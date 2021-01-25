Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (“Colony Credit Real Estate” or the “Company”) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.clncredit.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.