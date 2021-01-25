 

Sonoco Partnering with Integrated Robotics and Automation Provider

Integrated Systems, Inc. will Aid Sonoco’s Advanced Manufacturing Automation Strategy

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, is pleased to announce it is partnering with Integrated Systems, Inc., a vertically integrated robotics and advanced automation provider, to aid Sonoco’s businesses in continuing to advance its use of automation to improve the efficiency of the Company’s global manufacturing operations.

ISI brings 25 years of advanced automation experience working for several well-known global manufacturing companies, including producing numerous custom robotics systems for Sonoco. Under this new agreement, ISI will assist Sonoco in developing and executing its global automation strategy as well as designing, engineering, building, programming, and installing custom-made robotics and automation systems.

“ISI has been a trusted automation provider for Sonoco for more than 15 years, including developing customized robotic palletizing and material handling systems for our Consumer and Industrial manufacturing operations,” said Rodger Fuller, Executive Vice President, Global Industrial and Consumer Packaging. “Our purpose in growing our relationship with ISI is to continue to foster a spirit of innovation to drive step-change improvements in our manufacturing operations through use of advanced automation.”

“ISI, based in Darlington, S.C., will rely on its stable of mechanical and electrical engineers, programmers and project managers, each with significant automation experience, to help Sonoco work on continuous improvement for some of its more complex production issues.” said Bob Brown, CEO of Integrated Solutions.

Additionally, Sonoco will annually dedicate capital for automation and robotics projects that will connect to the work ISI will perform, including R&D, prototyping, feasibility testing, and project development.

Brown added, “ISI is pleased to partner more closely with Sonoco to further drive advanced automation throughout its global operations. With clients all over the world, we believe our demonstrated ability to design, build, program and integrate new and innovative automation systems will be key to how we will help Sonoco further drive manufacturing efficiencies, while solving complex operating issues.”

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Roger Schrum 
+843-339-6018 
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

