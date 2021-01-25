NETSTREIT Corp. Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Distributions

NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced the 2020 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below.

Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Nondividend

Distributions Total

09/15/20 9/25/2020 $0.100 8.6538% 91.3462% 100.0000%

12/01/20 12/15/2020 $0.200 0.0000% 100.0000% 100.0000%

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005792/en/