 

Albertsons Companies Joins Beyond the Bag Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

Albertsons Companies today announced that it has joined the Beyond the Bag Initiative, its latest step to contributing to efforts to reduce plastic waste.

The Beyond the Bag Initiative, launched by the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag, is a multi-year collaboration across retail sectors that aims to identify, test, and implement innovative new design solutions that serve the function of today’s single-use plastic retail bag, delivering ease and convenience for consumers while striving to lessen the impact on the environment.

“Albertsons Cos. has a passion for innovation and shares Beyond the Bag’s vision of reinventing the single-use retail bag,” said Suzanne Long, Group Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & ESG. “Ensuring our products are better for our communities and the planet is a priority for us. We look forward to working with the Beyond the Bag Initiative to help create a more sustainable future.”

The Beyond the Bag Initiative has several foundational goals:

  • Reduce the use of virgin materials from natural resources and greenhouse gases emitted from the production and recovery of bag solutions
  • Identify and scale innovative new design solutions to create a system that serves the function of the current retail bag
  • Increase the percentage of retail bags diverted from landfills
  • Inspire and engage people to imagine new possibilities for the retail bag system

Convened by The Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, the Consortium includes retailers, environmental advisory partners, and third-party experts. Last summer, the Consortium launched a global innovation challenge to identify solutions to replace the current plastic bag, inviting entrepreneurs, designers, suppliers, and problem-solver to submit solutions. The Consortium expects to announce winning concepts in February. Eligible winners will receive funding, assistance in scaling, and get access to testing and potential piloting opportunities.

“It’s time for us to think beyond the status quo and reinvent the ubiquitous retail bag for a more sustainable future,” says Kate Daly, Managing Director of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners. “We’re thrilled to welcome Albertsons Cos. into this consortium of leading retailers. Together, we can create impact at scale and tackle the challenge of plastic bag waste that spans companies and sectors.”

