 

Fluor’s MEGlobal BookraMEG Project Named Best of the Best by Engineering News-Record

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and diethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas, was named a Best of the Best Project in the Energy/Industrial category by Engineering News-Record (ENR). The project was co-submitted by MEGlobal, Fluor and Worley (general contractor).

Fluor’s MEGlobal BookraMEG Project in Oyster Creek, Texas, is named Best of the Best by ENR. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor served as construction contractor on the project which began operations in October 2019 and marked the first time that MEGlobal’s parent company, the EQUATE Petrochemical Group, constructed a new ethylene glycol facility in the United States. The project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and within budget. The project achieved U.S. Gulf Coast leading safety performance with 3.7 million continuous site hours without a recordable incident.

“This recognition by ENR is a testament to the true one-team approach by MEGlobal and the Fluor project team,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions segment. “The project duration of only 21 months from construction start to finish was a full seven months earlier than the industry average for similar projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast.”

“To have this project named one of the ‘Best of the Best’ by ENR is just such an honor,” said Clarence Stadlwieser, MEGlobal project director. “It took a tremendous commitment from everyone involved in terms of safety, operational excellence and teamwork, and having that commitment recognized by our peers is really special.”

More than 1,100 Fluor craft workers were on site at peak to build the facility. Ethylene glycol is a key building block for manufacturing polyester fibers, plastic bottles and other everyday products.

ENR received nearly 900 project submissions in 20 categories in their regional Best Projects competitions in the spring of 2020. MEGlobal’s BookraMEG Project is now one of 20 project finalists for Best of the Best project recognition that will be announced in April 2021.

About Fluor Corporation
 Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $17.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

