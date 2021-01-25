 

Alexion to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the US financial markets open on February 4, 2021.

Given the recently announced agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca, Alexion will not be hosting a conference call. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.alexion.com. Questions may be directed to the Investor Relations team via e-mail at InvestorRelations@Alexion.com or the contact information below.

AstraZeneca and Alexion Combination

On December 12, 2020, AstraZeneca and Alexion announced that the companies entered into a definitive agreement for AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion, in which Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. Based on AstraZeneca's reference average ADR price of $54.14 at the time of the announcement, this implied total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $39 billion or $175 per share. The acquisition has the potential to advance the shared science-led mission of both companies to leverage complementary approaches to developing life-changing medicines. The proposed combination will broaden Alexion’s footprint, enabling the company to help more patients, pursue innovative science in new areas and expand its therapies in additional geographies. In addition, the transaction delivers significant value for Alexion’s shareholders, who will have an important stake in the combined company’s future results. Subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and the approval by AstraZeneca and Alexion shareholders, the companies expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca”) intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Alexion and that also constitutes a prospectus of AstraZeneca. Each of Alexion and AstraZeneca may also file other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document that Alexion or AstraZeneca may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of Alexion. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Alexion, AstraZeneca and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Alexion will be available free of charge on Alexion’s website at http://www.alexion.com or by contacting Alexion’s Investor Relations Department by email at InvestorRelations@alexion.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by AstraZeneca will be available free of charge on AstraZeneca’s website at https://www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html or by contacting AstraZeneca’s Investor Relations department by email at global-mediateam@astrazeneca.com.

