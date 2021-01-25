FB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company reported net income of $63.6 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $83.8 million, or $2.65 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusting net income to exclude merger costs and other non-operating items, net income was $141.9 million, or $3.73 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $89.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's book value per share increased at year end over the prior year end by $2.79, or 11.4%, and return on tangible common equity was 18.2%. Tangible book value per share increased by $3.09, or 16.7% over the prior year.

FB Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported net income of $45.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $21.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusting net income to exclude merger costs and other non-operating items, net income was $54.5 million, or $1.14 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, “I am proud of our associates for their focus, commitment and success in the face of the challenges presented during 2020. We closed the transaction combining FirstBank and Franklin Synergy Bank ("Franklin") in the third quarter, making this our first full quarter as a combined organization. We came out of the gate well with an adjusted ROAA of 1.95% and adjusted ROATCE of 21.8% for the quarter.”

Holmes commented further, “We also added significant value for our shareholders by increasing our tangible book value by $3.09 per share during the year. This 16.7% increase comes in addition to providing $108.0 million for loan losses and unfunded commitments during the year, which gives us an allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment of 2.41%, or 2.48%, when excluding our PPP loans.”

Performance Summary

2020 2019 Annualized (dollars in thousands, expect per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 4Q20 / 3Q20

% Change 4Q20 / 4Q19

% Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities $ 1,176,991 $ 1,164,910 $ 691,676 4.13 % 70.2 % Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 683,770 610,695 262,518 47.6 % 160.5 % Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 215,403 241,256 — (42.6) % 100.0 % Loans - held for investment (HFI) 7,082,959 7,213,538 4,409,642 (7.20) % 60.6 % Allowance for credit losses 170,389 183,973 31,139 (29.4) % 447.2 % Total assets 11,207,330 11,010,438 6,124,921 7.11 % 83.0 % Customer deposits 9,396,478 9,001,673 4,914,587 17.4 % 91.2 % Brokered and internet time deposits 61,559 92,074 20,351 (131.8) % 202.5 % Total deposits 9,458,037 9,093,747 4,934,938 15.9 % 91.7 % Borrowings 238,324 438,838 304,675 (181.8) % (21.8) % Total common shareholders' equity 1,291,289 1,244,998 762,329 14.8 % 69.4 % Book value per share $ 27.35 $ 26.38 $ 24.56 14.6 % 11.3 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.5 % 11.3 % 12.4 % 7.81 % (7.08) % Tangible book value per share* $ 21.64 $ 20.87 $ 18.55 Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.34 % 9.16 % 9.7 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated January 26, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Results of operations Net interest income $ 85,244 $ 68,828 $ 57,692 NIM 3.32 % 3.28 % 4.12 % Provisions for credit losses $ (2,920) $ 55,401 $ 2,950 Net charge-off (recovery) ratio 0.58 % (0.01) % 0.30 % Noninterest income $ 80,638 $ 97,026 $ 35,234 Mortgage banking income $ 65,729 $ 84,686 $ 26,176 Total revenue $ 165,882 $ 165,854 $ 92,926 Noninterest expense $ 109,855 $ 118,092 $ 62,686 Merger expenses $ 9,513 $ 20,730 $ 686 Efficiency ratio 66.2 % 71.2 % 67.5 % Core efficiency ratio* 58.5 % 57.4 % 66.5 % Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax contribution* $ 22,882 $ 39,166 $ 3,010 Net income (loss) applicable to FB Financial Corporation(2) $ 45,602 $ (5,599) $ 21,572 Diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.95 $ (0.14) $ 0.68 Effective tax rate 22.6 % 26.7 % 21.0 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted(1) 47,791,659 40,637,745 31,470,565 Actual shares outstanding - period end 47,220,743 47,191,677 31,034,315 Returns on average: As reported Assets ("ROAA") 1.63 % (0.24) % 1.39 % Equity ("ROAE") 14.4 % (2.13) % 11.2 % Tangible common equity ("ROATCE")* 18.2 % (2.72) % 14.9 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information, which accompanies this Earnings Release, as well as "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated January 26, 2021, for a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure. (1) Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding for periods in which a loss is incurred. (2) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in fourth quarter of 2020.

Solid Balance Sheet and Margins

The Company grew loans (HFI) to $7.08 billion, an increase of $2.67 billion, or 60.6% from the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, adjusted loans (HFI) were $6.87 billion, an increase of $2.46 billion, or 55.8%, from the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans decreased by $23.4 million in the fourth quarter from the third quarter . Contractual yield on loans increased to 4.39% in the fourth quarter from 4.36% in the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company grew customer deposits by $394.8 million to $9.40 billion, reflecting annualized linked quarter growth of 17.4%. Included in this growth is a decrease of $46.3 million in mortgage servicing related deposits. The Company's total cost of deposits declined by 10 basis points to 0.46% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.63% from 0.76%.

Additionally, during the quarter, on balance sheet liquidity increased to $1.69 billion, or 15.5% of tangible assets, from $1.59 billion, or 14.7% of tangible assets, at the end of the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, investment securities increased by $12.1 million from the previous quarter to $1.18 billion, or 10.5% of total assets, while cash and cash equivalents increased $255.5 million to $1.32 billion, compared with the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's net interest income for the quarter was $85.2 million, an increase from $68.8 million last quarter and $57.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.32% for the fourth quarter, compared to 3.28% and 4.12% for the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Accretion related to purchased loans contributed 3 basis points to the NIM in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2 and 18 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. The NIM for the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by a 4 basis point decline in the yield on interest-earning assets more than offset by a 10 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities on a linked quarter basis. As of December 31, 2020, $99.4 million in PPP loans had been forgiven, which accounts for 31.6% of originated PPP loans. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the average yield on PPP loans was 4.48%, inclusive of $2.4 million in loan fees recognized during the quarter.

Holmes commented, “The NIM increase is primarily the result of maintaining the yield on loans and replacing wholesale funding with lower cost customer deposits, which not only improves earnings, but increases franchise value. The lending environment remains challenging for growing loan balances, especially with the large volume of payoffs resulting from low rates and excessive liquidity.”

Noninterest Income Strength

Noninterest income was $80.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $97.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking income was $65.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $84.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the quarter, the Company produced healthy results from its mortgage business driven by the low interest rate environment and higher profit margins across the industry. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $2.19 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $2.42 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax direct contribution was $22.9 million, compared to $39.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Mettee stated, “The mortgage team continued their strong performance and we are very pleased with their results in 2020, especially their efforts in the fourth quarter, as they recorded $22.9 million in adjusted direct contribution during a traditionally slow time of year. Our mortgage division has positioned itself to capitalize on low interest rates and the strong housing market, and are well positioned heading into 2021.”

Noninterest Expenses and Core Bank Efficiency Improvement

Noninterest expenses were $109.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including $9.5 million of merger-related expenses and $4.5 million related to FHLB prepayment penalties, compared to $118.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $62.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, core noninterest expense was $95.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $95.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $62.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter increase is primarily related to the full quarter of the Franklin merger, however the small core expense growth was more than offset by increased revenue, resulting in a 56.2% banking segment core efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter vs a 61.6% banking segment core efficiency ratio in the third quarter.

Holmes noted, “The core bank saw an improvement in efficiency ratio and a slight decrease in salaries and benefits quarter over quarter. We are committed to finding efficiencies in our business while still delivering the experience that our customers have come to expect. We incurred $9.5 million in merger expenses during the fourth quarter. Most of the Franklin merger expenses have been recognized, and the total is well under the amount that we modeled for the transaction.”

Credit Quality Outlook Benign

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a reversal in total provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, including a provision for unfunded commitments of $0.3 million. The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet during uncertain economic times with an ACL of $170.4 million, or 2.41% of loans HFI, and 2.48% when adjusted to exclude PPP loans.

The Company's net charge-offs to average loans was 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net recoveries of (0.01)% in the third quarter of 2020. Of the 0.58% of net charge-offs to average loans in the fourth quarter, 0.55%, or $9.9 million, was related to a single relationship. The Company's nonperforming assets increased to 0.73% of total assets as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.64% at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans were 0.88% of loans (HFI) at December 31, 2020, 0.17% of which was related to the single relationship referenced earlier, compared to 0.61% at September 30, 2020. Deferrals resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic decreased to $202.5 million, or 2.86% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2020, compared to the aggregate balance deferred throughout the crisis of $1.64 billion. Of the $202.5 million in remaining deferrals, $73.2 million, or 1.03% of loans HFI, as of December 31, 2020, are receiving a full deferral of principal and interest, while $129.3 million, or 1.83% of loans HFI, as of December 31, 2020, are on interest-only schedules.

Holmes commented, “We took the step during the quarter to charge down a troubled relationship that we have discussed in prior earnings calls. This credit not withstanding, our credit metrics remain solid and our outlook is cautiously optimistic. This positive outlook is buoyed by the recent stimulus activities, another round of PPP and positive feedback from our customers. We will maintain our focus on credit quality and will continue to work with our customers to assist them with new opportunities.”

Capital Well Positioned

“Our total capital to risk weighted assets continues to be above 15% and other capital ratios have us well positioned to take advantage of opportunities that work to our advantage. Our current level of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 9.34% positions us well for future growth opportunities and gives us capital options, including continuing our dividend strategy in the near term,” commented Holmes.

Summary

Holmes further commented, “We are grateful to reach the end of 2020, and it was a year of many significant achievements. We were able to deliver trusted solutions to our customers, provide a great place to work for our associates, invest in our communities and provide superior returns for our shareholders. The fourth quarter laid the groundwork for a successful 2021 and we are bullish on our future.”

GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This Earnings Release contains certain financial measures that are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures include, without limitation, adjusted earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted and unadjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings, core revenue, core noninterest expense and core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis), adjusted mortgage contribution, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets and equity, and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes certain income and expense items that the Company’s management considers to be non-core/adjusted in nature. The Company also includes an adjusted allowance for credit losses, adjusted loans held for investment, and adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, which all exclude the impact of PPP loans. The Company refers to these non-GAAP measures as adjusted measures. Also, the Company presents tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Each of these non-GAAP metrics excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangibles.

The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance, financial condition and the efficiency of its operations as management believes such measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons and provide meaningful indications of its operating performance as they eliminate both gains and charges that management views as non-recurring or not indicative of operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods as well as demonstrate the effects of significant non-core gains and charges in the current and prior periods. The Company’s management also believes that investors find these non-GAAP financial measures useful as they assist investors in understanding the Company’s underlying operating performance and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other intangibles, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, the Company believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the Company’s results to the results of other companies. However, the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Company calculates the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. Investors should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has discussed herein when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the Supplemental Financial Information as well as “Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendix in the Earnings Release Presentation dated January 26, 2021, for a discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 98,236 $ 81,127 $ 71,643 Total interest expense 12,992 12,299 13,951 Net interest income 85,244 68,828 57,692 Total noninterest income 80,638 97,026 35,234 Total noninterest expense 109,855 118,092 62,686 Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses 56,027 47,762 30,240 Provisions for credit losses (2,920 ) 55,401 2,950 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,337 (2,040 ) 5,718 Net income applicable to noncontrolling interest 8 — — Net income (loss) applicable to FB Financial Corporation(d) $ 45,602 $ (5,599 ) $ 21,572 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 86,111 $ 69,625 $ 58,212 Adjusted net income* $ 54,454 $ 58,096 $ 22,079 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 67,988 $ 70,444 $ 30,926 Per Common Share Diluted net income (loss)(a) $ 0.95 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.68 Adjusted diluted net income* 1.14 1.43 0.70 Book value 27.35 26.38 24.56 Tangible book value* 21.64 20.87 18.55 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted(a) 47,791,659 40,637,745 31,470,565 Period-end number of shares 47,220,743 47,191,677 31,034,315 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,317,898 $ 1,062,391 $ 232,681 Loans held for investment (HFI) 7,082,959 7,213,538 4,409,642 Allowance for credit losses(b) (170,389 ) (183,973 ) (31,139 ) Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 683,770 610,695 262,518 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 215,403 241,256 — Investment securities, at fair value 1,176,991 1,164,910 691,676 Other real estate owned, net 12,111 12,748 18,939 Total assets 11,207,330 11,010,438 6,124,921 Customer deposits 9,396,478 9,001,673 4,914,587 Brokered and internet time deposits 61,559 92,074 20,351 Total deposits 9,458,037 9,093,747 4,934,938 Borrowings 238,324 438,838 304,675 Total common shareholders' equity 1,291,289 1,244,998 762,329 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets 1.63 % (0.24 )% 1.39 % Shareholders' equity 14.4 % (2.13 )% 11.2 % Tangible common equity* 18.2 % (2.72 )% 14.9 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.3 % 11.4 % 12.4 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis) 3.32 % 3.28 % 4.12 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.2 % 71.2 % 67.5 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 58.5 % 57.4 % 66.5 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 74.9 % 79.3 % 89.4 % Total loans to deposit ratio 84.4 % 88.7 % 94.7 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.82 % 3.86 % 5.11 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.73 % 0.83 % 1.38 % Cost of total deposits 0.46 % 0.56 % 1.02 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI(b) 2.41 % 2.55 % 0.71 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI*(b) 2.48 % 2.66 % 0.71 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans HFI 0.58 % (0.01 )% 0.30 % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI 0.88 % 0.61 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.73 % 0.64 % 0.77 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated) Total common shareholders' equity to assets 11.5 % 11.3 % 12.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.34 % 9.16 % 9.69 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.0 % 11.8 % 10.1 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)(c) 12.2 % 12.1 % 11.6 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)(c) 15.2 % 15.3 % 12.2 % Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)(c) 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.1 % (a) Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding for periods in which a loss is incurred. (b) Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $16.4 million and $16.1 million, $6.5 million, and $4.6 million recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. (c) We calculate our risk-weighted assets using the standardized method of the Basel III Framework. (d) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in fourth quarter of 2020. *These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to the discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Adjusted earnings Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Pre-tax net income (loss) $ 58,947 $ (7,639 ) $ 27,290 Plus merger expenses 9,513 20,730 686 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments — 63,251 — Less other non-operating items(1) (2,448 ) (1,952 ) — Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 70,908 $ 78,294 $ 27,976 Income tax expense, adjusted 16,454 20,198 5,897 Adjusted earnings $ 54,454 $ 58,096 $ 22,079 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,791,659 40,637,745 31,470,565 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.95 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.68 Plus merger expenses 0.20 0.51 0.02 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments — 1.56 — Less other non-operating items (0.05 ) (0.05 ) — Less tax effect 0.06 0.55 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.43 $ 0.70 (1)4Q2020 includes $4,533 FHLB prepayment penalty offset by $715 cash life insurance benefit and $1,370 gain from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin; 3Q2020 includes $2,305 FHLB prepayment penalty, $1,505 losses on other real estate owned, and $1,858 gain from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin. Note: Adjusted non-GAAP results for the third quarter of 2020 have been recast from previously reported results to adjust for gains associated with changes in fair value related to commercial loans held for sale amounting to $1,858 . The following adjusted figures and metrics have been recast for conformity and comparability: Adjusted earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings, Core efficiency ratio, Banking segment core efficiency ratio, Adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision net contribution (%), Adjusted return on average assets, average equity and average tangible common equity, and Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, equity and tangible common equity. Previously reported adjusted amounts and non-GAAP reconciliations are included in previously issued earnings release materials. Adjusted earnings 2020 2019 2018 Pre-tax net income (loss) $ 82,461 $ 109,539 $ 105,854 Plus merger expenses 34,879 7,380 2,265 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments 66,136 — — Less other non-operating items(1) (4,400 ) — — Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 187,876 $ 116,919 $ 108,119 Income tax expense, adjusted 45,944 27,648 26,034 Adjusted earnings $ 141,932 $ 89,271 $ 82,085 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 38,099,744 31,402,897 31,314,981 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.67 $ 2.65 $ 2.55 Plus merger expenses 0.92 0.24 0.07 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments 1.74 — — Less other non-operating items (0.11 ) — — Less tax effect 0.71 0.06 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.73 $ 2.83 $ 2.61 (1) 2020 includes $6,838 FHLB prepayment penalties, $1,505 losses on other real estate owned offset by $715 cash life insurance benefit and $3,228 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin. 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Pre-tax net income (loss) $ 58,947 $ (7,639 ) $ 27,290 Plus provisions for credit losses (2,920 ) 55,401 2,950 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 56,027 47,762 30,240 Plus merger expenses 9,513 20,730 686 Less other non-operating items (2,448 ) (1,952 ) — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 67,988 $ 70,444 $ 30,926 Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total noninterest expense $ 109,855 $ 118,092 $ 62,686 Less merger expenses 9,513 20,730 686 Less FHLB prepayment penalties 4,533 $ 2,305 — Core noninterest expense $ 95,809 $ 95,057 $ 62,000 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 86,111 $ 69,625 $ 58,212 Total noninterest income 80,638 97,026 35,234 Less gain on change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale and cash life insurance benefit 2,085 1,858 — Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other assets (57 ) (1,279 ) 277 Less gain (loss) from securities, net 1,013 583 (18 ) Core noninterest income 77,597 95,864 34,975 Core revenue $ 163,708 $ 165,489 $ 93,187 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(a) 66.2 % 71.2 % 67.5 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 58.5 % 57.4 % 66.5 % (a) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Core consolidated noninterest expense $ 95,809 $ 95,057 $ 62,000 Less Mortgage segment core noninterest expense 27,766 30,052 14,956 Core Banking segment noninterest expense $ 68,043 $ 65,005 47,044 Core revenue $ 163,708 $ 165,489 93,187 Less Mortgage segment total revenue 42,614 60,040 16,193 Core Banking segment total revenue $ 121,094 $ 105,449 $ 76,994 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 56.2 % 61.6 % 61.1 % Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 28,491 $ 30,382 $ 14,956 Less mortgage segment merger expense 725 330 — Core Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 27,766 $ 30,052 $ 14,956 Mortgage segment total revenue $ 42,614 $ 60,040 $ 16,193 Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 65.2 % 50.1 % 92.4 % 2020 2019 Adjusted mortgage contribution Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Mortgage segment pre-tax net contribution $ 14,123 $ 29,658 $ 1,237 Retail footprint: Mortgage banking income 23,152 24,683 9,899 Mortgage banking expenses 15,118 15,175 8,126 Retail footprint pre-tax net contribution 8,034 9,508 1,773 Total mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution $ 22,157 $ 39,166 $ 3,010 Plus mortgage merger expense 725 330 — Total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax net contribution $ 22,882 $ 39,496 $ 3,010 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 56,027 $ 47,762 $ 30,240 % total mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 39.5 % 82.0 % 10.0 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 67,988 $ 70,444 $ 30,926 % total adjusted mortgage banking pre-tax pre-provision net contribution 33.7 % 56.1 % 9.7 % 2020 2019 Tangible assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Tangible assets Total assets $ 11,207,330 $ 11,010,438 $ 6,124,921 Less goodwill 246,835 236,086 169,051 Less intangibles, net 22,431 23,924 17,589 Tangible assets $ 10,938,064 $ 10,750,428 $ 5,938,281 Tangible common equity Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,291,289 $ 1,244,998 $ 762,329 Less goodwill 246,835 236,086 169,051 Less intangibles, net 22,431 23,924 17,589 Tangible common equity $ 1,022,023 $ 984,988 $ 575,689 Common shares outstanding 47,220,743 47,191,677 31,034,315 Book value per common share $ 27.35 $ 26.38 $ 24.56 Tangible book value per common share

$ 21.64 $ 20.87 $ 18.55 Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.5 % 11.3 % 12.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.34 % 9.16 % 9.69 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2020 2019 Return on average tangible common equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total average shareholders' equity $ 1,261,101 $ 1,044,913 $ 761,949 Less average goodwill 242,983 205,473 168,492 Less average intangibles, net 23,178 20,973 18,242 Average tangible common equity $ 994,940 $ 818,467 $ 575,215 Net income (loss) $ 45,602 $ (5,599 ) $ 21,572 Return on average tangible common equity 18.2 % (2.72 )% 14.9 % 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Average tangible common equity $ 994,940 $ 818,467 $ 575,215 Adjusted net income 54,454 58,096 22,079 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 21.8 % 28.2 % 15.2 % 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Average tangible common equity $ 994,940 $ 818,467 $ 575,215 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings 67,988 70,444 30,926 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity 27.2 % 34.2 % 21.3 % 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Net income (loss) $ 45,602 $ (5,599 ) $ 21,572 Average assets 11,111,163 9,179,288 6,157,931 Average equity 1,261,101 1,044,913 761,949 Return on average assets 1.63 % (0.24 )% 1.39 % Return on average equity 14.4 % (2.13 )% 11.2 % Adjusted net income $ 54,454 $ 58,096 $ 22,079 Adjusted return on average assets 1.95 % 2.52 % 1.42 % Adjusted return on average equity 17.2 % 22.1 % 11.5 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Net income (loss) $ 45,602 $ (5,599 ) $ 21,572 Average assets 11,111,163 9,179,288 6,157,931 Average equity 1,261,101 1,044,913 761,949 Return on average assets 1.63 % (0.24 )% 1.39 % Return on average equity 14.4 % (2.13 )% 11.2 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 67,988 $ 70,444 $ 30,926 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.43 % 3.05 % 1.99 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity 21.4 % 26.8 % 16.1 %

2020 2019 Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Allowance for credit losses $ 170,389 $ 183,973 $ 31,139 Less allowance for credit losses attributed to PPP loans 2 49 — Adjusted allowance for credit losses $ 170,387 $ 183,924 $ 31,139 Loans held for investment $ 7,082,959 $ 7,213,538 $ 4,409,642 Less PPP loans 212,645 310,719 — Adjusted loans held for investment $ 6,870,314 $ 6,902,819 $ 4,409,642 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.41 % 2.55 % 0.71 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.48 % 2.66 % 0.71 %

