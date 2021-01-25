HealthEquity Announces Date of Year-End Sales Conference Call, Presentation at Conferences

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent health savings account (“HSA") custodian, announced that it plans to release its fiscal year-end sales results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, February 8, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review January 31, 2021 year-end sales results.



HealthEquity Fiscal Year 2021 Sales Results Conference Call Date: February 8, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International) Conference ID: 4250019 Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.