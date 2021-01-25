Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that Preferred Bank posted record quarterly earnings per share of $1.40. On a pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) basis, 2020 was also a record year for earnings for Preferred Bank. Following are the highlights for the quarter and the year:

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) , an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and easily tops recorded net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the increase compared to the prior year is a 14.0% increase in net interest income partially offset by a larger provision for credit losses in the current quarter. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased due to a smaller provision for credit losses in the current quarter ($4.2 million vs $9.0 million) as well as a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.

Net income of $1.40 (Q4) and $4.65 (Year)

Return on assets (“ROA”) of 1.63% (Q4) and 1.41% (Year)

Return on beginning equity (“ROE”) of 16.49% (Q4) and 14.78% (Year)

PPPT return on beginning equity of 26.25% (Q4) and 24.76% (Year)

Loan growth of 2.3% (Q4) and 6.4% (Year) excluding PPP

Deposit growth of 0.6% (Q4) and 11.5% (Year)

Net interest margin of 3.66% (Q4) and 3.62% (Year)

Efficiency ratio of 29.9% (Q4) and 31.8% (Year)

“Fourth quarter net interest income and net interest margin were enhanced by interest recorded on a purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan of $473,000 and by $499,000 in fees received on loans made through the Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”). Both of these items are nonrecurring. The net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter and without these two items, the margin would have been 3.58%. During the quarter, reductions in overall interest costs outpaced a modest decline in loan yields. The quarterly results were also negatively impacted by a loss on sales of securities of $663,000.

“Loan growth in the fourth quarter was $85.7 million or 2.2% and although moderate by our standards, it was very encouraging under the current economic conditions as our clients seem to be more optimistic on the future of the nation’s economy. Deposits grew mildly at $28.1 million or 0.6%. Liquidity of the Bank remains strong.

“Preferred Bank’s credit posture improved during the quarter, specifically at December 31, 2020:

Loans on deferment declined to $28 million from a peak of $610 million

Total nonaccrual loans declined to $20.5 million

Loans 30-89 days past due were $4.1 million

Total classified loans were $54.7 million

“At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses were 1.60% of total loans, excluding PPP loans.

“We remain conscientious of controlling the Bank’s overhead. Our fourth quarter efficiency ratio came in again at 29.9%, same as the prior quarter. For the year, our profitability greatly exceeded our internal forecast. With the vaccine becoming available and with the prospects for more government stimulus to help those so much in need, our outlook for 2021 is very positive.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is an increase over the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the $44.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to growth in average total loans as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly flat compared to the 3.67% achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 12 basis point increase from the 3.54% posted in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank was the beneficiary during the fourth quarter of a onetime loan fee on a Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”) as well as interest recorded on a PCD loan. These two items totaled $972,000 and had the effect of increasing the margin by 8 basis points for the quarter. The Bank also continues to benefit from lower deposit costs as the Bank’s total cost of deposits went from 0.64% in the third quarter down to 0.54% in the fourth quarter. Total deposit interest expense is down by more than half, or 55% from the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,356,000 compared with $1,883,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,605,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to both periods is mainly due to a loss on investment securities in the current quarter of $663,000. Partially offsetting this loss when compared to the prior quarter was an increase in LC fee income of $314,000. Service charges on deposits continue to grow as the comparison to both prior periods was positive.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up compared to the $13.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also up from the $13.7 million posted in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $306,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 but an increase of $314,000 from the third quarter of 2020. The variances to each of the comparable periods were fairly small and were centered in various salary categories and capitalized loan salary costs. Business development and promotion was $204,000 for the quarter, an increase over the third quarter of 2020 due to year-end donations. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which represented a small decrease from the $1.5 million recorded in third quarter of 2020 and flat compared to the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which was an increase of $110,000 over the $974,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and was up by $250,000 over the same quarter of 2019. In both instances, legal fees were the primary driver of the increase due to the two nonperforming loans. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $510,000 over the same period last year and flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was due to FDIC insurance premiums of which there were none in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $660,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio again was 29.9%, matching that of the third quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.1% and a decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the same quarter last year but up from the 25.7% recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2020 were $4.04 billion, an increase of $310.5 million or 8.3% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.44 billion, an increase of $459.2 million or 11.5% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.14 billion, an increase of $512.9 million or 11.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of December 31, 2020:

Category Loan Count

Total Balance

(000's)

% of Loan Balance Average LTV Average DCR Cash Secured 75 26,515 0.66% N/A N/A Commercial 1,720 1,117,444 27.69% N/A N/A International 47 22,071 0.55% N/A N/A Construction - 1-4 Residential 46 148,825 3.69% 49.9% N/A Construction - Commercial 42 215,032 5.33% 57.3% N/A Real Estate - 1-4 Residential 163 251,436 6.23% 57.0% 1.72 Real Estate - Industrial 110 285,217 7.07% 54.0% 1.66 Real Estate - Multifamily 72 303,841 7.53% 58.1% 1.25 Real Estate - Office 69 319,168 7.91% 57.4% 1.67 Real Estate - Retail 120 422,989 10.48% 58.9% 1.58 Real Estate - Special Purpose 81 579,734 14.37% 53.2% 1.55 Real Estate - Vacant Land 3 7,295 0.18% 48.5% N/A PPP 193 70,234 1.74% N/A N/A HELOC 5 1,086 0.03% 37.1% N/A Residential Mortgage 403 264,507 6.55% 59.5% % (DTI) Total 3,149 4,035,394 100.00%

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.5 million, down from the $25.2 million reported as of September 30, 2020 and but an increase over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a combination of the payoff/resolution of approximately $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans and charge-offs totaling $2.0 million. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and to net recoveries of $99,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

COVID – 19 Relief Modifications

Below is a breakdown of loans that are in some form of payment deferment by segment at December 31, 2020:

Loan Type Total in Deferral

12/31/20 % of Total

Portfolio Weighted

Average LTV Commercial and Industrial $ 1,330 0.1 % N/A Office - 0.0 % 57.4 % Industrial 11,829 4.1 % 54.0 % Retail 2,538 0.6 % 58.9 % Multi-Family - 0.0 % 58.1 % 1-4 Family (Inv) 9,135 3.6 % 57.0 % Restaurant 1,453 6.3 % 47.4 % Special Purpose / Hotel - 0.0 % 55.3 % Special Purpose / Other 342 0.2 % 49.5 % Construction / AD - 0.0 % Residential Mortgage 1,325 0.5 % 59.5 % Grand Total $ 27,952 0.7 %

At December 31, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 0.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, approximately 63% are for the deferral of principal only and 37% are for principal and interest deferral.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses remains elevated over more normal economic times. The provision for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million compared to $450,000 for the same period last year and to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio totaling 1.60% of total non-PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.03%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.15% and the total capital ratio was 14.59%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com . Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 9, 2021; the passcode is 10151566.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy

shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com .

Financial Tables to Follow















PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 51,299 $ 50,417 $ 51,052 Investment securities 2,320 2,335 4,269 Fed funds sold 30 30 162 Total interest income 53,649 52,782 55,483 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 1,499 1,432 3,490 Savings 21 20 16 Time certificates 4,534 5,681 10,038 Subordinated debit 1,532 1,530 1,530 Total interest expense 7,586 8,663 15,074 Net interest income 46,063 44,119 40,409 Provision for credit losses 4,200 9,000 450 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,863 35,119 39,959 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 456 428 392 Letters of credit fee income 1,004 690 806 BOLI income 96 96 93 Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities (663 ) 15 - Other income 463 376 592 Total noninterest income 1,356 1,605 1,883 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 9,440 9,126 9,746 Net occupancy expense 1,378 1,455 1,374 Business development and promotion expense 204 95 258 Professional services 1,084 974 834 Office supplies and equipment expense 454 443 448 Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense - 3 3 Other 1,617 1,567 1,107 Total noninterest expense 14,177 13,663 13,770 Income before provision for income taxes 29,042 23,061 28,072 Income tax expense 8,162 5,936 8,456 Net income $ 20,880 $ 17,125 $ 19,616 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (42 ) (53 ) (164 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,838 $ 17,072 $ 19,452 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 1.31 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,895,925 14,893,774 14,836,374 Diluted 14,895,925 14,893,774 14,836,374 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30









PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, Change 2020 2019 % Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 203,093 $ 207,218 -2.0 % Investment securities 10,954 18,542 -40.9 % Fed funds sold 215 961 -77.6 % Total interest income 214,262 226,721 -5.5 % Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 7,761 17,956 -56.8 % Savings 72 55 31.7 % Time certificates 26,151 37,932 -31.1 % FHLB borrowings 0 19 -100.0 % Subordinated debit 6,124 6,123 0.0 % Total interest expense 40,108 62,084 -35.4 % Net interest income 174,154 164,637 5.8 % Provision for credit losses 26,000 3,450 653.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,154 161,187 -8.1 % Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 1,627 1,579 3.1 % Letters of credit fee income 3,284 3,821 -14.1 % BOLI income 381 370 3.0 % Net loss on called and sale of investment securities (761 ) - -100.0 % Other income 1,532 1,696 -9.7 % Total noninterest income 6,063 7,466 -18.8 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 39,563 38,807 1.9 % Net occupancy expense 5,525 5,121 7.9 % Business development and promotion expense 564 840 -32.9 % Professional services 4,078 4,417 -7.7 % Office supplies and equipment expense 1,845 1,853 -0.4 % Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense 6 1,220 -99.5 % Other 5,777 4,989 15.8 % Total noninterest expense 57,358 57,247 0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 96,859 111,406 -13.1 % Income tax expense 27,391 33,035 -17.1 % Net income $ 69,468 $ 78,371 -11.4 % Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (194 ) (666 ) -70.8 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 69,274 $ 77,705 -10.9 % Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 4.65 $ 5.16 -9.8 % Diluted $ 4.65 $ 5.16 -9.8 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,885,230 15,060,476 -1.2 % Diluted 14,885,230 15,060,476 -1.2 % Dividends per share $ 1.20 $ 1.20 0.0 %









PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 739,465 $ 498,645 Fed funds sold 20,000 37,000 Cash and cash equivalents 759,465 535,645 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 6,568 7,310 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 239,682 240,640 Loans 4,035,394 3,724,922 Less allowance for credit losses (63,426 ) (34,830 ) Amortized deferred loan fees, net (4,574 ) (3,028 ) Loans, net 3,967,394 3,687,064 Customers' liability on acceptances 3,596 7,379 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 11,825 12,236 Bank-owned life insurance 9,828 9,571 Accrued interest receivable 23,692 14,961 Investment in affordable housing 62,521 53,142 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000 13,101 Deferred tax assets 20,730 19,560 Income tax receivable 1,454 3,368 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,106 17,103 Other assets 3,499 7,401 Total assets $ 5,141,360 $ 4,628,481 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 938,911 $ 835,790 Interest-bearing deposits: 1,700,818 1,328,863 Savings 34,702 23,784 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 912,546 976,727 Other time certificates 855,503 818,130 Total deposits 4,442,480 3,983,294 Acceptances outstanding 3,596 7,379 Subordinated debt issuance 99,334 99,211 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 30,715 24,149 Operating lease liabilities 18,682 20,497 Accrued interest payable 1,245 3,324 Other liabilities 22,556 20,612 Total liabilities 4,618,608 4,158,466 Shareholders' equity 522,752 470,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,141,360 $ 4,628,481 Book value per common share $ 35.01 $ 31.47 Number of common shares outstanding 14,931,861 14,933,768









PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 53,649 $ 52,782 $ 52,164 $ 55,667 $ 55,483 Interest expense 7,586 8,663 9,983 13,876 15,074 Interest income before provision for credit losses 46,063 44,119 42,181 41,791 40,409 Provision for credit losses 4,200 9,000 7,500 5,300 450 Noninterest income 1,356 1,605 1,430 1,672 1,883 Noninterest expense 14,177 13,663 14,334 15,184 13,770 Income tax expense 8,162 5,936 6,468 6,825 8,456 Net income $ 20,880 $ 17,125 $ 15,309 $ 16,154 $ 19,616 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.31 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.63 % 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.74 % Return on beginning equity 16.49 % 13.94 % 13.00 % 13.82 % 16.95 % Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity 26.25 % 26.10 % 24.85 % 24.20 % 24.65 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.66 % 3.54 % 3.57 % 3.70 % 3.67 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.18 % 1.31 % 1.22 % Efficiency ratio 29.90 % 29.88 % 32.87 % 34.93 % 32.56 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.20 % 0.35 % -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.03 % 9.75 % 9.87 % 10.05 % 10.32 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15 % 11.02 % 10.39 % 10.80 % 10.57 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15 % 11.02 % 10.39 % 10.80 % 10.57 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.59 % 14.51 % 13.80 % 14.26 % 13.70 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 1.57 % 1.55 % 1.41 % 1.24 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 308.96 % 243.56 % 211.08 % 2263.66 % 1631.42 % Average balances: Total securities $ 251,284 $ 237,801 $ 250,134 $ 247,689 $ 248,904 Total loans $ 3,971,537 $ 3,956,145 $ 3,919,674 $ 3,717,175 $ 3,613,400 Total earning assets $ 5,018,031 $ 4,975,005 $ 4,768,537 $ 4,548,512 $ 4,381,206 Total assets $ 5,110,041 $ 5,073,548 $ 4,868,356 $ 4,651,956 $ 4,482,210 Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,764,528 $ 1,841,901 $ 1,757,531 $ 1,765,816 $ 1,756,480 Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,508,276 $ 3,501,275 $ 3,399,924 $ 3,244,711 $ 3,050,318 Total deposits $ 4,426,326 $ 4,408,882 $ 4,220,197 $ 4,010,629 $ 3,849,825 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,607,592 $ 3,600,560 $ 3,499,178 $ 3,343,933 $ 3,149,511 Total equity $ 518,538 $ 503,421 $ 486,931 $ 475,409 $ 463,880









PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2020 2019 Interest income $ 214,262 $ 226,721 Interest expense 40,108 62,084 Interest income before provision for credit losses 174,154 164,637 Provision for credit losses 26,000 3,450 Noninterest income 6,063 7,466 Noninterest expense 57,358 57,247 Income tax expense 27,391 33,035 Net income $ 69,468 $ 78,371 Earnings per share Basic $ 4.65 $ 5.16 Diluted $ 4.65 $ 5.16 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.82 % Return on beginning equity 14.78 % 18.81 % Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity 24.76 % 27.57 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.62 % 3.92 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.16 % 1.33 % Efficiency ratio 31.83 % 33.26 % Net recoverie to average loans 0.14 % -0.01 % Average balances: Total securities $ 246,715 $ 232,537 Total loans $ 3,891,530 $ 3,482,218 Total earning assets $ 4,828,445 $ 4,213,271 Total assets $ 4,926,881 $ 4,315,174 Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,782,558 $ 1,639,829 Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,414,045 $ 2,975,666 Total deposits $ 4,267,334 $ 3,701,732 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,513,315 $ 3,075,331 Total equity $ 496,156 $ 449,520









PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,465 $ 807,791 $ 656,183 $ 484,869 $ 535,645 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,568 6,727 6,922 7,077 7,310 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 239,682 219,778 270,667 235,097 240,640 Loans: Real estate – Mortgage: Real estate—Residential $ 523,789 $ 528,371 $ 511,354 $ 493,226 $ 468,321 Real estate—Commercial 1,911,485 1,808,200 1,781,660 1,730,017 1,731,017 Total Real Estate – Mortgage 2,435,274 2,336,571 2,293,014 2,223,243 2,199,338 Real estate – Construction: R/E Construction — Residential 148,825 170,773 187,083 177,364 173,951 R/E Construction — Commercial 215,032 223,706 217,729 223,385 218,562 Total real estate construction loans 363,857 394,480 404,812 400,749 392,513 Commercial and industrial 1,165,990 1,144,051 1,192,056 1,269,242 1,132,629 PPP 70,234 74,551 73,524 - - Consumer and others 39 68 241 91 442 Gross loans 4,035,394 3,949,721 3,963,647 3,893,325 3,724,922 Allowance for credit losses on loans (63,426 ) (61,262 ) (55,762 ) (48,130 ) (34,830 ) Net deferred loan fees (4,574 ) (4,411 ) (5,097 ) (3,084 ) (3,028 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,967,394 $ 3,884,048 $ 3,902,788 $ 3,842,111 $ 3,687,064 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net loans $ 3,967,394 $ 3,884,048 $ 3,902,788 $ 3,842,111 $ 3,687,064 Investment in affordable housing 62,521 47,917 49,658 51,400 53,142 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 13,101 13,101 Other assets 90,730 104,313 103,239 93,979 91,579 Total assets $ 5,141,360 $ 5,085,574 $ 5,004,457 $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 938,911 $ 926,166 $ 934,764 $ 753,750 $ 835,790 Interest-bearing demand 1,700,818 1,620,495 1,594,682 1,503,618 1,328,863 Savings 34,702 32,830 27,737 23,035 23,784 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 912,546 977,821 970,649 1,030,282 976,727 Other time certificates 855,503 857,113 822,404 775,792 818,130 Total deposits $ 4,442,480 $ 4,414,425 $ 4,350,236 $ 4,086,477 $ 3,983,294 Acceptances outstanding $ 3,596 $ 7,463 $ 6,112 $ 6,507 $ 7,379 Subordinated debt issuance 99,334 99,304 99,273 99,242 99,211 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 30,715 16,689 17,536 21,195 24,149 Other liabilities 42,483 43,826 42,571 40,428 44,433 Total liabilities $ 4,618,608 $ 4,581,707 $ 4,515,728 $ 4,253,849 $ 4,158,466 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 214,749 $ 213,519 $ 212,187 $ 210,091 $ 210,998 Retained earnings 300,969 284,568 271,923 261,095 255,050 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,034 5,780 4,619 2,599 3,967 Total shareholders' equity $ 522,752 $ 503,867 $ 488,729 $ 473,785 $ 470,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,141,360 $ 5,085,574 $ 5,004,457 $ 4,727,634 $ 4,628,481









PREFERRED BANK QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Average Interest

Income or Average

Yield/ Average Interest

Income or Average

Yield/ Average Interest

Income or Average

Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1,2) $ 3,974,599 51,299 5.13 % $ 3,956,145 $ 50,417 5.07 % $ 3,614,621 $ 51,052 5.60 % Investment securities (3) 251,284 1,936 3.07 % 237,801 1,967 3.29 % 248,904 2,202 3.51 % Federal funds sold 22,939 30 0.51 % 23,828 30 0.50 % 31,647 162 2.03 % Other earning assets 769,209 487 0.25 % 757,231 474 0.25 % 486,034 2,182 1.78 % Total interest-earning assets 5,018,031 53,752 4.26 % 4,975,005 52,888 4.23 % 4,381,206 55,598 5.03 % Deferred loan fees, net (4,162 ) (4,713 ) (2,450 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (60,875 ) (55,822 ) (34,306 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 8,214 7,355 5,615 Bank furniture and fixtures 11,892 11,856 12,419 Right of use assets 16,272 16,550 17,255 Other assets 120,669 123,317 102,471 Total assets $ 5,110,041 $ 5,073,548 $ 4,482,210 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand and savings 1,743,748 $ 1,520 0.35 % 1,659,374 $ 1,452 0.35 % $ 1,293,838 $ 3,506 1.08 % TCD $250K or more 923,079 2,298 0.99 % 987,631 2,993 1.21 % 978,717 5,513 2.23 % Other time certificates 841,449 2,236 1.06 % 854,270 2,688 1.25 % 777,763 4,525 2.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,508,276 6,054 0.69 % 3,501,275 7,133 0.81 % 3,050,318 13,544 1.76 % Short-term borrowings 3 0 0.20 % - - 0.00 % 3 0 2.08 % Subordinated debt 99,316 1,532 6.14 % 99,285 1,530 6.13 % 99,193 1,530 6.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,607,595 7,586 0.84 % 3,600,560 8,663 0.96 % 3,149,514 15,074 1.90 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 918,050 907,607 799,507 Lease Liability 18,936 19,400 20,768 Other liabilities 46,922 42,560 48,541 Total liabilities 4,591,503 4,570,127 4,018,330 Shareholders’ equity 518,538 503,421 463,880 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,110,041 $ 5,073,548 $ 4,482,210 Net interest income $ 46,166 $ 44,225 $ 40,524 Net interest spread 3.42 % 3.27 % 3.14 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.54 % 3.67 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 918,050 $ 907,607 $ 799,507 Interest bearing deposits 3,508,276 6,054 0.69 % 3,501,275 7,133 0.81 % 3,050,318 13,544 1.76 % Total Deposits $ 4,426,326 $ 6,054 0.54 % $ 4,408,882 $ 7,133 0.64 % $ 3,849,825 $ 13,544 1.40 % (1)

Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2)

Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $683,000 and $449,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3)

Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis









PREFERRED BANK YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1,2) $ 3,892,811 $ 203,093 5.22 % $ 3,482,555 $ 207,218 5.95 % Investment securities (3) 246,715 8,130 3.30 % 232,537 8,644 3.72 % Federal funds sold 25,301 215 0.85 % 38,003 961 2.53 % Other earning assets 663,618 3,222 0.49 % 460,176 10,324 2.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4,828,445 214,660 4.45 % 4,213,271 227,147 5.39 % Deferred loan fees, net (3,788 ) (1,910 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (51,971 ) (32,903 ) Noninterest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 7,545 5,597 Bank furniture and fixtures 12,002 11,379 Right of use assets 16,648 14,644 Other assets 118,000 105,096 Total assets $ 4,926,881 $ 4,315,174 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand/ savings 1,631,487 $ 7,833 0.48 % 1,335,837 $ 18,010 1.35 % TCD $250K or more 956,269 13,767 1.44 % 850,266 19,505 2.29 % Other time certificates 826,289 12,384 1.50 % 789,563 18,427 2.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,414,045 33,984 1.00 % 2,975,666 55,942 1.88 % Short-term borrowings 1 0 0.15 % 1 0 1.57 % Subordinated debt 99,269 6,124 6.17 % 99,142 6,123 6.18 % Long-term debt - 0 0.00 % 522 19 3.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,513,315 40,108 1.14 % 3,075,331 62,084 2.02 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 853,289 726,066 Lease Liability 19,620 17,804 Other liabilities 44,501 46,453 Total liabilities 4,430,725 3,865,654 Shareholders’ equity 496,156 449,520 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,926,881 $ 4,315,174 Net interest income $ 174,552 $ 165,063 Net interest spread 3.30 % 3.37 % Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.92 % Cost of Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 853,289 $ 726,066 Interest bearing deposits 3,414,045 33,984 1.00 % 2,975,666 55,942 1.88 % Total Deposits $ 4,267,334 $ 33,984 0.80 % $ 3,701,732 $ 55,942 1.51 % (1)

Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2)

Net loan fee income of $3.0 million and $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3)

Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis







Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses History Year Ended Year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 34,830 $ 31,065 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 3,700 526 Mini-perm Real Estate 1,900 101 Others 7 - Total Charge-Offs 5,607 627 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial - 527 Mini-perm Real Estate - 415 Construction - Commercial 194 - Land - Commercial 9 - Total Recoveries 203 942 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 5,404 (315 ) Provision for Credit Losses: CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment 8,000 - Current Provision 26,000 3,450 Balance at End of Period $ 63,426 $ 34,830 Average Loans Held for Investment $ 3,891,530 $ 3,482,218 Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 4,035,394 $ 3,724,922 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.14 % -0.01 % Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 14.59 % 0.94 %













AT THE COMPANY:

Edward J. Czajka

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(213) 891-1188 AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:

Jeffrey Haas

General Information

(310) 622-8240

PFBC@finprofiles.com









