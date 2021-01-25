RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2020

The Company reported net income of $11.1 million, or $ 0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $ 0.43 diluted earnings per share, and $10.7 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (“the Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as “the Company,” announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“Royal Business Bank finished 2020 with strong fourth quarter results, concluding a challenging year that demonstrated the resilience of our differentiated business model,” said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. “Fourth quarter earnings benefitted from an increase in our net interest margin and gains on loan sales. Higher than anticipated loan payoffs resulted in a modest reduction in our loan portfolio following the strong growth we saw in the third quarter. We anticipate returning to loan growth in the first quarter. Our asset quality remains solid and we remain well capitalized with ample access to liquidity. Loans modified under the CARES Act outstanding continue to decrease and now represent 1.8% of gross loans outstanding.”

"Our board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, as clarity on our future performance improved," Mr. Thian concluded.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.33%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity of 12.58%, and an annualized return on average shareholders’ equity of 10.38%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.05%, an annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity of 9.81%, and an annualized return on average shareholders’ equity of 8.06% for the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 43.32%, compared to 46.63% for the prior quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to improved net interest income and non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $28.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $1.6 million increase was primarily attributable to a $114.1 million increase in average earning assets and a $21.5 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $73.6 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also favorably impacted by an 8 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $275,000 to net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $634,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $5.8 million from $23.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $492.4 million increase in average earning assets and a $170.9 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $331.5 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to the Pacific Global Bank (“PGB”) acquisition, and increased loan and deposit originations.

Net interest margin was 3.67% for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8 basis points from 3.59% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits and a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings (FHLB advances, long-term debt and subordinated debentures), partially offset by an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets. Loan discount accretion contributed 3 basis points to the net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 8 basis points in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.8 million from $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $1.7 million as the Company sold $30.6 million more loans in the fourth quarter than in the prior quarter generally due to increased market activity following the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company sold $24.7 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $645,000 and sold $24.3 million in qualified and non-qualified mortgage loans to private investors for a gain of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. This compared to $17.7 million in FNMA qualified mortgage loans for a net gain of $536,000 and $11.8 million in non-qualified mortgage loans to private investors for a gain of $224,000 during the third quarter of 2020. The Company sold $11.3 million in SBA loans during the fourth quarter of 2020 for a net gain of $595,000, compared to no SBA loans sold during the third quarter of 2020.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased by $1.3 million from $5.8 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.3 million in gain on loan sales and a decrease of $611,000 in loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $14.5 million, compared to $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $475,000 increase was primarily attributable to a $506,000 increase in compensation and employee benefits expenses, $164,000 increase in marketing and business promotion expenses, partially offset by a $188,000 decrease in data processing expenses, and a $153,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments.

Noninterest expense increased from $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $988,000 increase was primarily due to a $515,000 increase in data processing expense, a $477,000 increase in legal and professional expense, and a $284,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses. These were partially offset by a $226,000 decrease in merger and conversion expenses, and a $172,000 decrease in OREO expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 29.92% for the fourth quarter of 2020, 29.81% for the third quarter of 2020, and 27.99% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $48.4 million from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $509.8 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in loan payoffs. Single-family residential mortgages decreased by $39.6 million net of payoffs, paydowns and loan sales. Commercial real estate loans increased by $28.5 million, construction and land development loans increased by $3.2 million, other loans increased by $758,000, SBA loans decreased by $13.4 million, and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $27.8 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $110.3 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $74.5 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $49.3 million. During the third quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $82.6 million, payoffs and paydowns were $45.7 million, and loan sales were $49.0 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $50.0 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $26.1 million from $23.9 million at September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $58.2 million from $108.2 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company originated approximately $50.0 million in mortgage loans for sale for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $28.7 million during the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter, SBA loan production was $5.8 million and total loan sales were $11.1 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $23.4 million from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $432.9 million from December 31, 2019, excluding brokered deposits. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to organic deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $25.1 million and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $76.7 million. Time deposits decreased by $28.2 million. As of December 31, 2020, time deposits included $17.4 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $17.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and $67.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $19.8 million, or 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.3 million, or 0.54%, of total assets at September 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an increase in non-accrual loans. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased by $12.8 million to $8.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $21.7 million at September 30, 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, there were $305,000 in net charge-offs, up from $47,000 in the prior quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease from $3.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to lower loan balances.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $29.3 million, or 1.08% of loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, compared with $26.6 million, or 0.97%, of total loans at September 30, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, borrowers representing 256 loans totaling $32.9 million, or 1.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio, have funded under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have received 14 requests for payment deferments from our SBA customers. All SBA deferments are three-months, 13 of which started in October 2020. As of January 15, 2021 none of the SBA borrowers have made a payment due to waiting on new SBA payment support program that was part of the recent stimulus bill. The following table details the 14 SBA loan deferments:

Requested SBA Loan Deferments Number Principal Amount ($000) Principal Amount Average LTV% Guaranteed Amount ($000) Unguaranteed Amount ($000) Unguaranteed Amount to Total SBA Loans Hospitality 7 $ 29,591 75 % $ 22,193 $ 7,398 7.6 % General retail 2 3,195 72 % 2,396 799 0.8 % Restaurant 1 1,846 75 % 1,384 461 0.5 % Transportation 3 1,042 30 % 782 261 0.3 % Fitness 1 101 0 % 86 15 0.0 % 14 $ 35,775 $ 26,841 $ 8,934 9.1 %

The following table provides details regarding the Company's COVID-19 loan deferral activity through January 15, 2021.

As of June 30, 2020 As of October 23, 2020 As of January 15, 2021 Loans Deferred Loans Deferred Loans Deferred Number Principal Amount

($000) Number Principal Amount

($000) Number Principal Amount

($000) General retail (excluding SBA) 34 $ 94,251 3 $ 26,840 2 $ 3,174 Mixed use commercial 38 58,841 4 10,547 1 7,500 Hospitality (excluding SBA) (1) 5 25,343 2 12,929 1 6,419 Restaurants (excluding SBA) 11 4,186 1 12 — — Multifamily 6 9,086 — — — — Commercial, office and other (1) 6 22,983 5 19,881 5 18,742 SFR mortgage loans - Western region 183 118,484 38 29,604 14 8,770 SFR mortgage loans - Eastern region 203 85,935 10 4,106 11 4,925 SFR mortgage loans - Chicago metropolitan 84 14,824 4 719 1 249 Total 570 $ 433,933 67 $ 104,638 35 $ 49,779

(1) Loans with a principal amount of $23.5 million are principal deferments only. Interest is paid up to date.

The Company does not have any shared national credits or loans, backed by airlines or cruise lines, on deferral as of January 15, 2021.

Properties

In October 2020, we closed the Flushing Financial Center branch and consolidated operations into our Roosevelt branch location.

The Bank opened a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey on December 1, 2020. The branch is located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison. The Bank purchased a property located at 2057 86th Street, Brooklyn, New York, in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, to house a full-service branch. We expect this branch to open in the second half of 2021. The Bank has leased a location on Canal Street in Manhattan to which to move our Bowery Street branch in mid-2021.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $3.3 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, and Edison, New Jersey. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, six branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, three branches in Chicago, Illinois and one branch in Edison, New Jersey. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow, January 26, 2021, to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-519-1355 or 1-918-922-6505, passcode 5947189. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 5947189, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 2, 2021.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recent acquisition of PGB Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Global Bank, and our recently completed acquisition of First American International Corp., whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company’s key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DFPI (formerly DBO); our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 137,654 $ 121,630 $ 94,844 $ 250,079 $ 114,763 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents 57,000 57,000 57,000 67,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 194,654 178,630 151,844 250,079 181,763 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 600 600 600 1,196 600 Investment securities available for sale 210,867 214,662 185,756 58,537 126,069 Investment securities held to maturity 7,174 7,569 7,615 9,449 8,332 Mortgage loans held for sale 49,963 23,886 15,479 375,430 108,194 Loans held for investment 2,706,766 2,755,153 2,594,620 2,120,413 2,196,934 Allowance for loan losses (29,337 ) (26,634 ) (22,820 ) (18,236 ) (18,816 ) Net loans held for investment 2,677,429 2,728,519 2,571,800 2,102,177 2,178,118 Premises and equipment, net 27,103 24,237 23,965 17,342 16,813 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,641 15,641 15,641 8,899 15,000 Net deferred tax assets 2,547 1,080 — 4,389 2,326 Cash surrender value of life insurance 35,121 34,930 34,736 33,769 34,353 Goodwill 69,243 69,243 69,209 58,383 58,563 Servicing assets 13,965 14,724 15,595 17,288 17,083 Core deposit intangibles 5,196 5,519 5,876 7,212 6,100 Accrued interest and other assets 40,569 40,336 38,065 33,968 35,221 Total assets $ 3,350,072 $ 3,359,576 $ 3,136,181 $ 2,978,118 $ 2,788,535 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 617,206 $ 642,332 $ 574,553 $ 418,953 $ 458,763 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 731,084 654,378 601,941 480,959 537,490 Time deposits 1,286,838 1,315,038 1,260,026 1,284,428 1,252,685 Total deposits 2,635,128 2,611,748 2,436,520 2,184,340 2,248,938 FHLB advances 150,000 190,000 150,000 275,000 — Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 104,391 104,305 104,220 103,793 104,049 Subordinated debentures 14,283 14,229 14,174 9,548 9,673 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,782 17,878 17,242 20,634 18,185 Total liabilities 2,921,584 2,938,160 2,722,156 2,593,315 2,380,845 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 427,287 420,329 412,827 385,395 407,379 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive income - Net of tax 1,129 1,015 1,126 (664 ) 239 Total shareholders' equity 428,488 421,416 414,025 384,803 407,690 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,350,072 $ 3,359,576 $ 3,136,181 $ 2,978,118 $ 2,788,535

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 34,832 $ 34,153 $ 32,178 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 55 61 373 Interest on investment securities 639 621 676 Dividend income on FHLB stock 193 190 264 Interest on federal funds sold and other 145 100 416 Total interest income 35,864 35,125 33,907 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 736 779 1,237 Interest on time deposits 3,900 4,746 7,559 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 1,901 1,905 1,915 Interest on other borrowed funds 450 444 73 Total interest expense 6,987 7,874 10,784 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 28,877 27,251 23,123 Provision for loan losses 3,008 3,861 659 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,869 23,390 22,464 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,565 1,143 1,096 Gain on sale of loans 2,445 760 3,762 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 206 546 817 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 5 32 70 Gain on derivatives 78 — — Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 191 194 195 Gain on sale of securities — 52 — (Loss)/Gain on sale of other real estate owned — — (117 ) Total noninterest income 4,490 2,727 5,823 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,105 7,599 7,821 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,400 2,360 2,390 Data processing 1,012 1,200 497 Legal and professional 794 675 317 Office expenses 295 271 292 Marketing and business promotion 295 131 382 Insurance and regulatory assessments 210 363 147 Core deposit premium 324 357 344 OREO expenses 4 3 176 Merger and conversion expenses 5 62 231 Other expenses 1,009 957 868 Total noninterest expense 14,453 13,978 13,465 Income before income taxes 15,906 12,139 14,822 Income tax expense 4,759 3,619 4,149 Net income $ 11,147 $ 8,520 $ 10,673 Net income per share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.43 $ 0.52 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,655,621 19,717,568 20,001,916 Diluted 19,812,401 19,804,892 20,389,099

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 133,894 $ 135,159 Interest on interest-earning deposits 641 1,785 Interest on investment securities 2,968 2,652 Dividend income on FHLB stock 572 1,079 Interest on federal funds sold and other 1,045 1,050 Total interest income 139,120 141,725 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 3,540 4,886 Interest on time deposits 21,665 29,347 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 7,677 7,698 Interest on other borrowed funds 1,483 2,930 Total interest expense 34,365 44,861 Net interest income 104,755 96,864 Provision for loan losses 11,823 2,390 Net interest income after provision for loans losses 92,932 94,474 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 4,852 4,072 Gain on sale of loans 5,997 9,893 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 2,052 3,383 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 84 143 Unrealized gain on equity investments — 147 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 767 775 Gain on derivatives 78 — Gain on sale of securities 210 7 Gain on sale of fixed assets — 6 Loss on sale of other real estate owned — (106 ) Total noninterest income 14,040 18,320 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,312 32,909 Occupancy and equipment expenses 9,691 9,750 Data processing 4,236 3,699 Legal and professional 2,743 1,832 Office expenses 1,226 1,257 Marketing and business promotion 751 1,308 Insurance and regulatory assessments 984 900 Core deposit premium 1,395 1,501 OREO expenses 35 337 Merger expenses 746 471 Other expenses 4,394 3,509 Total noninterest expense 59,513 57,473 Income before income taxes 47,459 55,321 Income tax expense 14,531 16,112 Net income $ 32,928 $ 39,209 Net income per share Basic $ 1.66 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.92 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,763,422 20,017,306 Diluted 19,921,859 20,393,424

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 188,430 $ 393 0.83 % $ 179,521 $ 351 0.78 % $ 172,431 $ 1,053 2.42 % Securities Available for sale 222,762 579 1.03 % 168,151 558 1.32 % 94,400 605 2.54 % Held to maturity (2) 7,383 68 3.66 % 7,604 71 3.71 % 8,441 80 3.76 % Mortgage loans held for sale 41,265 325 3.13 % 19,848 171 3.43 % 244,706 2,969 4.81 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,282,937 29,705 5.18 % 2,266,752 29,616 5.20 % 1,793,647 24,182 5.35 % Commercial 390,980 4,802 4.89 % 377,789 4,366 4.60 % 327,765 5,027 6.08 % Total loans 2,673,917 34,507 5.13 % 2,644,541 33,982 5.11 % 2,121,412 29,209 5.46 % Total earning assets 3,133,757 $ 35,872 4.55 % 3,019,665 $ 35,133 4.63 % 2,641,390 $ 33,916 5.09 % Noninterest-earning assets 196,071 204,638 165,659 Total assets $ 3,329,828 $ 3,224,303 $ 2,807,049 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 566,695 $ 704 0.49 % $ 514,271 $ 748 0.58 % $ 416,380 $ 1,189 1.13 % Savings deposits 128,727 32 0.10 % 126,635 31 0.10 % 96,813 48 0.20 % Time deposits 1,293,070 3,900 1.20 % 1,284,351 4,746 1.47 % 1,296,379 7,559 2.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,988,492 4,636 0.93 % 1,925,257 5,525 1.14 % 1,809,572 8,796 1.93 % FHLB advances 161,957 450 1.11 % 151,739 444 1.16 % 14,348 73 2.02 % Long-term debt 104,335 1,748 6.67 % 104,252 1,748 6.67 % 103,997 1,748 6.67 % Subordinated debentures 14,248 153 4.27 % 14,195 157 4.40 % 9,648 167 6.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,269,032 6,987 1.23 % 2,195,443 7,874 1.43 % 1,937,565 10,784 2.21 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 616,803 595,264 445,891 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,830 13,270 19,851 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 633,633 608,534 465,742 Shareholders' equity 427,163 420,326 403,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,329,828 $ 3,224,303 $ 2,807,049 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 28,885 3.32 % $ 27,259 3.20 % $ 23,132 2.88 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.59 % 3.47 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 212,594 $ 2,257 1.06 % $ 135,133 $ 3,914 2.90 % Securities Available for sale 175,307 2,714 1.55 % 85,775 2,354 2.74 % Held to maturity (2) 7,665 289 3.77 % 8,978 334 3.72 % Mortgage loans held for sale 41,019 1,779 4.34 % 325,039 15,754 4.85 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 2,176,695 113,966 5.24 % 1,767,923 97,024 5.49 % Commercial 367,718 18,149 4.94 % 345,010 22,381 6.49 % Total loans 2,544,413 132,115 5.19 % 2,112,933 119,405 5.65 % Total earning assets 2,980,998 $ 139,154 4.67 % 2,667,858 $ 141,761 5.31 % Noninterest-earning assets 204,617 167,324 Total assets $ 3,185,615 $ 2,835,182 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 504,905 $ 3,391 0.67 % $ 395,376 $ 4,689 1.19 % Savings deposits 123,568 149 0.12 % 97,670 197 0.20 % Time deposits 1,312,443 21,665 1.65 % 1,279,344 29,347 2.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,940,916 25,205 1.30 % 1,772,390 34,233 1.93 % FHLB advances 129,071 1,483 1.15 % 114,388 2,930 2.56 % Long-term debt 104,210 6,990 6.71 % 103,870 6,991 6.73 % Subordinated debentures 14,228 687 4.83 % 9,586 707 7.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,188,425 $ 34,365 1.57 % 2,000,234 $ 44,861 2.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 564,111 421,174 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,164 19,879 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 579,275 441,053 Shareholders' equity 417,915 393,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,185,615 $ 2,835,182 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 104,789 3.10 % $ 96,900 3.07 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.63 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31 September 30, December 31 2020 2020 2019 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.43 $ 0.52 Dividends declared $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.57 $ 0.43 $ 0.54 Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense $ 0.56 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 Book value $ 21.90 $ 21.35 $ 20.35 Tangible book value $ 18.10 $ 17.56 $ 17.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,655,621 19,717,568 20,001,916 Diluted 19,812,401 19,804,892 20,389,099 Shares outstanding at period end 19,565,921 19,739,280 20,030,866 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.33 % 1.05 % 1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 10.38 % 8.06 % 10.49 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 12.58 % 9.81 % 12.50 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.54 % 0.34 % 0.82 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.73 % 1.72 % 1.90 % Yield on average earning assets 4.55 % 4.63 % 5.09 % Cost of average deposits 0.71 % 0.87 % 1.55 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.93 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.23 % 1.43 % 2.21 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Net interest spread 3.32 % 3.20 % 2.88 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.59 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio 43.32 % 46.63 % 46.52 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 15.79 % 13.95 % 18.87 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 1.66 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.92 Basic, excluding merger expense $ 1.69 $ 1.99 Diluted, excluding merger expense $ 1.68 $ 1.94 Dividends declared $ 0.33 $ 0.40 Book value $ 21.90 $ 20.35 Tangible book value $ 18.10 $ 17.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,763,422 20,017,306 Diluted 19,921,859 20,393,424 Shares outstanding at period end 19,565,921 20,030,866 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.03 % 1.38 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 7.88 % 9.95 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 9.62 % 11.93 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.44 % 0.65 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.87 % 2.03 % Yield on average earning assets 4.67 % 5.31 % Cost of average deposits 1.01 % 1.56 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.30 % 1.93 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.57 % 2.24 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.08 % 0.11 % Net interest spread 3.10 % 3.07 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio 50.10 % 49.90 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 19.88 % 20.41 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Loan to deposit ratio 102.72 % 105.49 % 97.69 % Core deposits / total deposits 76.65 % 99.34 % 70.46 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio 12.47 % 14.47 % 21.04 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 8,939 $ 21,735 $ 4,393 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.33 % 0.79 % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans $ 19,554 $ 17,975 $ 13,218 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.65 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets $ 19,847 $ 18,268 $ 13,511 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 0.97 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 150.03 % 148.17 % 142.35 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.23 % Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.81 % 10.55 % 12.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.32 % 11.47 % 12.89 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 14.63 % 14.11 % 17.16 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.22 % 14.69 % 17.65 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 20.78 % 20.05 % 23.82 % Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.09 % 14.16 % 15.23 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 18.95 % 18.13 % 20.87 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.95 % 18.13 % 20.87 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 20.20 % 19.26 % 21.86 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 34,832 $ 34,153 $ 32,633 $ 32,276 $ 32,178 Investment securities and other 1,032 972 1,470 1,752 1,729 Total interest income 35,864 35,125 34,103 34,028 33,907 Interest expense Deposits 4,636 5,525 6,715 8,329 8,796 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 1,901 1,905 1,915 1,956 1,915 Other borrowings 450 444 439 150 73 Total interest expense 6,987 7,874 9,069 10,435 10,784 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 28,877 27,251 25,034 23,593 23,123 Provision for loan losses 3,008 3,861 3,009 1,945 659 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,869 23,390 22,025 21,648 22,464 Noninterest income 4,490 2,727 2,208 4,615 5,823 Noninterest expense 14,453 13,978 14,819 16,263 13,465 Earnings before income taxes 15,906 12,139 9,414 10,000 14,822 Income taxes 4,759 3,619 2,901 3,252 4,149 Net income $ 11,147 $ 8,520 $ 6,513 $ 6,748 $ 10,673 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.57 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 0.53 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.52 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Cash dividends declared on common shares $ 1,777 $ 1,184 $ 1,184 $ 2,407 $ 2,003 Yield on average assets, annualized 1.33 % 1.05 % 0.83 % 0.90 % 1.51 % Yield on average earning assets 4.55 % 4.63 % 4.60 % 4.86 % 5.09 % Cost of average deposits 0.71 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.38 % 1.55 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.41 % 1.72 % 1.93 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.23 % 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.98 % 2.21 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.59 % 3.38 % 3.37 % 3.47 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loan Portfolio Detail As of

December 31, 2020 As of

September 30, 2020 As of

June 30, 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 As of

December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 290,139 10.7 $ 317,891 11.5 $ 267,481 10.3 $ 275,602 11.5 $ 274,586 12.5 SBA 97,821 3.6 111,193 4.0 104,069 4.0 77,566 3.2 74,985 3.4 Construction and land development 186,723 6.9 183,569 6.7 145,754 5.6 120,115 5.0 96,020 4.4 Commercial real estate (1) 1,003,637 37.1 975,187 35.4 900,302 34.7 854,580 35.6 793,268 36.1 Single-family residential mortgages 1,124,357 41.5 1,163,982 42.2 1,174,927 45.3 1,070,649 44.6 957,254 43.6 Other loans 4,089 0.2 3,331 0.2 2,087 0.1 1,470 0.1 821 0.0 Total loans (2) $ 2,706,766 100.0 $ 2,755,153 100.0 $ 2,594,620 100.0 $ 2,399,982 100.0 $ 2,196,934 100.0 Allowance for loan losses (29,337 ) (26,634 ) (22,820 ) (20,130 ) (18,816 ) Total loans, net $ 2,677,429 $ 2,728,519 $ 2,571,800 $ 2,379,852 $ 2,178,118

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Change in Allowance for Loan Losses December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance $ 26,634 $ 19,386 $ 18,816 $ 17,577 Additions to the allowance charged to expense 3,008 659 11,823 2,390 Net charge-offs on loans (305 ) (1,229 ) (1,302 ) (1,151 ) Ending balance $ 29,337 $ 18,816 $ 29,337 $ 18,816

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.