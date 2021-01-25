Hess Midstream LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”), today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4471 per Class A share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The distribution represents a 1.2% increase compared to the distribution on the Hess Midstream Class A shares for the third quarter of 2020, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2021.

