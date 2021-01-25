Timber Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer





Dr. Mendelsohn has 20+ Years’ Experience in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mendelsohn assumes the roles and responsibilities of Amir Tavakkol, Ph.D., who will be stepping down as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mendelsohn to our management team. Dr. Mendelsohn recently supported the approval and launch of a new treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and has a deep understanding of clinical development and medical commercialization in dermatology,” said John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber. “We also thank Dr. Tavakkol for his support in establishing a strong scientific platform for us to build on as we advance into clinical stage research.”

Dr. Mendelsohn is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist with more than 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs. Prior to joining Timber, he served as Associate Vice president of Dermatology Medical Affairs for Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries. Previously Dr. Mendelsohn led the U.S. rheumatology medical affairs team for Pfizer as a Senior Director and was Senior Director of Immunology Research and Development for Janssenwhere he worked on both rheumatology and dermatology indications. He has also served in various leadership roles at Centocor, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Dr. Mendelsohn holds a medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn.

“This is an exciting time to join Timber as the Company continues to enroll patients in important studies for underserved dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis and facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex,” said Dr. Mendelsohn. “I hope to use my experience to help our Timber team successfully navigate the clinical development process through regulatory reviews and look forward to serving patients and families living with these rare conditions. As a former practicing pediatric cardiologist, I have and will continue to focus my passion on developing treatments for the underserved.”