COPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced the 2020 tax treatment of its Common share distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of COPT Common share distributions.

Please note, the Common share distributions with a record date of December 31, 2020, and payment date of January 15, 2021, are allocable to 2020 for income tax purposes.