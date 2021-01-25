JMP Group Expands Life Sciences Investment Banking and Equity Research Platforms

In connection with these key additions to JMP Securities’ life sciences franchise, David Kellman, a managing director and head of healthcare investment banking, will also serve as co-head of biopharma corporate finance, while David Schechner, a managing director in the healthcare investment banking group, has been named head of biopharma mergers and acquisitions.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Fedora Baloiu has joined JMP Securities as a managing director and co-head of biopharma corporate finance. Additionally, Silvan Tuerkcan and Gobind Singh, a director and vice president, respectively, have both joined JMP Securities as senior equity research analysts focused on the biotechnology sector. All three are based in the firm’s New York office.

“We could not be more enthusiastic about the recent developments in our healthcare group,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities. “JMP has long been well recognized within the life sciences industry for its equity research and investment banking capabilities, and our platform is now broader than ever before. Our three newest additions will be immediate contributors. Fedora brings longstanding relationships and excellent perspective on the healthcare capital markets, while Silvan and Gobind have already begun to complement our existing biotech research with initial coverage of their own. As a result, we are positioned to build on our success, making our firm an even greater resource for our corporate and institutional clients in the life sciences space.”

Prior to joining JMP Securities, Ms. Baloiu was a managing director and head of U.S. healthcare investment banking at Nomura Securities. She previously served as head of the biopharmaceuticals practice at Houlihan Lokey, after spending nearly a decade in the healthcare investment banking division at Goldman Sachs & Co. Ms. Baloiu began her career as a consultant at Bain & Company in Milan, Italy. She holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and an undergraduate business degree from Italy’s Bocconi University.

Prior to joining JMP Securities, Mr. Tuerkcan was an executive director and senior research analyst covering biotechnology at both UBS and Oppenheimer & Co. He previously worked in equity research at Goldman Sachs & Co. Mr. Tuerkcan began his career as a postdoctoral fellow both at Institut Pasteur & Ecole Polytechnique in France and later at the Stanford University School of Medicine. He holds a PhD in biophysics from France’s Ecole Polytechnique, an MSc in engineering physics from Germany’s TU Munich, and a BSc in physics from Canada’s McGill University.

Prior to joining JMP Securities, Mr. Singh worked in equity research at BMO Capital Markets, with a focus on the biotechnology sector. Before starting his financial services career, Mr. Singh engaged in clinical practice and academic research while a physician at nationally recognized medical centers such as UCSF. He holds MD and PhD degrees from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and an undergraduate degree with concentrations in chemistry, biochemistry, and biology from Boston University.

JMP Securities is a full-service, middle-market investment bank with a healthcare practice consisting of five senior investment bankers, a dedicated senior capital markets professional, and seven equity research analysts covering biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices and supplies. The firm’s healthcare investment banking group executed 51 capital raising and strategic advisory transactions with an aggregate value of $6.1 billion in 2020.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors.

