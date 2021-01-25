 

Isiah Thomas Releases Letter to One World Pharma Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 22:00  |  10   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to release a shareholder letter from its Chief Executive Officer, Isiah Thomas.

“After one of the most challenging years in human history, I can only hope that this letter finds you and yours safe and well.  We enter 2021 with an appreciation of our character and strength and a genuine belief in a better tomorrow,” stated Isiah Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, One World Pharma. “To that end, this letter provides me the best opportunity to review my thoughts on our accomplishments from the past year and my vision for One World Pharma’s future.”

The letter is available in full at the following link:

https://oneworldpharma.com/media/

About One World Pharma

Formed in 2017, One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”) is a fully licensed global supplier of high-quality hemp-derived ingredients for use in the manufacturing of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) and Over-the-Counter (OTC) products. OWP offers a reliable and sustainable supply chain for chemical formulators, food & beverage producers as well as beauty product manufacturers worldwide. The company maintains corporate offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bogota Colombia and a facility in Popayan, Colombia.

One World Pharma Investor Relations & Financial Media

Kurt Divich, CEO

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


One World Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Isiah Thomas Releases Letter to One World Pharma Shareholders LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to release a shareholder letter from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
One World Pharma Receives Colombian Approval for Five THC Strains