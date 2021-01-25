Enterprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Net income and earnings per share in the fourth quarter were impacted by the following items:

Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( Nasdaq: EFSC ) (the “Company” or “EFSC”) reported net income of $28.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $11.0 million compared to the linked third quarter “(linked quarter”) and comparable to net income of $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $1.00 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.68 and $1.09 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

($ in thousands, except per share data) Net Income (pretax) EPS Accelerated fees on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness $ 5,192 $ 0.13 Provision for credit losses on Seacoast acquired loans (8,557 ) (0.22 ) Swap termination expenses (3,160 ) (0.08 ) Merger-related expenses (2,611 ) (0.08 )

Jim Lally, EFSC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We achieved several critical milestones as we concluded the fourth quarter. We closed the acquisition of Seacoast, we supported our customers in navigating the PPP forgiveness process, and we continued to effectively operate and communicate with our associates in a virtual environment.”

Lally added, “We were able to execute on these achievements while producing earnings per share of $1.00 and a pre-provision net revenue1 of $47.5 million, or 2.07% of average assets. I am extremely proud to lead the Enterprise team and the franchise that we have strategically built over the past few years. Looking to 2021, we are well-positioned financially and organizationally to leverage our relationship-based banking model to achieve our strategic objectives.”

1 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables.

The Company closed its acquisition of Seacoast on November 12, 2020. The results of operations of Seacoast are included in our consolidated results from this date forward and are excluded from preceding periods. The acquisition of Seacoast in 2020 represents the third acquisition the Company has completed in the last four years.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, net income was $74.4 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $92.7 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, in 2019. PPNR1 for the year was $161.5 million, compared to $140.4 million in 2019. While interest rates declined significantly in 2020, the Company maintained a stable PPNR for the first three quarters of 2020. PPNR increased in the fourth quarter due to the acquisition of Seacoast and PPP loan fees, which were accelerated by the forgiveness process.

The Company strengthened its liquidity and capital position in the second quarter 2020 through the issuance of $63.3 million of subordinated debentures. The Company’s capital position improved further with 2020 earnings, the increase in the ACL and the acquisition of Seacoast, supporting organic balance sheet growth of $1.1 billion, primarily related to the execution of the PPP lending program. In 2020, the Company continued to provide shareholder dividends of $0.72 per share. In addition, the Company issued approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock to Seacoast’s shareholders upon consummation of the Seacoast acquisition. The shares of common stock issued to Seacoast’s shareholders were valued at approximately $167.0 million based upon the Company’s closing stock price on November 12, 2020, the closing date of the acquisition.

In addition, under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology the allowance for credit losses excluding guaranteed portions of loans (which includes PPP loans) the coverage ratio was increased to 2.31% at the end of 2020 from 0.81% at the end of 2019. Noninterest income increased 11% in 2020, while expenses remained well-controlled with a core efficiency ratio2 of 50.96%, compared to 52.36% in 2019.

PPP was impactful in 2020. The Company successfully assisted its customers, both new and existing, by offering over $800 million in PPP loans, generating $19.6 million of interest and fee income. PPP fundings, together with the $1.1 billion of deposits acquired from Seacoast, were the primary drivers of the $2.2 billion increase in deposits as of December 31, 2020 as compared to the prior year end.

2 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Earnings - Net income in the fourth quarter 2020 was $28.9 million, an increase of $11.0 million compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior year quarter. EPS was $1.00 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.68 and $1.09 per diluted share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Seacoast operations contributed $2.1 million of net income excluding the provision for credit losses.

Pre-provision net revenue - PPNR1 of $47.5 million in the fourth quarter 2020 increased $9.5 million and $9.8 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The increase in PPNR was primarily due to accelerated fee income on PPP loans, the acquisition of Seacoast and an increase in noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income was due primarily to seasonally strong growth in tax credit income.

Net interest income and net interest margin (“NIM”) - Net interest income of $77.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $14.1 million and $15.8 million, from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. NIM was 3.66% for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to 3.29% and 3.68% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. Accelerated PPP fee income of $5.2 million contributed 24 basis points to NIM in the fourth quarter. In addition, the acquisition of Seacoast’s earning assets and low-cost deposit portfolio positively benefited net interest income and NIM.

Noninterest income - Noninterest income of $18.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased $5.9 million and $4.1 million from the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by tax credit activity, mortgage banking, and fees earned on community development investments.

Loans - Total loans increased $1.1 billion from the linked quarter to $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The acquisition of Seacoast added $1.2 billion of loans during the current quarter, while PPP loans (excluding PPP loans originated by Seacoast) declined $206.2 million as the forgiveness process accelerated during the quarter. Average loans totaled $6.8 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.1 billion and $5.3 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, modified loans that remain in a deferral status comprised 1% of the loan portfolio.

Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 PPP loans outstanding, net of unearned fees $ 698,645 $ 819,100 $ 807,814 Average PPP loans outstanding, net 806,697 813,244 634,632 PPP average loan size 187 216 224 PPP interest and fee income 10,261 5,226 4,083 PPP unearned fees 11,304 19,522 22,414 PPP average yield 5.06 % 2.56 % 2.59 %

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Financial Metrics: As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* EPS $ 1.00 $ 0.73 $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.44 ROAA 1.26 % 1.01 % 0.86 % 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.62 % PPNR ROAA 2.07 % 1.78 % 1.81 % 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.81 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 8.40 % 9.07 % 7.99 % 8.89 % 7.81 % 8.67 % Leverage ratio 10.0 % 11.0 % 9.2 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 10.0 % NIM 3.66 % 3.52 % 3.29 % 3.37 % 3.53 % 3.62 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/loans 1.89 % 2.09 % 2.01 % 2.32 % 1.80 % 2.07 % * Non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Calculations not adjusted for increase in average deposits or increase in deposit expense, as applicable.

Asset quality - The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans decreased to 1.89% at December 31, 2020 from 2.01% at September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the increase of $645.3 million of government guaranteed loans acquired from Seacoast, partially offset by an $8.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2020 as a result of the application of the CECL methodology for acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated loans (“non-PCD”) and $3.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for acquired purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, in each case with respect to loans acquired from Seacoast.



The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans from 0.81% at December 31, 2019 was largely a result of the $28.4 million increase in the allowance as of January 1, 2021 in connection with the adoption of CECL, approximately $56.8 million of provision for credit losses (excluding acquisition adjustments), as well as the adjustments related to non-PCD and PCD loans acquired from Seacoast, partially offset by the $645.3 million of government guaranteed loans acquired from Seacoast. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.53% and 0.45% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Deposits - Total deposits increased $1.3 billion from the linked quarter to $8.0 billion as of December 31, 2020 primarily due to the addition of Seacoast deposits of $1.1 billion. Average deposits totaled $7.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.7 billion and $5.8 billion for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Year-over-year, deposits grew $2.2 billion from $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2019. In addition to the deposits acquired from Seacoast, the year-over-year increase is attributable primarily to PPP loan fundings that remained as deposits with Enterprise Bank & Trust (the “Bank”). Noninterest deposit accounts represented 34.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, and the loan to deposit ratio was 90.5% at that date.

Capital - Total shareholders’ equity was $1.1 billion and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to $882.3 million and 7.99% at September 30, 2020. Shareholder’s equity increased in the fourth quarter from the issuance of $167.0 million of common stock in the Seacoast acquisition. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain “well-capitalized,” with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12.5% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7% as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s common equity tier 1 ratio and total risk-based capital ratio was 10.9% and 14.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.



The Company has 95,907 shares available for repurchase under the existing common stock repurchase authorization.



The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Average Balance Sheet

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans* $ 6,780,702 $ 76,044 4.46 % $ 6,112,715 $ 62,751 4.08 % $ 5,279,500 $ 67,661 5.08 % Debt and equity investments* 1,395,806 8,986 2.56 % 1,361,515 8,761 2.56 % 1,322,017 9,699 2.91 Short-term investments 347,629 120 0.14 % 295,854 113 0.15 % 102,989 406 1.56 Total earning assets 8,524,137 85,150 3.97 7,770,084 71,625 3.67 6,704,506 77,766 4.60 Noninterest-earning assets 617,022 571,884 617,990 Total assets $ 9,141,159 $ 8,341,968 $ 7,322,496 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,584,369 $ 265 0.07 % $ 1,529,097 $ 255 0.07 % $ 1,325,363 $ 1,620 0.48 % Money market accounts 2,175,111 1,016 0.19 1,981,026 1,003 0.20 1,693,357 5,797 1.36 Savings 620,248 46 0.03 605,475 45 0.03 543,571 195 0.14 Certificates of deposit 567,456 1,739 1.22 630,076 2,409 1.52 846,253 4,096 1.92 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,947,184 3,066 0.25 4,745,674 3,712 0.31 4,408,544 11,708 1.05 Subordinated debentures 203,564 2,824 5.52 203,438 2,826 5.53 141,217 1,945 5.46 FHLB advances 244,730 603 0.98 250,000 720 1.15 291,057 1,371 1.87 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 231,836 64 0.11 199,308 59 0.12 170,481 308 0.72 Other borrowings 30,095 110 1.45 31,413 116 1.47 36,220 293 3.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,657,409 6,667 0.47 5,429,833 7,433 0.54 5,047,519 15,625 1.23 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 2,363,890 1,920,694 1,347,748 Other liabilities 127,843 105,945 67,555 Total liabilities 8,149,142 7,456,472 6,462,822 Shareholders' equity 992,017 885,496 859,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,141,159 $ 8,341,968 $ 7,322,496 Total net interest income $ 78,483 $ 64,192 $ 62,141 Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.29 % 3.68 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased $14.1 million to $77.5 million from $63.4 million in the linked quarter, and increased $15.8 million from the prior year period. NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.66% for the fourth quarter, compared to 3.29% in the linked quarter, and 3.68% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to earnings on acquired Seacoast assets, along with accelerated fee income related to PPP loan forgiveness.

NIM increased 37 basis points from the linked quarter to 3.66% during the current quarter primarily due to a 30 basis point increase in earning asset yields, and a seven basis point decrease in the cost of liabilities. The increase in the earning asset yield was primarily due to a combination of higher income from accelerated loan fees related to PPP loan forgiveness (24 bps), partially offset by lower yields and purchase accounting income on non-PPP loans (4 bps), each as compared to the linked quarter. The addition of higher yielding Seacoast assets for the partial period increased the earning asset yield by seven basis points.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined seven basis points from the linked quarter, primarily due to lower rates on time deposits and the addition of low-cost deposits from Seacoast.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters.

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Seacoastb Legacy EFSCb Consolidated September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 C&I $ 16,079 $ 1,086,981 $ 1,103,060 $ 1,075,421 $ 1,052,373 $ 1,180,675 $ 1,179,169 CRE investor owned 107,449 1,313,456 1,420,905 1,281,567 1,298,801 1,316,501 1,287,633 CRE owner occupied 98,134 727,712 825,846 766,919 782,258 743,962 713,563 SBA loans 874,578 21,352 895,930 15,927 17,195 17,381 19,249 SBA PPP loans 85,729 612,916 698,645 819,100 807,814 — — Sponsor finance — 396,487 396,487 367,337 383,458 440,764 428,896 Life insurance premium financing — 534,092 534,092 517,559 520,705 496,472 472,822 Residential real estate 9,138 308,953 318,091 321,258 326,467 346,225 366,024 Construction and land development 32,535 441,864 474,399 450,225 455,686 445,909 428,681 Tax credits — 382,602 382,602 368,908 363,222 354,046 294,210 Other 764 174,114 174,878 142,086 132,072 115,582 124,090 Total Loans $ 1,224,406 $ 6,000,529 $ 7,224,935 $ 6,126,307 $ 6,140,051 $ 5,457,517 $ 5,314,337 Total loan yield 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.31 % 5.06 % 5.08 % Total C&I loans to total loans 43 % 51 % 51 % 45 % 44 % Variable interest rate loans to total loans 57 % 50 % 51 % 60 % 59 % Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified among the categories to conform to the current period presentation. b Amounts reported are as of December 31, 2020 and are separately shown attributable to the Seacoast loan portfolio acquired on November 12, 2020, and the Company’s pre-Seacoast acquisition loan portfolio.

Loans totaled $7.2 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $1.1 billion compared to the linked quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquisition of $1.2 billion in Seacoast loans. The Seacoast SBA loan portfolio is comprised primarily of 1st lien real-estate loans, including $559.6 million that is guaranteed by the SBA. This increase was partially offset by a decline in legacy Enterprise PPP loans of $206.2 million. Excluding acquired loans and PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $80.4 million from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in C&I, specialty, and other loans, partially offset by a decline in CRE, residential real estate, and construction loans. Year-over-year, loans grew $1.9 billion from $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, due to the Seacoast acquisition and the funding of $612.9 million of PPP loans. Revolving line usage at December 31, 2020 was 38.1% compared to 40.4% and 46.2% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

The Company has implemented several loan programs to assist its customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs include consumer and business deferral programs and expanded small business lines of credit.

The following table presents loans modified as part of our COVID-19 deferral programs that remained in a deferral status at the dates presented:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Commercial real estate $ 26,122 $ 48,081 $ 404,295 Commercial and industrial 15,708 46,041 171,108 Construction real estate 20,892 44,243 88,369 Residential real estate 255 974 21,762 Other — 12 134 Total loan modifications $ 62,977 $ 139,351 $ 685,668 Percentage of total loans 1 % 2 % 11 %

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters.

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Nonperforming loans* $ 38,507 $ 39,623 $ 41,473 $ 37,204 $ 26,425 Other real estate 5,330 4,835 4,874 5,072 6,344 Nonperforming assets* $ 43,837 $ 44,458 $ 46,347 $ 42,276 $ 32,769 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.89 % 2.01 % 1.80 % 1.69 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs $ (612 ) $ 1,027 $ 309 $ 1,183 $ 2,544 *Excludes government guaranteed balances.

Nonperforming assets decreased $0.6 million to $43.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $44.5 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily from principal reductions, partially offset by the addition of $1.1 million from Seacoast acquired nonperforming assets.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $14.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2020 was primarily due to an $8.6 million reserve on the acquired Seacoast non-PCD loan portfolio.

Deposits

The following table presents total deposits for the most recent five quarters.

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands) Seacoasta Legacy EFSCa Consolidated September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 666,447 $ 2,045,381 $ 2,711,828 $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 55,590 1,712,907 1,768,497 1,499,756 1,508,535 1,389,603 1,367,444 Money market and savings accounts 327,471 2,627,498 2,954,969 2,634,885 2,566,011 2,479,828 2,249,784 Brokered certificates of deposit — 50,209 50,209 65,209 85,414 170,667 215,758 Other certificates of deposit 10,325 489,561 499,886 546,836 573,752 595,237 610,689 Total deposit portfolio $ 1,059,833 $ 6,925,556 $ 7,985,389 $ 6,676,226 $ 6,699,580 $ 5,989,906 $ 5,771,023 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 62.9 % 29.5 % 34.0 % 28.9 % 29.3 % 22.6 % 23.0 % aAmounts reported are as of December 31, 2020 and are shown separately attributable to the Seacoast deposit portfolio acquired on November 12, 2020, and the Company’s pre-Seacoast acquisition deposit portfolio.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 were $8.0 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.2 billion, or 38%, from December 31, 2019. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to the Seacoast acquisition, and the year-over-year increase was primarily due to the Seacoast acquisition and PPP loan fundings. Certificates of deposit, the highest cost portion of the deposit portfolio, has declined each quarter in 2020 and decreased $62.0 million from the linked quarter and $276.4 million from the prior year quarter.

Core deposits, defined as total deposits excluding time deposits, were $7.4 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion from the linked quarter, and an increase of $2.5 billion from the prior year period. The acquisition of Seacoast added $766.5 million of specialty deposits in the property management, community associations, 1031 exchange and escrow industries. Excluding acquired deposits, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $115.8 million and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $213.2 million compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020, and represented 34% of total deposits at that date. The total cost of deposits was 0.17% for the current quarter compared to 0.22% and 0.81% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Increase (decrease) December 31, 2019 Increase (decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,160 $ 2,798 $ 362 13 % $ 3,254 $ (94 ) (3 )% Wealth management revenue 2,449 2,456 (7 ) — % 2,618 (169 ) (6 )% Card services revenue 2,511 2,498 13 1 % 2,409 102 4 % Tax credit income 4,048 748 3,300 441 % 3,425 623 18 % Miscellaneous income 6,338 4,129 2,209 53 % 2,712 3,626 134 % Total noninterest income $ 18,506 $ 12,629 $ 5,877 47 % $ 14,418 $ 4,088 28 %

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $18.5 million, an increase of $5.9 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $4.1 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to seasonally strong tax credit activity, continued growth in card services and mortgage revenue and fees earned on community development investments. Seacoast operations contributed approximately $0.8 million to noninterest income, primarily in deposit service charges and miscellaneous income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense was $51.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $39.5 million for the linked quarter, and $38.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The increase from the linked quarter and prior year quarter was primarily due to a partial quarter of Seacoast operating expenses of $6.0 million, swap termination charges of $3.2 million, and merger-related expenses of $2.6 million.

For the fourth quarter 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.2% compared to 52.0% and 50.5% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company’s core efficiency ratio2 was 50.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 51.0% for the linked quarter and 50.7% for the prior year quarter.

2 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 20% in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. Tax planning initiatives, including a net operating loss carryback and tax credit investments in the fourth quarter reduced tax expense by $0.6 million and were partially offset by nondeductible merger-related expenses of $0.4 million that increased tax expense.

Capital

The following table presents various EFSC capital ratios:

Quarter ended Percent December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.1 % 11.6 % 11.4 % 11.0 % 11.4 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.9 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.4 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 8.9 %

The Company’s strong earnings profile continues to build total capital even with the elevated level of provision for credit losses in 2020. Growth in the balance sheet due to PPP loans did not negatively impact the Company’s regulatory capital ratios due to the SBA guarantee characteristics of PPP loans. The issuance of subordinated debt during the second quarter of 2020 enhanced year-end total risk-based capital. The acquisition of Seacoast in the fourth quarter of 2020 further enhanced regulatory capital due to the shares of Company common stock issued to Seacoast’s shareholders in the acquisition and the low level of acquired risk-weighted assets due to the guaranty on the acquired Seacoast SBA loan portfolio. Capital ratios for the current quarter are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR ROAA, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, in this release that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures.” Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, PPNR ROAA, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, and the tangible common equity ratio, collectively “core performance measures,” presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company’s capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance and capital strength. The Company’s management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company’s operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. During the call, management will review the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 results and related matters. This press release as well as a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.enterprisebank.com under “Investor Relations” beginning prior to the scheduled broadcast of the conference call. The call can be accessed via this same website page, or via telephone at 1-800-367-2403 (Conference ID #5852150). A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website two hours after the call’s completion. Visit http://bit.ly/EFSC4Q2020earnings and register to receive a dial-in number, passcode, and pin number. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call.

About Enterprise

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.

Forward-looking Statements

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and the impact of the Seacoast acquisition and other acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, expectations, and projections of future financial and operating results, as well as statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions. The Company uses words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “continue,” and “intend”, and variations of such words and similar expressions, in this release to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated from such statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the Seacoast acquisition, into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses and grow the acquired operations, as well as credit risk, changes in the appraised valuation of real estate securing impaired loans, outcomes of litigation and other contingencies, exposure to general and local economic conditions, risks associated with rapid increases or decreases in prevailing interest rates, consolidation in the banking industry, competition from banks and other financial institutions, the Company’s ability to attract and retain relationship officers and other key personnel, burdens imposed by federal and state regulation, changes in regulatory requirements, changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which we adopted on January 1, 2020 and which changed how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods, uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR, natural disasters, war or terrorist activities, or pandemics, or the outbreak of COVID-19 or similar outbreaks, and their effects on economic and business environments in which we operate, as well as other risk factors described in the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events unless required under the federal securities laws.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) Quarter ended Year ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 77,446 $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 270,001 $ 238,717 Provision for loan losses 9,463 14,080 19,591 22,264 1,341 65,398 6,372 Noninterest income 18,506 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 54,503 49,176 Noninterest expense 51,050 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 167,159 165,485 Income before income tax expense 35,439 22,379 18,290 15,839 36,336 91,947 116,036 Income tax expense 6,508 4,428 3,656 2,971 7,246 17,563 23,297 Net income $ 28,931 $ 17,951 $ 14,634 $ 12,868 $ 29,090 $ 74,384 $ 92,739 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 2.76 $ 3.55 Return on average assets 1.26 % 0.86 % 0.72 % 0.70 % 1.58 % 0.90 % 1.35 % Return on average common equity 11.60 % 8.06 % 6.78 % 5.98 % 13.43 % 8.24 % 11.66 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.73 % 10.94 % 9.28 % 8.22 % 18.54 % 11.23 % 16.08 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 3.66 % 3.29 % 3.53 % 3.79 % 3.68 % 3.56 % 3.80 % Efficiency ratio 53.20 % 52.02 % 50.02 % 50.37 % 50.45 % 51.51 % 57.48 % Core efficiency ratio1 50.93 % 51.04 % 50.66 % 51.21 % 50.73 % 50.96 % 52.36 % Total assets $ 9,751,571 $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 Total average assets $ 9,141,159 $ 8,341,968 $ 8,158,204 $ 7,363,605 $ 7,322,496 $ 8,253,913 $ 6,894,291 Total deposits $ 7,985,389 $ 6,676,226 $ 6,699,580 $ 5,989,906 $ 5,771,023 Total average deposits $ 7,311,074 $ 6,666,368 $ 6,551,734 $ 5,837,717 $ 5,756,292 $ 6,593,893 $ 5,412,211 Period end common shares outstanding 31,210 26,210 26,196 26,161 26,543 Dividends per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.48 $ 24.80 $ 24.22 $ 23.38 $ 23.76 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.40 % 7.99 % 7.81 % 8.42 % 8.89 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended Year ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Total interest income $ 84,113 $ 70,787 $ 73,191 $ 76,688 $ 77,238 $ 304,779 $ 305,134 Total interest expense 6,667 7,433 7,358 13,320 15,625 34,778 66,417 Net interest income 77,446 63,354 65,833 63,368 61,613 270,001 238,717 Provision for credit losses 9,463 14,080 19,591 22,264 1,341 65,398 6,372 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 67,983 49,274 46,242 41,104 60,272 204,603 232,345 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 3,160 2,798 2,616 3,143 3,254 11,717 12,801 Wealth management revenue 2,449 2,456 2,326 2,501 2,618 9,732 9,932 Card services revenue 2,511 2,498 2,225 2,247 2,409 9,481 9,154 Tax credit income 4,048 748 (221) 2,036 3,425 6,611 5,393 Other income 6,338 4,129 3,014 3,481 2,712 16,962 11,896 Total noninterest income 18,506 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 54,503 49,176 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 26,174 22,040 22,389 21,685 20,411 92,288 81,295 Occupancy 3,517 3,408 3,185 3,347 3,461 13,457 12,465 Merger-related expenses 2,611 1,563 — — — 4,174 17,969 Other 18,748 12,513 12,338 13,641 14,482 57,240 53,756 Total noninterest expenses 51,050 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 167,159 165,485 Income before income tax expense 35,439 22,379 18,290 15,839 36,336 91,947 116,036 Income tax expense 6,508 4,428 3,656 2,971 7,246 17,563 23,297 Net income $ 28,931 $ 17,951 $ 14,634 $ 12,868 $ 29,090 $ 74,384 $ 92,739 Basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 1.10 $ 2.76 $ 3.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 2.76 $ 3.55

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 99,760 $ 98,816 $ 100,804 $ 98,619 $ 74,769 Interest-earning deposits 445,569 301,773 254,830 88,794 96,217 Debt and equity investments 1,448,803 1,375,931 1,387,001 1,382,149 1,354,527 Loans held for sale 13,564 14,032 16,029 8,430 5,570 Loans 7,224,935 6,126,307 6,140,051 5,457,517 5,314,337 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 136,671 123,270 110,270 92,187 43,288 Total loans, net 7,088,264 6,003,037 6,029,781 5,365,330 5,271,049 Fixed assets, net 53,169 56,807 58,231 59,358 60,013 Goodwill 260,567 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 Intangible assets, net 23,084 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 Other assets 318,791 285,416 277,285 263,034 235,226 Total assets $ 9,751,571 $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,711,828 $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 Interest-bearing deposits 5,273,561 4,746,686 4,733,712 4,635,335 4,443,675 Total deposits 7,985,389 6,676,226 6,699,580 5,989,906 5,771,023 Subordinated debentures 203,637 203,510 203,384 141,336 141,258 FHLB advances 50,000 250,000 250,000 222,000 222,406 Other borrowings 301,081 239,038 227,961 205,918 265,172 Other liabilities 132,489 116,935 108,613 95,047 66,747 Total liabilities 8,672,596 7,485,709 7,489,538 6,654,207 6,466,606 Shareholders’ equity 1,078,975 882,267 867,963 846,436 867,185 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,751,571 $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax equivalent basis.

Year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans* $ 6,071,496 $ 270,673 4.46 % $ 5,018,568 $ 269,864 5.38 % Debt and equity investments* 1,366,601 36,675 2.68 1,196,074 34,753 2.91 Short-term investments 228,760 620 0.27 107,433 2,128 1.98 Total earning assets 7,666,857 307,968 4.02 6,322,075 306,745 4.85 Noninterest-earning assets 587,057 572,216 Total assets $ 8,253,914 $ 6,894,291 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 1,494,364 $ 2,101 0.14 % $ 1,286,641 $ 7,592 0.59 % Money market accounts 1,977,826 7,754 0.39 1,608,349 26,267 1.63 Savings 589,832 279 0.05 489,310 841 0.17 Certificates of deposit 676,889 10,915 1.61 799,079 15,156 1.90 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,738,911 21,049 0.44 4,183,379 49,856 1.19 Subordinated debentures 179,534 9,885 5.51 136,950 7,507 5.48 FHLB advances 241,635 2,673 1.11 287,474 6,668 2.32 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 206,338 542 0.26 169,179 1,246 0.74 Other borrowings 32,147 629 1.96 32,392 1,140 3.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,398,565 34,778 0.64 4,809,374 66,417 1.38 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,854,982 1,228,832 Other liabilities 97,492 60,608 Total liabilities 7,351,039 6,098,814 Shareholders’ equity 902,875 795,477 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,253,914 $ 6,894,291 Total net interest income $ 273,190 $ 240,328 Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.80 % * Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 24.7% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $3.2 million, and $1.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 3,088,995 $ 3,152,394 $ 3,143,197 $ 2,469,013 $ 2,361,157 Commercial real estate 3,087,827 2,027,886 2,048,444 2,048,357 1,997,321 Construction real estate 546,686 474,727 481,221 469,627 457,273 Residential real estate 319,179 321,792 326,992 346,758 366,261 Other 182,248 149,508 140,197 123,762 132,325 Total loans $ 7,224,935 $ 6,126,307 $ 6,140,051 $ 5,457,517 $ 5,314,337 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 2,711,828 $ 1,929,540 $ 1,965,868 $ 1,354,571 $ 1,327,348 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1,768,497 1,499,756 1,508,535 1,389,603 1,367,444 Money market and savings accounts 2,954,969 2,634,885 2,566,011 2,479,828 2,249,784 Brokered certificates of deposit 50,209 65,209 85,414 170,667 215,758 Other certificates of deposit 499,886 546,836 573,752 595,237 610,689 Total deposit portfolio $ 7,985,389 $ 6,676,226 $ 6,699,580 $ 5,989,906 $ 5,771,023 AVERAGE BALANCES Total loans $ 6,780,701 $ 6,112,715 $ 6,032,076 $ 5,352,243 $ 5,279,500 Debt and equity investments 1,395,806 1,361,515 1,361,853 1,346,968 1,322,017 Interest-earning assets 8,524,136 7,770,084 7,571,196 6,791,459 6,704,506 Total assets 9,141,159 8,341,968 8,158,204 7,363,605 7,322,496 Deposits 7,311,074 6,666,368 6,551,734 5,837,717 5,756,292 Shareholders’ equity 992,017 885,496 868,163 865,035 859,674 Tangible common equity1 731,813 652,663 633,946 629,390 622,502 YIELDS (fully tax equivalent) Total loans 4.46 % 4.08 % 4.31 % 5.06 % 5.08 % Debt and equity investments 2.56 2.56 2.72 2.90 2.91 Interest-earning assets 3.97 3.67 3.93 4.58 4.60 Interest-bearing deposits 0.25 0.31 0.37 0.88 1.05 Total deposits 0.17 0.22 0.27 0.68 0.81 Subordinated debentures 5.52 5.53 5.50 5.46 5.46 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 0.61 0.74 0.56 1.33 1.57 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.47 0.54 0.55 1.05 1.23 Net interest margin 3.66 3.29 3.53 3.79 3.68 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ (612 ) $ 1,027 $ 309 $ 1,183 $ 2,544 Nonperforming loans 38,507 39,623 41,473 37,204 26,425 Classified assets 123,808 84,710 96,678 104,754 85,897 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.50 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.89 % 2.01 % 1.80 % 1.69 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 354.9 % 311.1 % 265.9 % 247.8 % 163.8 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.04 )% 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.19 % WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 1,783,089 $ 1,641,980 $ 1,602,358 $ 1,445,521 $ 1,671,082 Trust assets under administration 2,504,318 2,433,026 2,455,111 2,139,673 2,524,478 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 34.57 $ 33.66 $ 33.13 $ 32.36 $ 32.67 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 25.48 $ 24.80 $ 24.22 $ 23.38 $ 23.76 Market value per share $ 34.95 $ 27.27 $ 31.12 $ 27.91 $ 48.21 Period end common shares outstanding 31,210 26,210 26,196 26,161 26,543 Average basic common shares 28,929 26,217 26,180 26,473 26,540 Average diluted common shares 28,968 26,228 26,195 26,539 26,668 CAPITAL Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.1 % 11.6 % 11.4 % 11.0 % 11.4 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.9 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.4 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter ended Year ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Net interest income $ 77,446 $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 270,001 $ 238,717 Less: Incremental accretion income 856 1,235 719 1,273 576 4,083 4,783 Core net interest income 76,590 62,119 65,114 62,095 61,037 265,918 233,934 Total noninterest income 18,506 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 54,503 49,176 Less: Other income from non-core acquired assets — — — — 4 — 1,372 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities — 417 — 4 (94 ) 421 243 Less: Other non-core income — — 265 — — 265 266 Core noninterest income 18,506 12,212 9,695 13,404 14,508 53,817 47,295 Total core revenue 95,096 74,331 74,809 75,499 75,545 319,735 281,229 Total noninterest expense 51,050 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 167,159 165,485 Less: Other expenses related to non-core acquired loans 8 25 12 12 33 57 257 Less: Merger related expenses 2,611 1,563 — — — 4,174 17,969 Core noninterest expense 48,431 37,936 37,900 38,661 38,321 162,928 147,259 Core efficiency ratio 50.93 % 51.04 % 50.66 % 51.21 % 50.73 % 50.96 % 52.36 %

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Shareholders’ equity $ 1,078,975 $ 882,267 $ 867,963 $ 846,436 $ 867,185 Less: Goodwill 260,567 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 Less: Intangible assets 23,084 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 Tangible common equity $ 795,324 $ 650,103 $ 634,423 $ 611,507 $ 630,765 Total assets $ 9,751,571 $ 8,367,976 $ 8,357,501 $ 7,500,643 $ 7,333,791 Less: Goodwill 260,567 210,344 210,344 210,344 210,344 Less: Intangible assets 23,084 21,820 23,196 24,585 26,076 Tangible assets $ 9,467,920 $ 8,135,812 $ 8,123,961 $ 7,265,714 $ 7,097,371 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 % 7.99 % 7.81 % 8.42 % 8.89 %

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Average shareholder’s equity $ 992,017 $ 885,496 $ 859,674 Less average goodwill 237,639 210,344 210,344 Less average intangible assets 22,565 22,489 26,828 Average tangible common equity $ 731,813 $ 652,663 $ 622,502

Quarter Ended Year ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 CALCULATION OF PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE Net interest income $ 77,446 $ 63,354 $ 65,833 $ 63,368 $ 61,613 $ 270,001 $ 238,717 Noninterest income 18,506 12,629 9,960 13,408 14,418 54,503 49,176 Less: Noninterest expense 51,050 39,524 37,912 38,673 38,354 167,159 165,485 Merger-related expenses 2,611 1,563 — — — 4,174 17,969 PPNR (excluding merger-related expenses) $ 47,513 $ 38,022 $ 37,881 $ 38,103 $ 37,677 $ 161,519 $ 140,377 Average assets $ 9,141,159 $ 8,341,968 $ 8,158,204 $ 7,363,605 $ 7,322,496 $ 8,253,913 $ 6,894,291 ROAA - GAAP net income 1.26 % 0.86 % 0.72 % 0.70 % 1.58 % 0.90 % 1.35 % PPNR ROAA - Adjusted net income 2.07 % 1.81 % 1.87 % 2.08 % 2.04 % 1.96 % 2.04 %