HealthEquity Announces Date of Year-End Sales Conference Call, Presentation at Conferences
DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent health savings account (“HSA") custodian,
announced that it plans to release its fiscal year-end sales results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, February 8, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity
management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review January 31, 2021 year-end sales results.
|HealthEquity Fiscal Year 2021 Sales Results Conference Call
|Date:
|February 8, 2021
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time
|Dial-In:
|1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International)
|Conference ID:
|4250019
|Webcast:
|ir.healthequity.com
A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.
The Company also announced that its management team plans to present and meet with investors virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:
|
BTIG Virtual Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
|Date:
|February 17, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|none
|SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|February 24, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|none
|Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
|Date:
|March 3, 2021
|Time:
|1:50 p.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|none
|Truist 2021 Technology, Internet & Services Conference
|Date:
|March 9, 2021
|Time:
|Scheduled one-on-one meetings
|Webcast:
|none
