems Reports Preliminary Full Year 2020 Results; Announces CEO Transition

Preliminary revenue for full year 2020 is expected to be approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with $23.2 million in 2019.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”) a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today reported preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company also announced that seasoned home infusion executive and KORU Medical Board member, Jim Beck, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Don Pettigrew has resigned as President and CEO, and the Board of Directors has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in the search process to identify a replacement CEO.

Preliminary cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to be approximately $27.3 million as of December 31, 2020, up from $5.9 million on December 31, 2019.

Factors that impacted 2020 preliminary results included:

Significant fluctuations in demand resulting from inventory purchasing by several large customers throughout the year;

Slower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers;

Less than expected international sales and clinical trial partnerships in the second half of 2020; and

A slowdown in new patient starts due to the effect of state and local guidelines that prevented many individuals from visiting their healthcare professionals in 2020.

“While we recorded revenue growth for the full year 2020, inventory fluctuations and slowdowns in international business, clinical trial activity, and new patient starts impeded our growth,” said Jim Beck, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Although COVID-19 related uncertainties remain, we are confident that the underlying fundamentals of our core business are stable and that we are well-positioned to take advantage of the continued shift from intravenous to subcutaneous infusions for life-saving therapies.”

Jim Beck has more than 30 years of healthcare services and distribution general management experience. Jim most recently served as Executive Chairman of Medical Specialties Distributors (acquired by McKesson), a leading service solution provider serving the home infusion, home medical equipment, and oncology markets, and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer for over nine years. During Jim’s tenure, MSD was KORU’s largest distributor. Prior to joining MSD, Jim held various executive and management positions with leading healthcare companies such as American Hospital Supply/Baxter Healthcare, AMSCO International, Spectrum Healthcare, and SHPS Health Management Solutions.