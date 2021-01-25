COPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced the 2020 tax treatment of its Common share distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of COPT Common share distributions.
Please note, the Common share distributions with a record date of December 31, 2020, and payment date of January 15, 2021, are allocable to 2020 for income tax purposes.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of 2020 distributions.
|Common Shares (CUSIP #22002T108)
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|
Total Distribution
per Share
|
Total
Distribution
Allocable
to 2020
|
2020 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
|
2020 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution (1)
|
2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)
|
2020 Section 199A
Dividend (3)
|03/31/2020
|04/15/2020
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.1241
|
$
|
0.1509
|
$
|
0.0212
|
$
|
0.1241
|06/30/2020
|07/15/2020
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.1241
|
$
|
0.1509
|
$
|
0.0212
|
$
|
0.1241
|09/30/2020
|10/15/2020
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.2750
|
$
|
0.1241
|
$
|
