 

HealthEquity Announces Date of Year-End Sales Conference Call, Presentation at Conferences

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent health savings account (“HSA") custodian, announced that it plans to release its fiscal year-end sales results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, February 8, 2021. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review January 31, 2021 year-end sales results.

HealthEquity Fiscal Year 2021 Sales Results Conference Call
Date:   February 8, 2021
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Dial-In:   1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International)
Conference ID:   4250019
Webcast:   ir.healthequity.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.

The Company also announced that its management team plans to present and meet with investors virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Virtual Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
Date:   February 17, 2021
Time:   1:00 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:   none
     
SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:   February 24, 2021
Time:   3:00 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:   none
     
Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date:   March 3, 2021
Time:   1:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:   none
     
Truist 2021 Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Date:   March 9, 2021
Time:   Scheduled one-on-one meetings
Webcast:   none

About HealthEquity

