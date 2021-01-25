 

Enterprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company” or “EFSC”) reported net income of $28.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $11.0 million compared to the linked third quarter “(linked quarter”) and comparable to net income of $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $1.00 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.68 and $1.09 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Net income and earnings per share in the fourth quarter were impacted by the following items:

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Net Income

(pretax)

 

EPS

Accelerated fees on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness

$

5,192

 

 

$

0.13

 

Provision for credit losses on Seacoast acquired loans

 

(8,557

)

 

 

(0.22

)

Swap termination expenses

 

(3,160

)

 

 

(0.08

)

Merger-related expenses

 

(2,611

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

Jim Lally, EFSC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We achieved several critical milestones as we concluded the fourth quarter. We closed the acquisition of Seacoast, we supported our customers in navigating the PPP forgiveness process, and we continued to effectively operate and communicate with our associates in a virtual environment.”

Lally added, “We were able to execute on these achievements while producing earnings per share of $1.00 and a pre-provision net revenue1 of $47.5 million, or 2.07% of average assets. I am extremely proud to lead the Enterprise team and the franchise that we have strategically built over the past few years. Looking to 2021, we are well-positioned financially and organizationally to leverage our relationship-based banking model to achieve our strategic objectives.”

1 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.

The Company closed its acquisition of Seacoast on November 12, 2020. The results of operations of Seacoast are included in our consolidated results from this date forward and are excluded from preceding periods. The acquisition of Seacoast in 2020 represents the third acquisition the Company has completed in the last four years.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, net income was $74.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $92.7 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, in 2019. PPNR1 for the year was $161.5 million, compared to $140.4 million in 2019. While interest rates declined significantly in 2020, the Company maintained a stable PPNR for the first three quarters of 2020. PPNR increased in the fourth quarter due to the acquisition of Seacoast and PPP loan fees, which were accelerated by the forgiveness process.

The Company strengthened its liquidity and capital position in the second quarter 2020 through the issuance of $63.3 million of subordinated debentures. The Company’s capital position improved further with 2020 earnings, the increase in the ACL and the acquisition of Seacoast, supporting organic balance sheet growth of $1.1 billion, primarily related to the execution of the PPP lending program. In 2020, the Company continued to provide shareholder dividends of $0.72 per share. In addition, the Company issued approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock to Seacoast’s shareholders upon consummation of the Seacoast acquisition. The shares of common stock issued to Seacoast’s shareholders were valued at approximately $167.0 million based upon the Company’s closing stock price on November 12, 2020, the closing date of the acquisition.

In addition, under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology the allowance for credit losses excluding guaranteed portions of loans (which includes PPP loans) the coverage ratio was increased to 2.31% at the end of 2020 from 0.81% at the end of 2019. Noninterest income increased 11% in 2020, while expenses remained well-controlled with a core efficiency ratio2 of 50.96%, compared to 52.36% in 2019.

PPP was impactful in 2020. The Company successfully assisted its customers, both new and existing, by offering over $800 million in PPP loans, generating $19.6 million of interest and fee income. PPP fundings, together with the $1.1 billion of deposits acquired from Seacoast, were the primary drivers of the $2.2 billion increase in deposits as of December 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year end.

2 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings - Net income in the fourth quarter 2020 was $28.9 million, an increase of $11.0 million compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior year quarter. EPS was $1.00 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.68 and $1.09 per diluted share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Seacoast operations contributed $2.1 million of net income excluding the provision for credit losses.
  • Pre-provision net revenue - PPNR1 of $47.5 million in the fourth quarter 2020 increased $9.5 million and $9.8 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase in PPNR was primarily due to accelerated fee income on PPP loans, the acquisition of Seacoast and an increase in noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income was due primarily to seasonally strong growth in tax credit income.
  • Net interest income and net interest margin (“NIM”) - Net interest income of $77.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $14.1 million and $15.8 million, from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. NIM was 3.66% for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to 3.29% and 3.68% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Accelerated PPP fee income of $5.2 million contributed 24 basis points to NIM in the fourth quarter. In addition, the acquisition of Seacoast’s earning assets and low-cost deposit portfolio positively benefited net interest income and NIM.
  • Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $18.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $5.9 million and $4.1 million from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by tax credit activity, mortgage banking, and fees earned on community development investments.
  • Loans - Total loans increased $1.1 billion from the linked quarter to $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The acquisition of Seacoast added $1.2 billion of loans during the current quarter, while PPP loans (excluding PPP loans originated by Seacoast) declined $206.2 million as the forgiveness process accelerated during the quarter. Average loans totaled $6.8 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.1 billion and $5.3 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, modified loans that remain in a deferral status comprised 1% of the loan portfolio.

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

PPP loans outstanding, net of unearned fees

$

698,645

 

 

$

819,100

 

 

$

807,814

 

Average PPP loans outstanding, net

806,697

 

 

813,244

 

 

634,632

 

PPP average loan size

187

 

 

216

 

 

224

 

PPP interest and fee income

10,261

 

 

5,226

 

 

4,083

 

PPP unearned fees

11,304

 

 

19,522

 

 

22,414

 

PPP average yield

5.06

%

 

2.56

%

 

2.59

%

 

Quarter ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Financial Metrics:

As Reported

 

Excluding PPP*

 

As Reported

 

Excluding PPP*

 

As Reported

 

Excluding PPP*

EPS

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.44

 

ROAA

1.26

%

 

1.01

%

 

0.86

%

 

0.74

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.62

%

PPNR ROAA

2.07

%

 

1.78

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.73

%

 

1.87

%

 

1.81

%

Tangible common equity/tangible assets*

8.40

%

 

9.07

%

 

7.99

%

 

8.89

%

 

7.81

%

 

8.67

%

Leverage ratio

10.0

%

 

11.0

%

 

9.2

%

 

10.2

%

 

9.2

%

 

10.0

%

NIM

3.66

%

 

3.52

%

 

3.29

%

 

3.37

%

 

3.53

%

 

3.62

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans/loans

1.89

%

 

2.09

%

 

2.01

%

 

2.32

%

 

1.80

%

 

2.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Calculations not adjusted for increase in average deposits or increase in deposit expense, as applicable.

  • Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans decreased to 1.89% at December 31, 2020 from 2.01% at September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the increase of $645.3 million of government guaranteed loans acquired from Seacoast, partially offset by an $8.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2020 as a result of the application of the CECL methodology for acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated loans (“non-PCD”) and $3.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for acquired purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, in each case with respect to loans acquired from Seacoast.

    The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans from 0.81% at December 31, 2019 was largely a result of the $28.4 million increase in the allowance as of January 1, 2021 in connection with the adoption of CECL, approximately $56.8 million of provision for credit losses (excluding acquisition adjustments), as well as the adjustments related to non-PCD and PCD loans acquired from Seacoast, partially offset by the $645.3 million of government guaranteed loans acquired from Seacoast. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.53% and 0.45% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
  • Deposits - Total deposits increased $1.3 billion from the linked quarter to $8.0 billion as of December 31, 2020 primarily due to the addition of Seacoast deposits of $1.1 billion. Average deposits totaled $7.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.7 billion and $5.8 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Year-over-year, deposits grew $2.2 billion from $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. In addition to the deposits acquired from Seacoast, the year-over-year increase is attributable primarily to PPP loan fundings that remained as deposits with Enterprise Bank & Trust (the “Bank”). Noninterest deposit accounts represented 34.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, and the loan to deposit ratio was 90.5% at that date.
  • Capital - Total shareholders’ equity was $1.1 billion and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to $882.3 million and 7.99% at September 30, 2020. Shareholder’s equity increased in the fourth quarter from the issuance of $167.0 million of common stock in the Seacoast acquisition. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain “well-capitalized,” with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.5% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7% as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio was 10.9% and 14.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

    The Company has 95,907 shares available for repurchase under the existing common stock repurchase authorization.

    The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

 

Net Interest Income
 Average Balance Sheet

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.

 

Quarter ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Income/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Income/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Income/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans*

$

6,780,702

 

 

$

76,044

 

 

4.46

%

 

$

6,112,715

 

 

$

62,751

 

 

4.08

%

 

$

5,279,500

 

 

$

67,661

 

 

5.08

%

Debt and equity investments*

1,395,806

 

 

8,986

 

 

2.56

%

 

1,361,515

 

 

8,761

 

 

2.56

%

 

1,322,017

 

 

9,699

 

 

2.91

 

Short-term investments

347,629

 

 

120

 

 

0.14

%

 

295,854

 

 

113

 

 

0.15

%

 

102,989

 

 

406

 

 

1.56

 

Total earning assets

8,524,137

 

 

85,150

 

 

3.97

 

 

7,770,084

 

 

71,625

 

 

3.67

 

 

6,704,506

 

 

77,766

 

 

4.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

617,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

571,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

617,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

9,141,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,341,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,322,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

1,584,369

 

 

$

265

 

 

0.07

%

 

$

1,529,097

 

 

$

255

 

 

0.07

%

 

$

1,325,363

 

 

$

1,620

 

 

0.48

%

Money market accounts

2,175,111

 

 

1,016

 

 

0.19

 

 

1,981,026

 

 

1,003

 

 

0.20

 

 

1,693,357

 

 

5,797

 

 

1.36

 

Savings

620,248

 

 

46

 

 

0.03

 

 

605,475

 

 

45

 

 

0.03

 

 

543,571

 

 

195

 

 

0.14

 

Certificates of deposit

567,456

 

 

1,739

 

 

1.22

 

 

630,076

 

 

2,409

 

 

1.52

 

 

846,253

 

 

4,096

 

 

1.92

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,947,184

 

 

3,066

 

 

0.25

 

 

4,745,674

 

 

3,712

 

 

0.31

 

 

4,408,544

 

 

11,708

 

 

1.05

 

Subordinated debentures

203,564

 

 

2,824

 

 

5.52

 

 

203,438

 

 

2,826

 

 

5.53

 

 

141,217

 

 

1,945

 

 

5.46

 

FHLB advances

244,730

 

 

603

 

 

0.98

 

 

250,000

 

 

720

 

 

1.15

 

 

291,057

 

 

1,371

 

 

1.87

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

231,836

 

 

64

 

 

0.11

 

 

199,308

 

 

59

 

 

0.12

 

 

170,481

 

 

308

 

 

0.72

 

Other borrowings

30,095

 

 

110

 

 

1.45

 

 

31,413

 

 

116

 

 

1.47

 

 

36,220

 

 

293

 

 

3.21

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,657,409

 

 

6,667

 

 

0.47

 

 

5,429,833

 

 

7,433

 

 

0.54

 

 

5,047,519

 

 

15,625

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

2,363,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,920,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,347,748

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

127,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

105,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,555

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

8,149,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,456,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,462,822

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

992,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

885,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

859,674

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,141,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,341,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,322,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net interest income

 

 

$

78,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

64,192

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

62,141

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.68

%

* Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

 

Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased $14.1 million to $77.5 million from $63.4 million in the linked quarter, and increased $15.8 million from the prior year period. NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.66% for the fourth quarter, compared to 3.29% in the linked quarter, and 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to earnings on acquired Seacoast assets, along with accelerated fee income related to PPP loan forgiveness.

NIM increased 37 basis points from the linked quarter to 3.66% during the current quarter primarily due to a 30 basis point increase in earning asset yields, and a seven basis point decrease in the cost of liabilities. The increase in the earning asset yield was primarily due to a combination of higher income from accelerated loan fees related to PPP loan forgiveness (24 bps), partially offset by lower yields and purchase accounting income on non-PPP loans (4 bps), each as compared to the linked quarter. The addition of higher yielding Seacoast assets for the partial period increased the earning asset yield by seven basis points.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined seven basis points from the linked quarter, primarily due to lower rates on time deposits and the addition of low-cost deposits from Seacoast.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters.

 

Quarter ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

Seacoastb

 

Legacy

EFSCb

 

Consolidated

 

September 30,

2020

 

June 30,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

C&I

$

16,079

 

 

$

1,086,981

 

 

$

1,103,060

 

 

$

1,075,421

 

 

$

1,052,373

 

 

$

1,180,675

 

 

$

1,179,169

 

CRE investor owned

107,449

 

 

1,313,456

 

 

1,420,905

 

 

1,281,567

 

 

1,298,801

 

 

1,316,501

 

 

1,287,633

 

CRE owner occupied

98,134

 

 

727,712

 

 

825,846

 

 

766,919

 

 

782,258

 

 

743,962

 

 

713,563

 

SBA loans

874,578

 

 

21,352

 

 

895,930

 

 

15,927

 

 

17,195

 

 

17,381

 

 

19,249

 

SBA PPP loans

85,729

 

 

612,916

 

 

698,645

 

 

819,100

 

 

807,814

 

 

 

 

 

Sponsor finance

 

 

396,487

 

 

396,487

 

 

367,337

 

 

383,458

 

 

440,764

 

 

428,896

 

Life insurance premium financing

 

 

534,092

 

 

534,092

 

 

517,559

 

 

520,705

 

 

496,472

 

 

472,822

 

Residential real estate

9,138

 

 

308,953

 

 

318,091

 

 

321,258

 

 

326,467

 

 

346,225

 

 

366,024

 

Construction and land development

32,535

 

 

441,864

 

 

474,399

 

 

450,225

 

 

455,686

 

 

445,909

 

 

428,681

 

Tax credits

 

 

382,602

 

 

382,602

 

 

368,908

 

 

363,222

 

 

354,046

 

 

294,210

 

Other

764

 

 

174,114

 

 

174,878

 

 

142,086

 

 

132,072

 

 

115,582

 

 

124,090

 

Total Loans

$

1,224,406

 

 

$

6,000,529

 

 

$

7,224,935

 

 

$

6,126,307

 

 

$

6,140,051

 

 

$

5,457,517

 

 

$

5,314,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loan yield

 

 

 

 

4.46

%

 

4.08

%

 

4.31

%

 

5.06

%

 

5.08

%

Total C&I loans to total loans

 

 

 

 

43

%

 

51

%

 

51

%

 

45

%

 

44

%

Variable interest rate loans to total loans

 

 

 

 

57

%

 

50

%

 

51

%

 

60

%

 

59

%

 

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified among the categories to conform to the current period presentation.

b Amounts reported are as of December 31, 2020 and are separately shown attributable to the Seacoast loan portfolio acquired on November 12, 2020, and the Company’s pre-Seacoast acquisition loan portfolio.

 

Loans totaled $7.2 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $1.1 billion compared to the linked quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquisition of $1.2 billion in Seacoast loans. The Seacoast SBA loan portfolio is comprised primarily of 1st lien real-estate loans, including $559.6 million that is guaranteed by the SBA. This increase was partially offset by a decline in legacy Enterprise PPP loans of $206.2 million. Excluding acquired loans and PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $80.4 million from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in C&I, specialty, and other loans, partially offset by a decline in CRE, residential real estate, and construction loans. Year-over-year, loans grew $1.9 billion from $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, due to the Seacoast acquisition and the funding of $612.9 million of PPP loans. Revolving line usage at December 31, 2020 was 38.1% compared to 40.4% and 46.2% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

The Company has implemented several loan programs to assist its customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs include consumer and business deferral programs and expanded small business lines of credit.

The following table presents loans modified as part of our COVID-19 deferral programs that remained in a deferral status at the dates presented:

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Commercial real estate

$

26,122

 

 

$

48,081

 

 

$

404,295

 

Commercial and industrial

15,708

 

 

46,041

 

 

171,108

 

Construction real estate

20,892

 

 

44,243

 

 

88,369

 

Residential real estate

255

 

 

974

 

 

21,762

 

Other

 

 

12

 

 

134

 

Total loan modifications

$

62,977

 

 

$

139,351

 

 

$

685,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of total loans

1

%

 

2

%

 

11

%

 

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters.

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

June 30,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Nonperforming loans*

$

38,507

 

 

$

39,623

 

 

$

41,473

 

 

$

37,204

 

 

$

26,425

 

Other real estate

5,330

 

 

4,835

 

 

4,874

 

 

5,072

 

 

6,344

 

Nonperforming assets*

$

43,837

 

 

$

44,458

 

 

$

46,347

 

 

$

42,276

 

 

$

32,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.53

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.68

%

 

0.68

%

 

0.50

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.45

%

 

0.53

%

 

0.55

%

 

0.56

%

 

0.45

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.89

%

 

2.01

%

 

1.80

%

 

1.69

%

 

0.81

%

Net charge-offs

$

(612

)

 

$

1,027

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

1,183

 

 

$

2,544

 

*Excludes government guaranteed balances.

 

Nonperforming assets decreased $0.6 million to $43.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $44.5 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily from principal reductions, partially offset by the addition of $1.1 million from Seacoast acquired nonperforming assets.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $14.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2020 was primarily due to an $8.6 million reserve on the acquired Seacoast non-PCD loan portfolio.

Deposits

The following table presents total deposits for the most recent five quarters.

 

Quarter ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

Seacoasta

 

Legacy EFSCa

 

Consolidated

 

September 30,

2020

 

June 30,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Noninterest-bearing accounts

$

666,447

 

 

$

2,045,381

 

 

$

2,711,828

 

 

$

1,929,540

 

 

$

1,965,868

 

 

$

1,354,571

 

 

$

1,327,348

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

55,590

 

 

1,712,907

 

 

1,768,497

 

 

1,499,756

 

 

1,508,535

 

 

1,389,603

 

 

1,367,444

 

Money market and savings accounts

327,471

 

 

2,627,498

 

 

2,954,969

 

 

2,634,885

 

 

2,566,011

 

 

2,479,828

 

 

2,249,784

 

Brokered certificates of deposit

 

 

50,209

 

 

50,209

 

 

65,209

 

 

85,414

 

 

170,667

 

 

215,758

 

Other certificates of deposit

10,325

 

 

489,561

 

 

499,886

 

 

546,836

 

 

573,752

 

 

595,237

 

 

610,689

 

Total deposit portfolio

$

1,059,833

 

 

$

6,925,556

 

 

$

7,985,389

 

 

$

6,676,226

 

 

$

6,699,580

 

 

$

5,989,906

 

 

$

5,771,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

62.9

%

 

29.5

%

 

34.0

%

 

28.9

%

 

29.3

%

 

22.6

%

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

aAmounts reported are as of December 31, 2020 and are shown separately attributable to the Seacoast deposit portfolio acquired on November 12, 2020, and the Company’s pre-Seacoast acquisition deposit portfolio.

 

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $8.0 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.2 billion, or 38%, from December 31, 2019. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to the Seacoast acquisition, and the year-over-year increase was primarily due to the Seacoast acquisition and PPP loan fundings. Certificates of deposit, the highest cost portion of the deposit portfolio, has declined each quarter in 2020 and decreased $62.0 million from the linked quarter and $276.4 million from the prior year quarter.

Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding time deposits, were $7.4 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion from the linked quarter, and an increase of $2.5 billion from the prior year period. The acquisition of Seacoast added $766.5 million of specialty deposits in the property management, community associations, 1031 exchange and escrow industries. Excluding acquired deposits, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $115.8 million and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $213.2 million compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020, and represented 34% of total deposits at that date. The total cost of deposits was 0.17% for the current quarter compared to 0.22% and 0.81% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 

Linked quarter comparison

 

Prior year comparison

 

Quarter ended

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

Increase (decrease)

 

December 31,

2019

 

Increase (decrease)

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

3,160

 

 

$

2,798

 

 

$

362

 

 

13

%

 

$

3,254

 

 

$

(94

)

 

(3

)%

Wealth management revenue

2,449

 

 

2,456

 

 

(7

)

 

%

 

2,618

 

 

(169

)

 

(6

)%

Card services revenue

2,511

 

 

2,498

 

 

13

 

 

1

%

 

2,409

 

 

102

 

 

4

%

Tax credit income

4,048

 

 

748

 

 

3,300

 

 

441

%

 

3,425

 

 

623

 

 

18

%

Miscellaneous income

6,338

 

 

4,129

 

 

2,209

 

 

53

%

 

2,712

 

 

3,626

 

 

134

%

Total noninterest income

$

18,506

 

 

$

12,629

 

 

$

5,877

 

 

47

%

 

$

14,418

 

 

$

4,088

 

 

28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $18.5 million, an increase of $5.9 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $4.1 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to seasonally strong tax credit activity, continued growth in card services and mortgage revenue and fees earned on community development investments. Seacoast operations contributed approximately $0.8 million to noninterest income, primarily in deposit service charges and miscellaneous income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense was $51.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $39.5 million for the linked quarter, and $38.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The increase from the linked quarter and prior year quarter was primarily due to a partial quarter of Seacoast operating expenses of $6.0 million, swap termination charges of $3.2 million, and merger-related expenses of $2.6 million.

For the fourth quarter 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.2% compared to 52.0% and 50.5% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company’s core efficiency ratio2 was 50.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 51.0% for the linked quarter and 50.7% for the prior year quarter.

2 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 20% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Tax planning initiatives, including a net operating loss carryback and tax credit investments in the fourth quarter reduced tax expense by $0.6 million and were partially offset by nondeductible merger-related expenses of $0.4 million that increased tax expense.

Capital

The following table presents various EFSC capital ratios:

 

Quarter ended

Percent

December 31,

2020

 

September 30,

2020

 

June 30,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets

14.9

%

 

14.6

%

 

14.4

%

 

12.9

%

 

12.9

%

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.1

%

 

11.6

%

 

11.4

%

 

11.0

%

 

11.4

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

10.9

%

 

10.2

%

 

9.9

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.9

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.4

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.8

%

 

8.4

%

 

8.9

%

 

The Company’s strong earnings profile continues to build total capital even with the elevated level of provision for credit losses in 2020. Growth in the balance sheet due to PPP loans did not negatively impact the Company’s regulatory capital ratios due to the SBA guarantee characteristics of PPP loans. The issuance of subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2020 enhanced year-end total risk-based capital. The acquisition of Seacoast in the fourth quarter of 2020 further enhanced regulatory capital due to the shares of Company common stock issued to Seacoast’s shareholders in the acquisition and the low level of acquired risk-weighted assets due to the guaranty on the acquired Seacoast SBA loan portfolio. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR ROAA, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, in this release that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR ROAA, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, collectively “core performance measures,” presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company’s capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance and capital strength. The Company’s management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company’s operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. During the call, management will review the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 results and related matters. This press release as well as a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.enterprisebank.com under “Investor Relations” beginning prior to the scheduled broadcast of the conference call. The call can be accessed via this same website page, or via telephone at 1-800-367-2403 (Conference ID #5852150). A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website two hours after the call’s completion. Visit http://bit.ly/EFSC4Q2020earnings and register to receive a dial-in number, passcode, and pin number. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

About Enterprise

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.

Forward-looking Statements

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of the Seacoast acquisition and other acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, expectations, and projections of future financial and operating results, as well as statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions. The Company uses words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “continue,” and “intend”, and variations of such words and similar expressions, in this release to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated from such statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the Seacoast acquisition, into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other contingencies, exposure to general and local economic conditions, risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other financial institutions, the Company’s ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state regulation, changes in regulatory requirements, changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which we adopted on January 1, 2020 and which changed how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods, uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR, natural disasters, war or terrorist activities, or pandemics, or the outbreak of COVID-19 or similar outbreaks, and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate, as well as other risk factors described in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events unless required under the federal securities laws.

 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

EARNINGS SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

77,446

 

 

$

63,354

 

 

$

65,833

 

 

$

63,368

 

 

$

61,613

 

 

$

270,001

 

 

$

238,717

 

Provision for loan losses

9,463

 

 

14,080

 

 

19,591

 

 

22,264

 

 

1,341

 

 

65,398

 

 

6,372

 

Noninterest income

18,506

 

 

12,629

 

 

9,960

 

 

13,408

 

 

14,418

 

 

54,503

 

 

49,176

 

Noninterest expense

51,050

 

 

39,524

 

 

37,912

 

 

38,673

 

 

38,354

 

 

167,159

 

 

165,485

 

Income before income tax expense

35,439

 

 

22,379

 

 

18,290

 

 

15,839

 

 

36,336

 

 

91,947

 

 

116,036

 

Income tax expense

6,508

 

 

4,428

 

 

3,656

 

 

2,971

 

 

7,246

 

 

17,563

 

 

23,297

 

Net income

$

28,931

 

 

$

17,951

 

 

$

14,634

 

 

$

12,868

 

 

$

29,090

 

 

$

74,384

 

 

$

92,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

3.55

 

Return on average assets

1.26

%

 

0.86

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.70

%

 

1.58

%

 

0.90

%

 

1.35

%

Return on average common equity

11.60

%

 

8.06

%

 

6.78

%

 

5.98

%

 

13.43

%

 

8.24

%

 

11.66

%

Return on average tangible common equity

15.73

%

 

10.94

%

 

9.28

%

 

8.22

%

 

18.54

%

 

11.23

%

 

16.08

%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)

3.66

%

 

3.29

%

 

3.53

%

 

3.79

%

 

3.68

%

 

3.56

%

 

3.80

%

Efficiency ratio

53.20

%

 

52.02

%

 

50.02

%

 

50.37

%

 

50.45

%

 

51.51

%

 

57.48

%

Core efficiency ratio1

50.93

%

 

51.04

%

 

50.66

%

 

51.21

%

 

50.73

%

 

50.96

%

 

52.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

9,751,571

 

 

$

8,367,976

 

 

$

8,357,501

 

 

$

7,500,643

 

 

$

7,333,791

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

$

9,141,159

 

 

$

8,341,968

 

 

$

8,158,204

 

 

$

7,363,605

 

 

$

7,322,496

 

 

$

8,253,913

 

 

$

6,894,291

 

Total deposits

$

7,985,389

 

 

$

6,676,226

 

 

$

6,699,580

 

 

$

5,989,906

 

 

$

5,771,023

 

 

 

 

 

Total average deposits

$

7,311,074

 

 

$

6,666,368

 

 

$

6,551,734

 

 

$

5,837,717

 

 

$

5,756,292

 

 

$

6,593,893

 

 

$

5,412,211

 

Period end common shares outstanding

31,210

 

 

26,210

 

 

26,196

 

 

26,161

 

 

26,543

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per common share

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.62

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

25.48

 

 

$

24.80

 

 

$

24.22

 

 

$

23.38

 

 

$

23.76

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.40

%

 

7.99

%

 

7.81

%

 

8.42

%

 

8.89

%

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets

14.9

%

 

14.6

%

 

14.4

%

 

12.9

%

 

12.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

 
 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

INCOME STATEMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

84,113

 

 

$

70,787

 

 

$

73,191

 

 

$

76,688

 

 

$

77,238

 

 

$

304,779

 

 

$

305,134

 

Total interest expense

6,667

 

 

7,433

 

 

7,358

 

 

13,320

 

 

15,625

 

 

34,778

 

 

66,417

 

Net interest income

77,446

 

 

63,354

 

 

65,833

 

 

63,368

 

 

61,613

 

 

270,001

 

 

238,717

 

Provision for credit losses

9,463

 

 

14,080

 

 

19,591

 

 

22,264

 

 

1,341

 

 

65,398

 

 

6,372

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

67,983

 

 

49,274

 

 

46,242

 

 

41,104

 

 

60,272

 

 

204,603

 

 

232,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

3,160

 

 

2,798

 

 

2,616

 

 

3,143

 

 

3,254

 

 

11,717

 

 

12,801

 

Wealth management revenue

2,449

 

 

2,456

 

 

2,326

 

 

2,501

 

 

2,618

 

 

9,732

 

 

9,932

 

Card services revenue

2,511

 

 

2,498

 

 

2,225

 

 

2,247

 

 

2,409

 

 

9,481

 

 

9,154

 

Tax credit income

4,048

 

 

748

 

 

(221)

 

 

2,036

 

 

3,425

 

 

6,611

 

 

5,393

 

Other income

6,338

 

 

4,129

 

 

3,014

 

 

3,481

 

 

2,712

 

 

16,962

 

 

11,896

 

Total noninterest income

18,506

 

 

12,629

 

 

9,960

 

 

13,408

 

 

14,418

 

 

54,503

 

 

49,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

26,174

 

 

22,040

 

 

22,389

 

 

21,685

 

 

20,411

 

 

92,288

 

 

81,295

 

Occupancy

3,517

 

 

3,408

 

 

3,185

 

 

3,347

 

 

3,461

 

 

13,457

 

 

12,465

 

Merger-related expenses

2,611

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,174

 

 

17,969

 

Other

18,748

 

 

12,513

 

 

12,338

 

 

13,641

 

 

14,482

 

 

57,240

 

 

53,756

 

Total noninterest expenses

51,050

 

 

39,524

 

 

37,912

 

 

38,673

 

 

38,354

 

 

167,159

 

 

165,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

35,439

 

 

22,379

 

 

18,290

 

 

15,839

 

 

36,336

 

 

91,947

 

 

116,036

 

Income tax expense

6,508

 

 

4,428

 

 

3,656

 

 

2,971

 

 

7,246

 

 

17,563

 

 

23,297

 

Net income

$

28,931

 

 

$

17,951

 

 

$

14,634

 

 

$

12,868

 

 

$

29,090

 

 

$

74,384

 

 

$

92,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

3.56

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

3.55

 

 
 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

99,760

 

 

$

98,816

 

 

$

100,804

 

 

$

98,619

 

 

$

74,769

 

Interest-earning deposits

445,569

 

 

301,773

 

 

254,830

 

 

88,794

 

 

96,217

 

Debt and equity investments

1,448,803

 

 

1,375,931

 

 

1,387,001

 

 

1,382,149

 

 

1,354,527

 

Loans held for sale

13,564

 

 

14,032

 

 

16,029

 

 

8,430

 

 

5,570

 

Loans

7,224,935

 

 

6,126,307

 

 

6,140,051

 

 

5,457,517

 

 

5,314,337

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

136,671

 

 

123,270

 

 

110,270

 

 

92,187

 

 

43,288

 

Total loans, net

7,088,264

 

 

6,003,037

 

 

6,029,781

 

 

5,365,330

 

 

5,271,049

 

Fixed assets, net

53,169

 

 

56,807

 

 

58,231

 

 

59,358

 

 

60,013

 

Goodwill

260,567

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

Intangible assets, net

23,084

 

 

21,820

 

 

23,196

 

 

24,585

 

 

26,076

 

Other assets

318,791

 

 

285,416

 

 

277,285

 

 

263,034

 

 

235,226

 

Total assets

$

9,751,571

 

 

$

8,367,976

 

 

$

8,357,501

 

 

$

7,500,643

 

 

$

7,333,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,711,828

 

 

$

1,929,540

 

 

$

1,965,868

 

 

$

1,354,571

 

 

$

1,327,348

 

Interest-bearing deposits

5,273,561

 

 

4,746,686

 

 

4,733,712

 

 

4,635,335

 

 

4,443,675

 

Total deposits

7,985,389

 

 

6,676,226

 

 

6,699,580

 

 

5,989,906

 

 

5,771,023

 

Subordinated debentures

203,637

 

 

203,510

 

 

203,384

 

 

141,336

 

 

141,258

 

FHLB advances

50,000

 

 

250,000

 

 

250,000

 

 

222,000

 

 

222,406

 

Other borrowings

301,081

 

 

239,038

 

 

227,961

 

 

205,918

 

 

265,172

 

Other liabilities

132,489

 

 

116,935

 

 

108,613

 

 

95,047

 

 

66,747

 

Total liabilities

8,672,596

 

 

7,485,709

 

 

7,489,538

 

 

6,654,207

 

 

6,466,606

 

Shareholders’ equity

1,078,975

 

 

882,267

 

 

867,963

 

 

846,436

 

 

867,185

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

9,751,571

 

 

$

8,367,976

 

 

$

8,357,501

 

 

$

7,500,643

 

 

$

7,333,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.

 

Year ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

($ in thousands)

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Income/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

Income/

Expense

 

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans*

$

6,071,496

 

 

$

270,673

 

 

4.46

%

 

$

5,018,568

 

 

$

269,864

 

 

5.38

%

Debt and equity investments*

1,366,601

 

 

36,675

 

 

2.68

 

 

1,196,074

 

 

34,753

 

 

2.91

 

Short-term investments

228,760

 

 

620

 

 

0.27

 

 

107,433

 

 

2,128

 

 

1.98

 

Total earning assets

7,666,857

 

 

307,968

 

 

4.02

 

 

6,322,075

 

 

306,745

 

 

4.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

587,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

572,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

8,253,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,894,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

1,494,364

 

 

$

2,101

 

 

0.14

%

 

$

1,286,641

 

 

$

7,592

 

 

0.59

%

Money market accounts

1,977,826

 

 

7,754

 

 

0.39

 

 

1,608,349

 

 

26,267

 

 

1.63

 

Savings

589,832

 

 

279

 

 

0.05

 

 

489,310

 

 

841

 

 

0.17

 

Certificates of deposit

676,889

 

 

10,915

 

 

1.61

 

 

799,079

 

 

15,156

 

 

1.90

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,738,911

 

 

21,049

 

 

0.44

 

 

4,183,379

 

 

49,856

 

 

1.19

 

Subordinated debentures

179,534

 

 

9,885

 

 

5.51

 

 

136,950

 

 

7,507

 

 

5.48

 

FHLB advances

241,635

 

 

2,673

 

 

1.11

 

 

287,474

 

 

6,668

 

 

2.32

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

206,338

 

 

542

 

 

0.26

 

 

169,179

 

 

1,246

 

 

0.74

 

Other borrowings

32,147

 

 

629

 

 

1.96

 

 

32,392

 

 

1,140

 

 

3.52

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,398,565

 

 

34,778

 

 

0.64

 

 

4,809,374

 

 

66,417

 

 

1.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

1,854,982

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,228,832

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

97,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

60,608

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

7,351,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,098,814

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

902,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

795,477

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

8,253,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,894,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net interest income

 

 

$

273,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

240,328

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.80

%

* Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $3.2 million, and $1.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

 
 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

LOAN PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

$

3,088,995

 

 

$

3,152,394

 

 

$

3,143,197

 

 

$

2,469,013

 

 

$

2,361,157

 

Commercial real estate

3,087,827

 

 

2,027,886

 

 

2,048,444

 

 

2,048,357

 

 

1,997,321

 

Construction real estate

546,686

 

 

474,727

 

 

481,221

 

 

469,627

 

 

457,273

 

Residential real estate

319,179

 

 

321,792

 

 

326,992

 

 

346,758

 

 

366,261

 

Other

182,248

 

 

149,508

 

 

140,197

 

 

123,762

 

 

132,325

 

Total loans

$

7,224,935

 

 

$

6,126,307

 

 

$

6,140,051

 

 

$

5,457,517

 

 

$

5,314,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing accounts

$

2,711,828

 

 

$

1,929,540

 

 

$

1,965,868

 

 

$

1,354,571

 

 

$

1,327,348

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

1,768,497

 

 

1,499,756

 

 

1,508,535

 

 

1,389,603

 

 

1,367,444

 

Money market and savings accounts

2,954,969

 

 

2,634,885

 

 

2,566,011

 

 

2,479,828

 

 

2,249,784

 

Brokered certificates of deposit

50,209

 

 

65,209

 

 

85,414

 

 

170,667

 

 

215,758

 

Other certificates of deposit

499,886

 

 

546,836

 

 

573,752

 

 

595,237

 

 

610,689

 

Total deposit portfolio

$

7,985,389

 

 

$

6,676,226

 

 

$

6,699,580

 

 

$

5,989,906

 

 

$

5,771,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

6,780,701

 

 

$

6,112,715

 

 

$

6,032,076

 

 

$

5,352,243

 

 

$

5,279,500

 

Debt and equity investments

1,395,806

 

 

1,361,515

 

 

1,361,853

 

 

1,346,968

 

 

1,322,017

 

Interest-earning assets

8,524,136

 

 

7,770,084

 

 

7,571,196

 

 

6,791,459

 

 

6,704,506

 

Total assets

9,141,159

 

 

8,341,968

 

 

8,158,204

 

 

7,363,605

 

 

7,322,496

 

Deposits

7,311,074

 

 

6,666,368

 

 

6,551,734

 

 

5,837,717

 

 

5,756,292

 

Shareholders’ equity

992,017

 

 

885,496

 

 

868,163

 

 

865,035

 

 

859,674

 

Tangible common equity1

731,813

 

 

652,663

 

 

633,946

 

 

629,390

 

 

622,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YIELDS (fully tax equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

4.46

%

 

4.08

%

 

4.31

%

 

5.06

%

 

5.08

%

Debt and equity investments

2.56

 

 

2.56

 

 

2.72

 

 

2.90

 

 

2.91

 

Interest-earning assets

3.97

 

 

3.67

 

 

3.93

 

 

4.58

 

 

4.60

 

Interest-bearing deposits

0.25

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.88

 

 

1.05

 

Total deposits

0.17

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.27

 

 

0.68

 

 

0.81

 

Subordinated debentures

5.52

 

 

5.53

 

 

5.50

 

 

5.46

 

 

5.46

 

FHLB advances and other borrowed funds

0.61

 

 

0.74

 

 

0.56

 

 

1.33

 

 

1.57

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

0.47

 

 

0.54

 

 

0.55

 

 

1.05

 

 

1.23

 

Net interest margin

3.66

 

 

3.29

 

 

3.53

 

 

3.79

 

 

3.68

 

 

1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

 
 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)

 

 

Quarter ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs

$

(612

)

 

$

1,027

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

1,183

 

 

$

2,544

 

Nonperforming loans

38,507

 

 

39,623

 

 

41,473

 

 

37,204

 

 

26,425

 

Classified assets

123,808

 

 

84,710

 

 

96,678

 

 

104,754

 

 

85,897

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.53

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.68

%

 

0.68

%

 

0.50

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.45

%

 

0.53

%

 

0.55

%

 

0.56

%

 

0.45

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.89

%

 

2.01

%

 

1.80

%

 

1.69

%

 

0.81

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

354.9

%

 

311.1

%

 

265.9

%

 

247.8

%

 

163.8

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

(0.04

)%

 

0.07

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust assets under management

$

1,783,089

 

 

$

1,641,980

 

 

$

1,602,358

 

 

$

1,445,521

 

 

$

1,671,082

 

Trust assets under administration

2,504,318

 

 

2,433,026

 

 

2,455,111

 

 

2,139,673

 

 

2,524,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MARKET DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

34.57

 

 

$

33.66

 

 

$

33.13

 

 

$

32.36

 

 

$

32.67

 

Tangible book value per common share1

$

25.48

 

 

$

24.80

 

 

$

24.22

 

 

$

23.38

 

 

$

23.76

 

Market value per share

$

34.95

 

 

$

27.27

 

 

$

31.12

 

 

$

27.91

 

 

$

48.21

 

Period end common shares outstanding

31,210

 

 

26,210

 

 

26,196

 

 

26,161

 

 

26,543

 

Average basic common shares

28,929

 

 

26,217

 

 

26,180

 

 

26,473

 

 

26,540

 

Average diluted common shares

28,968

 

 

26,228

 

 

26,195

 

 

26,539

 

 

26,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets

14.9

%

 

14.6

%

 

14.4

%

 

12.9

%

 

12.9

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

12.1

%

 

11.6

%

 

11.4

%

 

11.0

%

 

11.4

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

10.9

%

 

10.2

%

 

9.9

%

 

9.6

%

 

9.9

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.4

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.8

%

 

8.4

%

 

8.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

 
 
 
 
 

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

77,446

 

 

$

63,354

 

 

$

65,833

 

 

$

63,368

 

 

$

61,613

 

 

$

270,001

 

 

$

238,717

 

Less: Incremental accretion income

856

 

 

1,235

 

 

719

 

 

1,273

 

 

576

 

 

4,083

 

 

4,783

 

Core net interest income

76,590

 

 

62,119

 

 

65,114

 

 

62,095

 

 

61,037

 

 

265,918

 

 

233,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest income

18,506

 

 

12,629

 

 

9,960

 

 

13,408

 

 

14,418

 

 

54,503

 

 

49,176

 

Less: Other income from non-core acquired assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

1,372

 

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

 

417

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

(94

)

 

421

 

 

243

 

Less: Other non-core income

 

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

 

 

 

265

 

 

266

 

Core noninterest income

18,506

 

 

12,212

 

 

9,695

 

 

13,404

 

 

14,508

 

 

53,817

 

 

47,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total core revenue

95,096

 

 

74,331

 

 

74,809

 

 

75,499

 

 

75,545

 

 

319,735

 

 

281,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

51,050

 

 

39,524

 

 

37,912

 

 

38,673

 

 

38,354

 

 

167,159

 

 

165,485

 

Less: Other expenses related to non-core acquired loans

8

 

 

25

 

 

12

 

 

12

 

 

33

 

 

57

 

 

257

 

Less: Merger related expenses

2,611

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,174

 

 

17,969

 

Core noninterest expense

48,431

 

 

37,936

 

 

37,900

 

 

38,661

 

 

38,321

 

 

162,928

 

 

147,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core efficiency ratio

50.93

%

 

51.04

%

 

50.66

%

 

51.21

%

 

50.73

%

 

50.96

%

 

52.36

%

 
 

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

Shareholders’ equity

$

1,078,975

 

 

$

882,267

 

 

$

867,963

 

 

$

846,436

 

 

$

867,185

 

Less: Goodwill

260,567

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

Less: Intangible assets

23,084

 

 

21,820

 

 

23,196

 

 

24,585

 

 

26,076

 

Tangible common equity

$

795,324

 

 

$

650,103

 

 

$

634,423

 

 

$

611,507

 

 

$

630,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

9,751,571

 

 

$

8,367,976

 

 

$

8,357,501

 

 

$

7,500,643

 

 

$

7,333,791

 

Less: Goodwill

260,567

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

Less: Intangible assets

23,084

 

 

21,820

 

 

23,196

 

 

24,585

 

 

26,076

 

Tangible assets

$

9,467,920

 

 

$

8,135,812

 

 

$

8,123,961

 

 

$

7,265,714

 

 

$

7,097,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.40

%

 

7.99

%

 

7.81

%

 

8.42

%

 

8.89

%

 
 

 

Quarter ended

($ in thousands)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

Average shareholder’s equity

$

992,017

 

 

$

885,496

 

 

$

859,674

 

Less average goodwill

237,639

 

 

210,344

 

 

210,344

 

Less average intangible assets

22,565

 

 

22,489

 

 

26,828

 

Average tangible common equity

$

731,813

 

 

$

652,663

 

 

$

622,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year ended

($ in thousands)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Dec 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

CALCULATION OF PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

77,446

 

 

$

63,354

 

 

$

65,833

 

 

$

63,368

 

 

$

61,613

 

 

$

270,001

 

 

$

238,717

 

Noninterest income

18,506

 

 

12,629

 

 

9,960

 

 

13,408

 

 

14,418

 

 

54,503

 

 

49,176

 

Less: Noninterest expense

51,050

 

 

39,524

 

 

37,912

 

 

38,673

 

 

38,354

 

 

167,159

 

 

165,485

 

Merger-related expenses

2,611

 

 

1,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,174

 

 

17,969

 

PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses)

$

47,513

 

 

$

38,022

 

 

$

37,881

 

 

$

38,103

 

 

$

37,677

 

 

$

161,519

 

 

$

140,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

9,141,159

 

 

$

8,341,968

 

 

$

8,158,204

 

 

$

7,363,605

 

 

$

7,322,496

 

 

$

8,253,913

 

 

$

6,894,291

 

ROAA - GAAP net income

1.26

%

 

0.86

%

 

0.72

%

 

0.70

%

 

1.58

%

 

0.90

%

 

1.35

%

PPNR ROAA - Adjusted net income

2.07

%

 

1.81

%

 

1.87

%

 

2.08

%

 

2.04

%

 

1.96

%

 

2.04

%

 
 
 

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,

2020

 

Sep 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2020

IMPACT OF PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

Net income - GAAP

$

28,931

 

 

$

17,951

 

 

$

14,634

 

PPP interest and fee income

(10,261

)

 

(5,226

)

 

(4,083

)

Related tax effect

2,534

 

 

1,291

 

 

1,009

 

Adjusted net income - Non-GAAP

$

21,204

 

 

$

14,016

 

 

$

11,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted common shares

28,968

 

 

26,228

 

 

26,195

 

EPS - GAAP net income

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.56

 

EPS - Adjusted net income

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets - GAAP

$

9,141,159

 

 

$

8,341,968

 

 

$

8,158,204

 

Average PPP loans, net

(806,697

)

 

(813,244

)

 

(634,632

)

Adjusted average assets - Non-GAAP

$

8,334,462

 

 

$

7,528,724

 

 

$

7,523,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ROAA - GAAP net income

1.26

%

 

0.86

%

 

0.72

%

ROAA - Adjusted net income, adjusted average assets

1.01

%

 

0.74

%

 

0.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses) - Non-GAAP (see reconciliation above)

$

47,513

 

 

$

38,022

 

 

$

37,881

 

PPP interest and fees

(10,261

)

 

(5,226

)

 

(4,083

)

Adjusted PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses) - Non-GAAP

$

37,252

 

 

$

</